Young people are hungry for live music – but they’re struggling

According to new research from Music Victoria, 78% of young Victorians said their first live music experience shapes their overall passion for music.

For those whose first taste was seeing Taylor Swift in Melbourne on the weekend (along with about 288,000 other people), expectations may need to be tempered for future gigs. But live music advocates will be hoping that a taste will have been whetted for the magic of music experienced in a crowd, especially in the crucial under-18 demographic, where the habit is somewhat endangered.

Music Victoria, an independent, not-for-profit organisation and the state’s peak body for contemporary music, has today released the report on its research, titled ‘Perceptions of Live Music: insights from young Victorians’.

The research surveyed over 500 young Victorians aged 15-35, asking questions about their attitudes and behaviours surrounding live music experiences, using online questionnaires completed during July and August 2023.

The results are encouraging, though with some cause for concern.

Music Victoria CEO, Simone Schinkel said she was pleased that the research confirmed there is a passion to experience live music from a young age, which will create rewarding lifetime habits.

‘Our research … found that 80% of the respondents plan to attend live music events at least once a year – but the challenges are affordability and motivation,’ said Schinkel.

The research showed that in the last year young Victorians were investing in live music.

82% had bought a ticket for a music concert

70% had bought a ticket for a music festival, and

65% had purchased artist merchandise.

The obstacles

A total of 85% of survey respondents identified that there are some obstacles to them attending concerts and festivals, including lack of motivation (22%), limited public transport options (21%), value for money (19%) and not attending any events (19%).

According to the media release, ‘Personal financial circumstances are impacting choices to engage with live music, with 73% “trying to reduce spending to only essentials at the moment”. However, 58% continue to purchase tickets, indicating a willingness to invest in live music experiences.’

Held in Rochford in October 2023, ROCHELLA is a family-friendly festival of live music and local food presented by Music Victoria as part of the Victorian Government’s Live Music for Flood Recovery program. Photo: Penny Ryan.

A drop in live music attendance for under 18-year-olds

The research recognised that, while the festival market appears resilient for over 18-year-olds, there’s a significant drop-off for those aged under 18. Out of the 16- to 18-year-old cohort surveyed, 16% had not yet attended a music concert and 29% had not attended a festival (compared to averages of 3% and 11% across the 19- to 35-year-olds).

Only approximately 40% of 16- to 18-year-olds are likely to attend a music festival at least annually – a figure that is about 10% lower than expected, with 52% historically attending a festival by the time they were 18 years of age.

‘We have an opportunity to motivate young people to actively engage with live music experiences at an early age,’ said Schinkel. ‘It will enhance their passive music awareness across digital platforms like YouTube, Spotify or TikTok.’

From Riverboats to St Kilda and beyond

A 17-year old music-lover and musician, Zack Wileman, is an example of how an early experience can start an ongoing engagement. As revealed in the media release accompanying the research, Wileman first discovered his passion at Riverboats Music Festival when he was 14, and saw Paul Dempsey covering Sam Brown’s classic ‘Stop’.

Last weekend he attended Australia’s largest free all-ages music festival, St Kilda Festival to see Bones and Jones, and later in the year plans to go to Pandemonium Rocks in Melbourne and see Pearl Jam.

Wileman said he was disappointed that Groovin the Moo had cancelled. ‘I was looking forward to heading to Bendigo to see international acts like Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA and The Kooks. It was going to be my first festival as an adult!

‘The feeling of a live show is completely different to listening to it on vinyl or Spotify,’ said Wileman. ‘Live music has so many extra surprises, like the band improvising – it makes the sound more enjoyable to hear.

‘ I love going to gigs with mates and seeing the way an audience reacts. As they cheer and sing along, it feels even more pure – it really confirms what music is all about,’ said Wileman.

You can read Music Victoria’s full report here: ‘Perceptions of Live Music: insights from young Victorians‘. Undertaken with specific interest in understanding the dynamics of the youngest audiences, particularly those aged 16-25, the findings will shape Music Victoria’s future strategic priorities across artists, venues, festival, concerts and audiences.