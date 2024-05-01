Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Kate Derum and Irene Davies International Tapestry Awards

The biennial Kate Derum and Irene Davies International Tapestry Awards celebrate creativity and excellence in contemporary tapestry. Held by the Australian Tapestry Workshop, the Awards invite artists from around the world to submit small-scale hand-woven tapestries that reflect an expressive use of tapestry through materials, concept, colour and design. Seven prizes are up for grabs, ranging between $500 and $5000.

Entries close 13 May; learn more and enter.

Fifty Squared Art Prize 2024 (Vic)

Brunswick Street Gallery has put out an open call for 2D wall-based artworks measuring 50 x 50 centimetres or less with over $10,000 in prizes to be awarded. Artists at all stages of their career are welcome and all entries will be exhibited at the gallery from 22 June to 5 July.

Entries close 19 May; learn more and enter.

Environmental Art and Design Prize

The $46,000 Environmental Art and Design Prize presents an opportunity annually for the Australian community to engage with the unique insights that artists and designers bring to our understanding of the natural world and the environmental challenges we face. The 2024 judges are visual artist Khaled Sabsabi, industrial designer Trent Jansen, and fashion designer Genevieve Smart.

Submissions close 19 May; learn more and submit.

Melbourne Prize for Literature 2024

The annual Melbourne Prize is celebrating 20 years and inviting entries across four categories this year: $60,000 Melbourne Prize for Literature, $10,000 The Writers Prize 2024, The Falls Creek Writers Residencies 2024 and Civic Choice Award 2024.

Entries close 1 July; learn more and enter.

German Design Award 2025 (International)

Companies, designers, architects and agencies worldwide are now invited to submit their products and projects for the German Design Awards 2025. The German Design Awards by the German Design Council aim to set international standards for innovative design developments and competitiveness in the global market. It honours projects that are pioneering in the German and international design landscape and highlights positive developments in circular design.

Registrations close 6 September; learn more and register.

Call-outs

Lismore Regional Gallery (NSW)

Lismore Regional Gallery is looking for local regional artists, designers, suppliers and makers to supply to the Gallery’s shop with products that celebrate the diversity of the region.

EOIs close 31 May; learn more and register.

Professional development

Fauvette Loureiro Memorial Scholarships (NSW)

Sydney College of Arts (SCA) graduates are eligible to apply for the Lauvette Loureiro Memorial Scholarships to support their professional development through international or domestic travel. Two scholarships are available: a $10,000 emerging scholarship and a $30,000 mid-career/established Scholarship. The Fauvette exhibition will showcase works by scholarship recipients and finalists.

Applications close 20 May; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) has announced the 2024 winner of The Theodore Urbach Landscape Prize and Studio Scholarship worth $10,000. The inaugural winner, Ellen Lee, is based in Echuca, northern Victoria and her creative practice takes the form of large-scale, abstract works on paper that explore her personal and sensory experience of nature. Dr Drew Pettifer from The Urbach judging panel says, ‘I was genuinely impressed by the standard of the applications to the Urbach this year… The judges faced a difficult task in narrowing the field down to one final applicant, but after extended deliberations we settled on a unanimous winner. Ellen Lee embodies so many of the values central to The Urbach and SAM. Working in an expanded painting practice, Lee engages with landscape, environment, place and time through careful observation and generative site responsiveness. We look forward to the outcomes of her engagement with the site and community surrounding SAM.’ As winner of The Urbach, Lee will receive a $5000 cash prize and a scholarship stipend of $5000 to support her as she undertakes the three-month scholarship at SAM’s on-site artist studio from 1 May to 31 July 2024. The Urbach runner-ups are Wendy Jagger and Anna Mackrell, selected from seven applications to the award.

