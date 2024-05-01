Illuminate Adelaide reveals 2024 program

Illuminate Adelaide, the winter festival focused on the intersection of art, light, music and technology, returns to the South Australian capital this July.

The festival’s 2024 program, which was launched today (Wednesday 1 May) includes City Lights, a free and extremely popular outdoor program of light-based works at multiple locations across central Adelaide, and the experimental music festival-within-a-festival Unsound Adelaide, which this year features performances by Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon (US) and melancholic minimalist The Caretaker (UK).

Other highlights include the immersive and interactive digital work EDEN by Berlin design studio flora&faunavisions and a new production from local company, Patch Theatre.

In a media release, Illuminate Adelaide’s co-Founders and Creative Directors, Rachael Azzopardi and Lee Cumberlidge said: ‘This year the 2024 Illuminate Adelaide program features some of the most exciting creative innovators and artists the world has to offer – and we can’t wait for July when they will brighten our winter with installations, projections, performances and immersive experiences across the city for a full 18 nights.’

South Australian Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison added: ‘In its fourth year, Illuminate Adelaide has changed how we experience winter in our city. It has been embraced by South Australians and visitors alike, cementing its position as a major event in the annual calendar.’

The festival’s headline event, Fire Gardens, by incendiary French company Compagnie Carabosse, was announced earlier this year, and will see the familiar environs of the Adelaide Botanic Garden transformed each night for 12 nights with more than 7000 handcrafted fire pots, candlelit archways, kinetic sculptures and live music performances.

Fire Gardens was presented in Melbourne in 2018, where ArtsHub’s Thuy On praised the installation as ‘a primal experience, a respectful celebration of the beauty and power of the elements’.

A subsequent installation of Fire Gardens at the 2019 Brisbane Festival was cancelled due to a total fire ban across Queensland following devastating bushfires in September that year.

Running for 17 nights, and coming to life from 5.30pm each night, the free City Lights program will transform some of the CBD’s major cultural institutions and heritage buildings, including Government House, Bonython Hall and Art Gallery of South Australia. This year’s edition of City Lights will feature immersive activations and large-scale projections created by a range of national and international artists, including local South Australian creatives.

Read: Festival review: Illuminate Adelaide, from Arborialis to City Lights

At Adelaide Zoo, the new production Universal Kingdom: Prehistoric Nights is a collaboration between two Australian companies, A Blanck Canvas, which is a leading light in immersive experiences, and first-time Illuminate contributor, Erth Visual & Physical Inc. Featuring after-dark puppetry and illuminations, Universal Kingdom: Prehistoric Nights will showcase the evolution of the first creatures to crawl and roam the planet – from baby dinosaurs and luminescent marine life to some of the largest carnivores and herbivores that ever walked the Earth.

Exclusive to Illuminate Adelaide and co-presented with Adelaide’s Centre of Immersive Light and Art (ILA), Berlin design studio flora&faunavisions’ EDEN is an interactive digital work that Azzopardi and Cumberlidge described as a ‘visually stunning and thought-provoking installation’ designed for all ages, while Patch Theatre’s Superluminal will allow audiences aged 4-8 years to explore the natural world as they are guided by performers through five interactive spaces at the South Australian Museum.

Geoff Cobham, Artistic Director of Patch Theatre, said: ‘Installations are a fantastic way for young children to engage with art and to follow their own impulses within a creative space. We love making theatre for 4- to 8-year-olds, but what they really want is to play – to be on stage with us and be part of the action – and Superluminal allows them to do this.’

In the music program, and co-presented with Adelaide Festival Centre, Dutch minimalist pianist Joep Beving will perform his latest album Hermetism at Her Majesty’s Theatre, while at the Dom Polski Centre, Unsound Adelaide returns for two nights of challenging, unpredictable and surprising live performances.

Read: Festival review: Illuminate Adelaide, from Unsound to Oneohtrix Point Never

This year’s Unsound line-up includes former Sonic Youth member Kim Gordon, British ambient musician The Caretaker (aka Leyland Kirby) in his first ever show in Australia, Australian collaboration Yirinda, Shanghai’s 33EMYBW, an Unsound commission with British artist Lee Gamble collaborating with Spanish choreographer/action artist Candela Capitán to bring his new album Models to the stage, Japanese multi-instrumentalist Eiko Ishibashi in partnership with renowned producer and musician Jim O’Rourke, and Norwegian saxophonist and performance artist Bendik Giske.

Illuminate Adelaide won the 2023 Gold Medal Award for Major Festivals or Events at the South Australian Tourism Awards.

Illuminate Adelaide runs from 4-21 July 2024 and is supported by the State Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.