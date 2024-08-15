Bluesfest axed after 2025, ending its 36-year run

On 14 August, Australia’s longest-running music festival, Byron Bay Bluesfest, announced that 2025 will be its final edition after 35 years.

The news comes at a time when many festival-goers are gearing up for next year’s event, with its 2025 line-up of artists due to be revealed next week.

Bluesfest Festival Director Peter Noble OAM wrote in the official Instagram post, ‘To my dear Bluesfest family, and after more than 50 years in the music business, Bluesfest has been a labour of love, a celebration of music, community and the resilient spirit of our fans.

‘But, after the 2025 festival, as much as it pains me to say this, it’s time to close this chapter. As I said earlier this year at Bluesfest 2024, next year’s festival will be our last. To my dear Bluesfest family, I want to make it the most unforgettable experience yet. If you’ve been thinking about it, now is your last chance to experience our beloved festival.’

Many have taken this as another blow to Australia’s live music industry, with Bluesfest bidding goodbye alongside Spendour In The Grass, Mona Foma, Coastal Jam and Groovin The Moo in 2024 alone.

Highlighting the significance Bluesfest has had on Australia’s music landscape, US-based songwriter Daniel Champagne commented, ‘[It] was so much more than just a festival (although it was the ultimate festival); it was Australia’s window into a whole world of amazing music being made around the world, music that wasn’t pushed by commercial radio or reality TV, but by real life musicianship at the heart of the blues.’

The event has hosted renowned musicians like Bob Dylan, James Brown and Angélique Kidjo on its stages, and attracted over 100,000 attendees at its peak. In 2023, this number dropped to around 70,000.

However, while large-format festivals seem to be struggling, other events that are more niche have been experiencing expansions this year, including Ability Fest, which will be held across Naarm/Melbourne and Meanjin/Brisbane in October and Queensland Music Festival, with a new funding and programming model.

Some have speculated that this concentrated cluster of closures signals disappointing pre-sale volumes that have failed to return to pre-COVID levels, while others point to a change in tastes with the festival failing to keep up.

Instead of stating explicitly why Bluesfest is drawing to a close, the Instagram post made a call-out that ‘fans are urged to be part of history’ in Bluesfest’s final chapter.

Just as buying a multi-day pass without an inkling of the artist line-up is a gamble, so is programming big stage appearances without knowing if pre-sale tickets will break even, let alone make revenue. Bluesfest has made it work for 30 odd years, but perhaps now the tide is turning.

In speaking with the Australian Associated Press, Noble said, ‘We’re at a crossroads in the festival industry… There is an extinction event occurring.’

Byron Bay Bluesfest will present its final iteration from 17-20 April 2025.