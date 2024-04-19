This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From Venice Biennale commentary, to mental health and actors, to revitalising a national asset, these were your top reads this week.

Yayoi Kusama next up for 2024 NGV summer exhibition

Melbourne’s first major retrospective of Japan’s famed nonagenarian artist is heading to the NGV next summer.

Italian heritage group decries ‘biennalisation’ of Venice

Italia Nostra says a new sculptural display in Venice’s public square distracts from the city’s existing cultural heritage and infrastructure in need of conservation.

$60 million revitalisation for National Gallery Sculpture Garden

National Gallery of Australia has announced a Sculpture Garden Design Competition to bring this asset into the 21st century.

Vale Richard Dunn and Bruce Armstrong

It has been a very sad time for the visual arts sector, as news that five prominent artists have died.

A vital new independent literary house

Vitagraph is a new artist-led literary organisation that has just released its debut journal.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Ballet review: Carmen, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

A rethinking of Carmen reflects on gender power structures in a brilliant performance for our times.

Book review: Deep Water, James Bradley ★★★★★

A hugely impressive work that deserves and demands attention.

Theatre review: Into the Shimmering World, Sydney Theatre Company Wharf Theatres ★★★1/2

The brutality of the Australian landscape is evoked to tell a story of love, loss and renewal.

Music review: The Trout, QPAC ★★★★1/2

In the first concert of Ensemble Q’s 2024 season, The Trout delivered impeccable musical standards and expert programming.

Opera review: Hansel & Gretel, St Andrew’s Uniting Church, Brisbane ★★★★

For its premiere full-scale opera, Voxalis’ ‘Hansel and Gretel’ offered a well-crafted and entertaining production.

And recapping on our selections of reviews from the Funny Tonne, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s fledgling reviewers for 2024.

Jobs and education chatter this week

From creative writing genres to honing workplace writing skills, this program gives you the edge when it comes to flexible writing and publishing.

Freelance creatives struggling in cost of living crisis

Australian creative freelancers are doing it tough, with many reporting a decline in revenue.

So you want my arts job: Peak Body Executive Director

Katherine Connor from PAC Australia talks us through her role and the demands of an average week.

Disturbing trend damaging actors’ mental health

Forced to wait up to four months to hear the outcome of an audition, but often kept on hold during that time so unable to commit to other work, actors’ mental health is regularly suffering.

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

And continuing in our top five reads for another week is:

My arts job in 2030

Have you hedged your bets correctly? Does your job have a future – or a different future? ArtsHub takes a cross-sector look at what that future may hold.

