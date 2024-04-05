News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
5 Apr 2024
Gina Fairley
Arts news this week. Photo: Michal Czyz, Unsplash.

Arts news this week. Photo: Michal Czyz, Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from what’s streaming this month to new models of philanthropy and current literature trends – these were your top reads this week.

Streaming guide April 2024: new shows to stream on Netlix, ABC, SBS, Stan, BritBox and more
Your guide to the most significant new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

New philanthropy models bringing in much needed funding
Which new philanthropic arts initiatives are making high-value contributions to independent arts projects?

Live Literature in Australia report
New research about the live events that bring authors and illustrators to the community has been released.

Mapping uncharted waters: getting to grips with Al in the creative industries (sponsored)
Presented by AFTRS, the 2024 Digital Futures Summit: AI and the Creative Horizon is a free online forum exploring the ramifications of artificial intelligence in the culture sector in depth and detail.

And an earlier ArtsHub story that has again caught our readers’ interest this week:

We need to have a conversation about young people these days
Don’t underestimate the discipline, dedication and technical prowess of performing arts students enrolled in Australia’s ARTS8 schools, says ANAM’s General Manager.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Opera review: West Side Story, Sydney Harbour ★★★★1/2
A stunning revival production of Opera on the Harbour’s biggest hit musical.

Comedy review: Hannah Camillieri: Lolly Bag, Malthouse Theatre, MICF 2024 ★★★★1/2
Camillieri offers a bag of funny treats.

Read: more Melbourne International Comedy Festival reviews here

Theatre review: James and the Giant Peach, QPAC ★★★
A visually splendid production that would have benefited from greater attention to the narrative.   

Exhibition review: Tales of Land and Sea, Bundanon ★★★★1/2
ayang-ayang, par-parā/phus-phusā and Sangkuriang are three interconnected exhibitions that hark back to Arthur Boyd’s own interest in mythology.

Book review: Always Will Be, Mykaela Saunders ★★★★★
Speculative fiction that foregrounds the Indigenous experience.

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Jobs and education chatter this week

4 things arts managers are noticing in their best workers right now
ArtsHub surveyed a range of arts managers to find out what their top workers are bringing to the table right now. Their observations may surprise you.

The Creative Leadership program supporting transformative change (sponsored)
Wesley Enoch AM says leadership is about diversity, morals, shaking things up and always being open to learning.

Balancing act: six tips for managing multiple creative projects without burnout
Anxiety and burnout are on the rise for creative industry professionals. Our guide provides help on managing multiple projects sustainably.

And a continuing favourite with ArtsHub readers:

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024
A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Reviews

Comedy review: Kirsty Mann: Skeletons, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

Comedy from a genuinely kind person...

Amy Loughlin
Installation view of a gallery showing mannequins in period Parisian dresses, there are also pictures on the wall. Paris: Impressions of Life.
Reviews

Exhibition Review: Paris: Impressions of Life 1880-1925, Bendigo Art Gallery

Enchanting and escapist showcase that nonetheless shies away from depicting the less glamorous side of Parisian life.

Mia-Francesca Jones
A luminous inflatable statue of a contemplative male figures floats on a river at sunset. The sunset is reflected in the water and dark trees line the banks.
News

David Walsh pulls the plug on summer festival Mona Foma

The festival’s most recent edition was ‘a poorly attended artistic triumph,’ according to Mona owner and founder David Walsh.

Richard Watts
Hannah Gadsby. Image is a woman with short hair and a black jumper with a big green image of an open mouthed ghost on the front. She is holding a microphone and smiling.
Reviews

Comedy review: Hannah Gadsby: Woof!, Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2024

The star of global hit show 'Nanette' makes a welcome return to the stage.

Thuy On
A padlocked gate. Castlemaine State Festival
News

Castlemaine State Festival enters voluntary administration

After suffering heavy losses in 2023, the future of the long-running regional arts festival is currently unknown.

Richard Watts
