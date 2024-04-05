This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from what’s streaming this month to new models of philanthropy and current literature trends – these were your top reads this week.

Streaming guide April 2024: new shows to stream on Netlix, ABC, SBS, Stan, BritBox and more

Your guide to the most significant new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

New philanthropy models bringing in much needed funding

Which new philanthropic arts initiatives are making high-value contributions to independent arts projects?

Live Literature in Australia report

New research about the live events that bring authors and illustrators to the community has been released.

Mapping uncharted waters: getting to grips with Al in the creative industries (sponsored)

Presented by AFTRS, the 2024 Digital Futures Summit: AI and the Creative Horizon is a free online forum exploring the ramifications of artificial intelligence in the culture sector in depth and detail.

And an earlier ArtsHub story that has again caught our readers’ interest this week:

We need to have a conversation about young people these days

Don’t underestimate the discipline, dedication and technical prowess of performing arts students enrolled in Australia’s ARTS8 schools, says ANAM’s General Manager.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Opera review: West Side Story, Sydney Harbour ★★★★1/2

A stunning revival production of Opera on the Harbour’s biggest hit musical.

Comedy review: Hannah Camillieri: Lolly Bag, Malthouse Theatre, MICF 2024 ★★★★1/2

Camillieri offers a bag of funny treats.

Read: more Melbourne International Comedy Festival reviews here

Theatre review: James and the Giant Peach, QPAC ★★★

A visually splendid production that would have benefited from greater attention to the narrative.

Exhibition review: Tales of Land and Sea, Bundanon ★★★★1/2

ayang-ayang, par-parā/phus-phusā and Sangkuriang are three interconnected exhibitions that hark back to Arthur Boyd’s own interest in mythology.

Book review: Always Will Be, Mykaela Saunders ★★★★★

Speculative fiction that foregrounds the Indigenous experience.

More recent reviews

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Jobs and education chatter this week

4 things arts managers are noticing in their best workers right now

ArtsHub surveyed a range of arts managers to find out what their top workers are bringing to the table right now. Their observations may surprise you.

The Creative Leadership program supporting transformative change (sponsored)

Wesley Enoch AM says leadership is about diversity, morals, shaking things up and always being open to learning.

Balancing act: six tips for managing multiple creative projects without burnout

Anxiety and burnout are on the rise for creative industry professionals. Our guide provides help on managing multiple projects sustainably.

And a continuing favourite with ArtsHub readers:

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.