Port Fairy Folk Festival to feature Missy Higgins, Troy Cassar-Daley and more this weekend

When younger, louder and bolder music festivals are struggling to survive, teetering on collapse or falling over all together, it’s heartening to know that some of the most established and cherished music events on the national calendar are still doing what they’ve always done and managing to thrive.

In rural Queensland Woodford offered music, the spoken word, circus, dance and the whole shebang over the New Year period. Despite its organiser’s prevarications and promise that this year will be its last, Bluesfest is due to roll out over the Easter weekend in Byron Bay.

Meanwhile, WOMADelaide takes place this long weekend, with its usual array of wonderful world music acts, a fabulously sustainable sensibility and the kind of goodwill radiating through the crowd that can make you momentarily forget not only any current furores in the art and culture sector, but the disturbing realities of the wider geopolitical sphere.

And also this weekend one of the most treasured and oldest of all the folk festivals (not the oldest, that’s arguably Nariel Creek Folk Festival, which dates back to 1962), the Port Fairy Folk Festival will also welcome music lovers back to the picturesque Victorian fishing village that’s located roughly 130 kilometres from the South Australian border.

Image: Supplied.

Established to showcase Australian and Irish traditional music in 1977, the Festival evolved in the decades that followed to focus on acoustic music and world roots, gathering a regular horde of devoted fans who come to listen to a wide variety of acts over the four days of the Victorian Labour Day weekend.

Among the big international names playing this weekend are the veteran guitarist Todd Rundgren and three-time Grammy nominee Ruthie Foster, while the local stars include Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika and Linda, Peter Garrett, Kutcha Edwards, Cat Power (whose entire set will be a recreation of Bob Dylan’s 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert) and Missy Higgins, who will perform for one show only on Friday night on the Shebeen stage.

Half the fun though is checking out the program grid, visiting the different stages and discovering some hitherto unfamiliar act that may just be your weekend highlight.

Image: Supplied.

The Port Fairy Folk Festival runs from 7 to 10 March, and tickets are still available for those looking for something warming and wonderful to do this Victorian long weekend.