Experimenta Emergence uses art and technology to imagine future worlds 

From speculative fictions to interactive robotics and deep-listening oceanic soundscapes, Experimenta Emergence is an ambitious touring exhibition that asks big questions about the world we’re creating – and where we want to go next.

Opening Saturday 14 June at Noosa Regional Gallery, the exhibition brings together a range of contemporary artists whose work collectively navigates the frontiers of art and technology. It tackles themes including urban density, big data, biodiversity and climate change. These are complex issues but Emergence offers a surprising and accessible lens through which to view them.

Curator Lubi Thomas describes the exhibition as a “conversation”, one that uses diverse media – from VR to animation – to provoke inner dialogue.

“Each artwork is a nodal point,” Thomas tells ArtsHub. “The exhibition becomes a journey of curiosity – audiences are encouraged to expect the unexpected.”

Accessibility is a core focus of Experimenta Emergence, which features Auslan-interpreted opening speeches, audio guides, children’s activities and sensory-friendly resources. The curatorial vision is clear: civic spaces should welcome all and art should provoke questions, not just offer answers.

Among the works is Tidal Motion by Sunshine Coast-based artist Leah Barclay, a multisensory installation that transforms underwater data from the Sunshine Coast into sound, vibration and visual projections.

It’s a deeply immersive experience, Barclay explains: “I want audiences to physically feel the rhythm of tidal movements through their bodies. When we can listen deeply to underwater soundscapes, we begin to recognise our interconnectedness with vulnerable ecosystems.”

Ina Conradi and Mark Chavez, ‘Moirai, Thread of Life’, 2023. Image: Courtesy the artists.

Barclay’s work also extends into the field. As part of the public program she will lead a hydrophone boat tour in Noosa, where participants can listen to live ocean sounds – including, with luck, migrating whales – and learn how these inform the Noosa Regional Gallery installation.

This layered approach – combining gallery experiences with fieldwork and technology with ecology – is core to Experimenta Emergence’s vision.

“I think it’s inspiring how this exhibition positions artists as critical voices in navigating our uncertain future,” Barclay says. “It’s about how we encounter, counter or adapt to transformations in both human and more-than-human worlds.”

For Noosa Regional Gallery Director Michael Brennan, hosting Experimenta Emergence during the Floating Land Festival (28 June – 27 July 2025) is an opportunity to grow conversations across local and national audiences.

Brennan says: “This show speaks to the global challenges of our time – but it also connects meaningfully with this region, its environment, and its communities.”

Presented by Experimenta, an organisation at the forefront of art and technology, Emergence exemplifies the company’s ethos: reimagining tomorrow through creativity, innovation and deep local engagement. This isn’t just a show to see – it’s an experience to feel, question and carry with you.

Experimenta Emergence runs at Noosa Regional Gallery from 14 June to 17 August 2025, with public programming until 19 July. For full details and featured artists visit the Experimenta Emergence exhibition online.