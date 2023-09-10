Webinar #4 – Managing the business of creative practice: an expert roundtable

The latest free webinar in the Creative Exchange program co-produced by ArtsHub and Creative Victoria will be on:

Thursday 28 September from 2pm to 3pm

This time we’re shining a spotlight on how you run your business.

Are you a creative sole practitioner or micro business bursting with creativity and artistic potential, only to find yourself facing struggles with the nuts and bolts of running your business? This webinar will provide tips and practical advice on managing the day-to-day business side of your practice, plus pointers as to where to go when you need expert business advice.

The webinar will feature insights from accountant Line Paras, singer-songwriter and Milk! Records co-founder Jen Cloher and arts accountant and valuer Michael Fox. The trio will deep dive into their experiences, successes and lessons learned along the way to arm you with the knowledge and skills to overcome the hurdles of running an arts business.

Our presenters

Line Paras

Line Paras. Photo: Supplied.

Line is the founder of Counting Clouds, a Fitzroy-based firm that provides bookkeeping, accounting and business support services to artists and musicians and other creative small businesses.

Line has a background in hospitality, jewellery and music. In 1999 she left her dream job running a cabaret boat in Nyhavn, Copenhagen to chase love and fortune Down Under.

Line dreamed up Counting Clouds in 2011. She had been studying bookkeeping while on maternity leave and knew she had to make herself a job that would accommodate motherhood and also earn her a living.

There weren’t many specialist bookkeepers servicing creative small businesses at that time and it made sense to focus on a niche market, using cloud accounting technology while working within and around Line’s existing network.

Jen Cloher. Photo: Marcelle Bradbeer.

Jen Cloher

Jen Cloher (Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu) is an award-winning singer-songwriter and performer, and Milk! Records co-founder living on unceded Wurundjeri land in Naarm (Melbourne) Australia. Cloher’s taut, terse brand of rock is charged with the static tension that comes with being an eternal misfit; they have spoken truth to power with the shrewd eye that only an outsider can possess. Admirers have naturally gravitated towards Cloher’s incisive, generous songwriting. Over the course of five albums, they have won a J Award and an AIR Award and been nominated for an ARIA and the Australian Music Prize.

Michael Fox

Michael Fox is the Principal of Michael Fox Arts Accountant & Valuer and the Director of Fox Galleries. He is a certified accountant, fine art valuer and art collector. He holds a Master of Tax from the Melbourne Law School, University of Melbourne. Fox is a member of the Auctioneers and Valuers Association of Australia AVAA and is a Fellow of the Institute of Public Accountants.

Michael Fox. Photo: Supplied.

In 2009 Fox established Michael Fox Arts Accountant & Valuer when he relocated from Brisbane to Melbourne to provide accountancy and art market advisory services to select clients. In 2016 Fox re-established Fox Galleries. In 2020 he established an office in Hobart and relocated his Melbourne practice and the gallery exhibition spaces to 63-67 Wellington Street, Collingwood, thus realising his vision of unifying a professional practice with an art gallery at the same location.

