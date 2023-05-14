Webinar #2 – A new way forward: how inclusive leadership is driving change

In March, Creative Exchange, the umbrella program for a series of webinars, podcasts and videos produced by the partnership between Creative Victoria and ArtsHub, launched its first webinar – Thinking outside the box.

Following the success of that event, the second in this series of free webinars will be:

A new way forward: how inclusive leadership is driving change

When: 11am Friday 2 June 2023, to register

This webinar will examine the topic of leadership in 2023. With the arts and cultural sector’s increasing awareness of the change in attitudes to styles and effectiveness of leadership, our presenters will reveal current best practice and discuss how to produce and encourage collaborative, inclusive and diverse leaders.

With a focus on the importance of developing pathways for emerging leaders, it’s the perfect time for a conversation-style webinar featuring two presenters with long histories of experience and expertise in the field.

Our presenters

KATRINA SEDGWICK OAM

Katrina Sedgwick OAM is the inaugural Director and CEO of Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co), which leads the $1.7 billion transformation of the Melbourne Arts Precinct, oversees the management and operations of Federation Square, and seeks to bring to life a single continuous arts, civic, and cultural precinct stretching from Fed Square through Southbank.

Prior to MAP Co, Katrina was Director and CEO of ACMI, a role she held from 2015 to April 2022, Head of Arts for ABC TV, founding Director/CEO of the biennial Adelaide Film Festival, producer for the Adelaide Festival of Arts (1996, 1998 and 2000) and the artistic director of Come Out ‘99 and Adelaide Fringe 2002. She has held many committee and board roles with a wide range of creative industry and arts organisations.

In 2020, Katrina was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her services to performing arts, screen industries and visual arts administration.

Katrina is currently Chair of the Back to Back Theatre Board and is an Advisory Committee Member at Grimwade Centre for Cultural Materials Conservation, Faculty of Arts, University of Melbourne.

DEWI COOKE

Dewi Cooke is the CEO of The Social Studio, a not-for-profit social enterprise providing education and work opportunities in fashion and the creative industries to people from refugee and new migrant backgrounds. Here, she oversees an RMIT-accredited training program, an Ethical Clothing Australia-accredited manufacturing studio and a socially-conscious retail venture, as well as numerous creative and community projects.

She’s passionate about the intersection of creativity, community and opportunity, about dismantling barriers to participation for those from non-traditional education backgrounds, as well as the potential for revitalisation within the Australian textiles manufacturing industry.

Prior to joining The Social Studio she was a journalist with 15 years’ experience working across the arts, social affairs and podcasting, much of it spent at The Age in Melbourne. She has a master’s from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York, was a Knight-News21 fellow and has three hair-raisingly energetic children.