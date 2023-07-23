News

Webinar #3 – AI: A point of inflection for the arts?

Our third Creative Exchange webinar, co-produced with Creative Victoria, will explore your questions and concerns about AI's impact on the arts.
24 Jul 2023
Madeleine Swain
To describe artificial intelligence (AI) as a hot topic in the arts and creative industries is a bit like saying Taylor Swift tickets were fairly popular when they went on sale recently. Yes, a bit of an understatement.

And with it being so very top of mind for many in the sector, we have done things a little differently for the free webinar: AI: A point of inflection for the arts? How AI is impacting the arts and creative sectors, and what the future holds. Following Webinar #1 –Thinking outside the box and Webinar #2 – A new way forward: how inclusive leadership is driving change, this is the third webinar in the series that ArtsHub is producing with Creative Victoria, under the Creative Exchange banner. And this time, we went out to the sector before this Wednesday’s event, in order to get some feedback and canvass opinions to understand your most pressing concerns or questions about the topic.

With the survey results ranging from ‘can AI outsmart humans?’ via ‘how do I protect my work from being used to train AI databases and bots?’ to ‘is there any foolproof way to distinguish AI from non AI material?’ we received nearly 100 different questions on the subject. There were questions about privacy, governance, partnerships, flexibility, harnessing power, future work impacts, security, ensuring the future of human art, truth-telling, abuse, the replacement of actors, grant assessment, opportunities ethics, copyright, censorship and empathy.

And in a clear sign that many in the sector see the potential positive impacts of the technology, in a section asking for one-word descriptions of AI, the most common response was “exciting”, followed by “scary”, “powerful” and “tool”. Over half of our respondents could see a possible use for AI in their creative practice – as a time-saving tool, as a prompt to aid or enhance ideation and as a way to support research or marketing. On the other hand, many respondents also identified worries regarding threats to income and/or employment, the devaluation of creative work, IP (intellectual property) and copyright, and the erasure of the human element in creativity and creative practice.

All of these responses have been passed on to our presenter so that he can tailor the webinar to address as many of them as possible.

Our presenter

Professor Jon Whittle

Professor Jon Whittle is Director of Data61, the digital technologies R&D arm of CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency. He leads around 800 staff working in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, human-centred design and software engineering in applications for the environment, manufacturing, agriculture and many others. Data61 also runs Australia’s National AI Centre, which has a strong focus on diversity in AI and responsible adoption of AI.

Jon has a strong connection with the creative industries. He has spent 30 years as a theatre performer, writer and director. He wrote, directed and starred in a multimedia play that won Best of Fringe at the San Francisco International Fringe Festival. He has also performed at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s open-air theatre, the Dell, in Stratford-upon-Avon. He studied the Indian classical dance Kuchipudi for 10 years, performing in front of over 2000 people in Kanpur, India.

Jon is also host of CSIRO’s Everyday AI podcast, which provides a gentle introduction to AI and cuts through much of the hype surrounding this emerging technology. This Creative Exchange event is presented by Creative Victoria and ArtsHub, in partnership with Today.

Q&A session

The question and answer session will be moderated by Beate Klepek, the Experience Design Lead at Today. Today is a purpose-first business, working with clients to design experiences, services and products that produce a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable society. Beate is an award-winning designer, who balances strategy, technology and innovation to solve design challenges with practicality, and lots of heart.

You can still catch up with the first two webinars in this series, Webinar #1 –Thinking outside the box and Webinar #2 – A new way forward: how inclusive leadership is driving change

There is still time to register for this webinar:
When: Wednesday 26 July 2023 – 11.30am to 12.30pm (AEST)
With: Jon Whittle, Director of Data61, the digital technologies R&D arm of CSIRO
Where: Register to attend this FREE online webinar.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

