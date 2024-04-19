News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
19 Apr 2024
Gina Fairley
All Arts

What's new … and what's news.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From Venice Biennale commentary, to mental health and actors, to revitalising a national asset, these were your top reads this week.

Yayoi Kusama next up for 2024 NGV summer exhibition
Melbourne’s first major retrospective of Japan’s famed nonagenarian artist is heading to the NGV next summer.

Italian heritage group decries ‘biennalisation’ of Venice
Italia Nostra says a new sculptural display in Venice’s public square distracts from the city’s existing cultural heritage and infrastructure in need of conservation.

$60 million revitalisation for National Gallery Sculpture Garden
National Gallery of Australia has announced a Sculpture Garden Design Competition to bring this asset into the 21st century.

Vale Richard Dunn and Bruce Armstrong
It has been a very sad time for the visual arts sector, as news that five prominent artists have died.

A vital new independent literary house

Vitagraph is a new artist-led literary organisation that has just released its debut journal.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Ballet review: Carmen, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2
A rethinking of Carmen reflects on gender power structures in a brilliant performance for our times.

Book review: Deep Water, James Bradley ★★★★★
A hugely impressive work that deserves and demands attention.

Theatre review: Into the Shimmering World, Sydney Theatre Company Wharf Theatres ★★★1/2
The brutality of the Australian landscape is evoked to tell a story of love, loss and renewal.

Music review: The Trout, QPAC ★★★★1/2
In the first concert of Ensemble Q’s 2024 season, The Trout delivered impeccable musical standards and expert programming. 

Opera review: Hansel & Gretel, St Andrew’s Uniting Church, Brisbane ★★★★
For its premiere full-scale opera, Voxalis’ ‘Hansel and Gretel’ offered a well-crafted and entertaining production. 

And recapping on our selections of reviews from the Funny Tonne, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s fledgling reviewers for 2024.

Jobs and education chatter this week

A rise in demand for good writers (sponsored)
From creative writing genres to honing workplace writing skills, this program gives you the edge when it comes to flexible writing and publishing.

Freelance creatives struggling in cost of living crisis
Australian creative freelancers are doing it tough, with many reporting a decline in revenue.

So you want my arts job: Peak Body Executive Director
Katherine Connor from PAC Australia talks us through her role and the demands of an average week.

Disturbing trend damaging actors’ mental health
Forced to wait up to four months to hear the outcome of an audition, but often kept on hold during that time so unable to commit to other work, actors’ mental health is regularly suffering.

And continuing in our top five reads for another week is:

My arts job in 2030
Have you hedged your bets correctly? Does your job have a future – or a different future? ArtsHub takes a cross-sector look at what that future may hold.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Four actors on a stage. On the left a white haired white woman in black, behind her a woman in a long red dress, seated at a desk is a middle aged white man with a beard, and on the right is a man in military uniform. The President.
Reviews

Theatre review: The President, Roslyn Packer Theatre

A talented cast is wasted in this disappointing production.

Matthew Collins
A young white man wears a white vest and a red Tudor hat with a long feature. He has his hands steepled in front of his face pensively.
Reviews

Comedy review: Adrian Bliss: Inside Everyone, Malthouse Theatre, MICF 2024

A TikTok sensation makes it to the stage, with hilarious results.

Kate Mulqueen
A woman of south-east Asian appearance wears a black scoop neck top and smiles at the camera with one hand behind her head. Sashi Perera.
Reviews

Comedy review: Sashi Perera: Boundaries, Trades Hall, 2024

A rising star who explores the messiness and blurriness of life.

Monique Nair
A white woman stands in front of a massive projection of herself in which she is pointing with her index finger in close up to the camera. Sarah Aiken. PICA
Reviews

Dance review: Make Your Life Count, PICA

An ambitious solo work that incorporates video and text.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
Against a green leafy wallpaper backdrop a white man with blond hair and a green jacket grimaces at the camera and has a spooky skeleton hand on his shoulder.
Reviews

Comedy review: Andy Balloch, Killing Time, The Motley Bauhaus, MICF 2024

The clock is ticking, but you can still catch this show if you hurry...

Amy Loughlin
