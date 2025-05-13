News

 > Career Advice

Building an artist network to break through the social media noise

As social media marketing reaches its endgame, artists are searching for new ways to build their network and market their work.
13 May 2025 9:00
David Burton
Building an artist network can be tricky. New platforms are providing opportunities. Image: Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash.

All Arts

Building an artist network can be tricky. New platforms are providing opportunities. Image: Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash.

Share Icon

Navigating social media is more confusing than ever. Once thought of as ubiquitous and compulsory for every working artist, the future of social media marketing is in doubt. This is welcome news for many artists, who can find managing their networks and audiences over multiple platforms exhausting.

Different technologies and options are rushing to fill the gap. Substack is becoming the hangout for anybody who calls themselves a writer. Many artists are focusing on smaller audiences, but deeper engagement through channels such as podcasts. Still, these put artists on the international stage, forcing them to compete with content-makers overseas.

South Australian creative Stephanie Taylor is attempting to break the mould with ArtBranch, a purpose-built website for Australian artists. The site is in beta with just 40 artists on board, but Taylor has a bold vision.

“We’re creating a space where artists are visible, not because they play the content game, but because their work matters,” says Taylor. “We want people to find a photographer in their suburb, a poet for their event, a face-painter for that fifth birthday party or a muralist for their community centre – without scrolling past 500 overseas ads first.”

What Taylor’s offering isn’t entirely new. Networking sites built only for artists have been around for decades (DeviantArt is among the oldest). But ArtBranch’s point of difference is its focus on local communities. Taylor says the site is built deliberately without algorithms or pressure to engage. “Every feature is designed to empower visibility without overwhelm,” says Taylor.

While the site is now in beta it has plans to expand throughout the year. Still, ArtBranch will face challenges familiar to any new platform: how to grow a user base without diluting its core values, and how to sustain itself financially in an online environment where attention is a rare and often expensive commodity. Building a community outside the gravitational pull of social media giants is no small task – but perhaps that’s exactly why it’s worth trying.

Read: What can arts organisations do if their audiences abandon Facebook and Instagram?

Whether ArtBranch can become a true alternative for Australian artists or will remain a niche haven for a select few remains to be seen. But in an era where many creatives are burned out by the endless hustle for clicks and clout, ArtsBranch is likely the first in a wave of new ways for artists to build their networks.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

A photograph of a smartphone showing the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline number: 1800 959 500.
News

Support Act's Wellbeing Helpline is now open to all creative arts workers

A win for accessibility, developed with the help of Federal Government support via Creative Workplaces.

Allison Dickie
A photograph of a woman running, tajen from a low angle, with the focus being on her shoes and legs.
News

On the move: Latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of appointments and departures in the Australian arts sector.

Richard Watts
A man with brown hair staring at his reflection in a square of glass.
Career Advice

5 ways to beat imposter syndrome

Anxious and self-sabotaging your career because you don't think you're good enough? Here are some tips that may help.

Thuy On
A intricate and detailed drawing of the trunk of a gum tree with blue, green, purple and red tones.
News

Opportunities and awards

Professional development for music producers, plus winners of 2025 Australian Book Industry Awards, art prize finalists and more!

Celina Lei
Vessel Contemporary: the interior view of a large empty industrial warehouse space with a young adult female and male person pictured standing together at the centre of the space.
News

New arts space launches with 75-25 business model for slow burn success

As traditional arts funding models strain under cost pressures, a new kid on the block looks to chart a new…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login