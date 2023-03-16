There are two things that everyone in the arts and creative industries knows for sure. One, is that the world is a different place to what it was three years ago and, two, that the pandemic was particularly brutal for our industries.

With the height of the pandemic now hopefully fading from sight, it’s time to reassess how we operate. And ArtsHub has partnered with Creative Vic under the Creative Exchange umbrella to present a series of webinars, podcasts and, later in the year, videos to help you do just that.

The first cab off the rank will be Webinar #1 – Thinking outside the box: What the creative industries can learn from innovators in other fields.

The webinar

As the dust settles, it is becoming increasingly clear that there were organisations, both in the creative industries and beyond, that didn’t struggle or even merely tread water during this time, but positively thrived. And some of those did so by utilising the out of the box innovation and bold ideas that have the potential to disrupt the creative sector in fascinating ways.

Learning about these truly creative thinkers and doers will provide the tools and ideas needed to implement similarly bold strategies in the arts and creative industries.

Our presenters

Co-Founder of REMIX, which explores the future of the creative industries, Peter Tullin will explain how advances in technology and the arrival of new creative players have the potential for major disruption in our sector.

Just some of the topics he’ll explore include:

how immersive entertainment pioneers are influencing exhibition design and collaborating with cultural institutions from Melbourne Museum to the Tower of London to develop new types of cultural experiences

how online platforms such as Masterworks have the potential to democratise the way we buy art

how alternative funding mechanisms such as crowd equity are being adapted by organisations like Secret Cinema

how new business models by commercial players such as Superblue are changing the way we fund creative practice and the relationship between artist and audience

what we can learn from the rapid growth of the Creator Economy, which offers new ways to create, share and fund creative practice through platforms such as Patreon and TikTok, and

how new technologies shaping the future of storytelling in productions such as Abba Voyage be utilised in other parts of the creative industries?

Artist and Co-Founder of ArtsPay Lara Thoms will speak on the establishment of ArtsPay, explaining she and her fellow founders drew inspiration from the finance sector and FinTech, but combined that with a strong ethical purpose and mission.

Unlike other payment processing companies, every time a customer makes a purchase at a business using ArtsPay – either in-store or online – ArtsPay uses the payment fees to support the arts. Profits generated by ArtsPay payment processing fees will be distributed back into the arts ecosystem by The ArtsPay Foundation. The ArtsPay Foundation is an independent, artist-led charitable foundation with a mission to support independent artists and small arts organisations across Australia. The ArtsPay Foundation aims to fill the gaps with a permanent, new source of support for artists and small arts organisations. ArtsPay is committed to providing funding that is accessible, sustainable and meaningful.

To find out more and register for the webinar.