Two First Nations cultural practitioners have been awarded the inaugural First Nations Fellowship at Queensland Museum. Cheryl Leavy and Dylan Sarra will each receive a $20,000 stipend to work on a research project using Queensland Museum’s collections that contribute to First Nations knowledge and new perspectives over the next 12 months. Leavy is from the Kooma and Nguri Nations in western and central Queensland and has led major government programs, including the World Heritage, Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger, and Cape York Tenure Resolution programs. She is also a writer working in her Traditional Language – Kooma (Guwamu), which is ‘critically endangered’. Her work focuses on language revitalisation and the celebration of its continuing use. Sarra is an Indigenous artist, originally from Bundaberg and belonging to the Gooreng Gooreng people. He uses a range of disciplines such as print, digital works and sculpture to explore Indigenous experiences and how art contributes to written language. Since 2021, Sarra has been researching the story of the Bundaberg Burnett River Rocks, specifically the petroglyphs, and the ongoing repercussions of the Queensland Government’s actions in the 1970s when these were removed from Country.

Cheryl Leavy (third from left) and Dylan Sarra (fourth from left) being awarded Queensland Museum First Nations Fellowships. Photo: Supplied.

Performing arts

Antipodes Theatre Company has announced Lead Artists and projects participating in the fifth Winter Lab, an annual accelerator for bold work and new ideas taking place from 1-13 July in Melbourne. The development initiative pairs Lead Artists from across Australia with collaborators (actors, dramaturgs, mentors and more) to develop a variety of works, all of which are intended for live performance. This year works include plays, solo and devised work, a circus piece and more. Artists selected to develop projects as part of the Winter Lab include Zya Kane, Andrew Dang, Ras-Samuel, Margot Fenley, Natalie Frigia and Myfanwy Hocking. A total of six projects were selected by a submissions panel comprising Maude Davey, Jonathan Homsey, Vidya Makan and Mama Alto, alongside the Antipodes Producers, Brandon Pape and Cameron Steens. Additional collaborators, workshop facilitators and discussion panellists will be announced at a later date. Those interested in collaborating on new work developments or joining the Winter Lab community are invited to fill out a Open Submission Form.

Writing and publishing

Tracey Slaughter – from Aotearoa/New Zealand – has won the 2024 Calibre Essay Prize and is the first overseas writer to receive the accolade. Judges Amy Baillieu, Shannon Burns and Beejay Silcox chose Slaughter’s why your hair is long & your stories short from a field of 567 entries from 28 countries. This year’s runner-up is Hold Your Nerve by Melbourne writer Natasha Sholl, and third prize goes to Canberra-based journalist Nicole Hasham for Bloodstone.

All

Geelong Arts Centre has received a grant from The Ian Potter Foundation to expand and enhance its flagship development program, Creative Engine. Thanks to the grant, the Creative Engine program will offer a range of new initiatives tailored to the needs of developing artists in the region. This includes Launchpad, a program that offers artists the opportunity to test and showcase new work in a professional theatre setting, two 12-month part-time contracts offered to artists per year through the Associate Artists program and the Artist Residency, which offers 15 artists the opportunity to enhance their skills and craft. More application details will be revealed. Learn more.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Australian Wearable Art Festival has unveiled 39 national and international finalist pieces that will make the catwalk this year in Sunshine Coast. The line-up includes newcomers as well as previous festival winners, such as 2023 Australian Wearable Art Festival supreme winner Isabelle Cameron. This year Cameron will bring to the stage her new piece, Stardust, which tells a story of a crocheted sea monster. The Festival presents garments across four themed categories: recycled ‘Trashion’, foraged organics in ‘Sustainable Nature’, ‘Floriana’ and ‘Avant-Garde’. The Festival will be held from 9-10 August.

Also in the realm of wearable art is Paper on Skin, an awards program celebrating wearable paper artworks. This year 35 works will be presented at the Paper on Skin gala parade and awards evening in Devonport, Tasmania on 21 September. The 2024 iteration has seen a 60% increase in entries and over 50% of the finalists are new to the award. Finalists include the 2022 winner Kaori Kato from Japan, as well as German artist Fides Linien and UK-based artist Anne Lines, who will be vying for $14,000 in prizes across 10 awards. Works will be exhibited at the Devonport Regional Gallery from the 28 September to the 16 November. View the full list of finalists.

