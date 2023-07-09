So you want my arts job: Head of Music, Opera Australia

Tahu Matheson has worked for Opera Australia since 2007 and became the company’s Head of Music in 2017. The accomplished pianist has conducted many of Opera Australia’s productions including Tosca, L’Elisir d’Amore, The Magic Flute, Turandot, La Bohème, La Traviata, Carmen and Carmen on Cockatoo Island, Lohengrin (for which he was nominated for a Green Room Award), Whiteley and The Pearl Fishers, as well as tours of Don Giovanni and The Seven Deadly Sins for Victorian Opera.

Matheson has performed as a soloist in the major concert venues throughout Australia and New Zealand, toured for Musica Viva and Chamber Music New Zealand, and been broadcast on New Zealand and Australian radio and television, including a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony for 4MBS Radio in Brisbane. He has also performed with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

How would you describe what you do to friends and family?

I examine music from all sides: I sing, I play, I conduct, I coach. I study and learn constantly, both with calm exhaustive pleasure (if time allows), as well as (more often) with last minute desperation. I usually overlook a meeting or two and, of course, miss deadlines. I live on that teetering medium between heady success and abject failure.

How did you get started in your career?

It was a direct result of listening to that colossal German composer-cum-magician-cum-seducer, Richard Wagner. Opera, before my Wagnerian awakening, seemed to be a distant obscure silhouette somewhere on the other side of musical existence; after, in what was close to some sort of epiphany, it became a necessity.

How did you become Opera Australia’s Head of Music?

My previous boss (Opera Australia’s last head of music) started having nightmares about organising, well, everything. The point of no return came for him after he dreamed that he had organised and planned his own funeral. He left for peace and stillness; I think I still have time before the nightmares start…

What’s an average day or week like for you?

Refer to question 1. Then add moments of intense musical inspiration, excitement and exhilaration, a good dose of dull uninspired workaday routine, and a dash of candid illusion-busting disappointment.

What’s the most common misconception about being Head of Music at the national opera company?

I’m not sure there’s a real conception about the position that could be misconceived.

How challenging is it to stay across the canon of operatic music while also keeping up-to-date with new works and new composers internationally?

Here is the most thrilling thing about being in the arts in general: every day my job is to engage with genius. It is flawed at times, it can be old-fashioned and un-PC almost certainly, but the masterworks and their authors speak with a timeless relevance that is impossible to ignore. Teenage vaping and social media trolling? Obviously not. But the trials, tribulations, the inadequacies of being a human animal in a confected society – these are interrogated in every drama. New works do this as well, in more or less successful endeavours. So the answer to the question is that it’s not that difficult. The canon is the astonishing everyday work, the new work is the chance to explore the frontiers of the possible; both must be part of regular life.

If you were interviewing someone to take over your job, what skills and qualities would you look for?

Openness, dedication, love of the art, a deep seriousness! But, conversely, it’s incredibly important to have the ability to laugh at oneself and not to take things too seriously!

You’re conducting the second half of Opera Australia’s current season of Aida (8-21 July). Does your specialist music knowledge make you a better conductor, do you think, and why?

Well, my specialist subject is operatic music; I would very much hope that it makes me a better conductor of opera. Over time I have come to know many of the Verdi operas pretty well. I hope that I am beginning to see not only how, but why, he chooses certain chords, employs particular rhythms or outlines a text with a distinct melody. Perhaps this may give me a little insight?

Finally, what’s the best thing happening in the opera sector at the moment?

I think there seems to be a bit of a resurgence. When the overwhelming dramatic power that this art form possesses, I believe uniquely, takes hold, it can be, should be, an extraordinary experience. And it appears that this is happening, particularly among the younger generation, overseas in particular and to a smaller extent here. Let’s hope this continues!

Opera Australia’s current season of Aida runs until 21 July 2023 at Sydney Opera House, and can also be seen at Queensland Performing Arts Centre from 6-20 December 2023.