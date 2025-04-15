News

 > Sponsored

Rethinking the medium of paper as a bold contemporary frontier

Thinking beyond drawing, the Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award encourages innovative making with, on or about paper.
15 Apr 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
installation view in a gallery of works made with and on paper. Hazelhurst Prize

Visual Arts

Hazelhurst Art on Paper 2023, installation view. Photo: Silversalt Photography.

Share Icon

Now in its 13th year, the biennial Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award promotes excellence and innovation in the field of art on paper while supporting and encouraging artists who specialise in this medium.

Curator of the exhibition, Dr Victoria Wynne-Jones, tells ArtsHub, “The most interesting thing about the Award is that paper is not just a medium – it can also be the subject matter.”

She continues, “In the past we’ve had quite large-scale installations, we’ve had photographs printed on paper, we’ve video installations incorporating paper – they all engage with the materiality of paper without making work on paper.”

Wynne-Jones says the Award has a broad remit of material definitions, and can include painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, photography, mixed media, performance and video. Over the history of the Award, Wynne-Jones says she has observed that artists have become “more creative and innovative. I think every time works are chosen by the judge to be the winners, they sort of push the envelope”. She adds that some of the works have also become more expansive in scale with time.

Entries for the Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award have opened and, with a prize pool of $26,000 and an average of 80 finalists chosen each year, it is a good one to consider. The judge for this year’s prize is Daniel Mudie Cunningham, a previous Curator at Hazelhurst Arts Centre, and now Director of Wollongong Art Gallery.

Wynne-Jones says that, as a curator working on the Award exhibition , she has found its diversity “quite liberating”, adding that she is “an artist-led curator, and I just try and create a cohesive journey for gallery visitors through the space”.

More than a drawing prize – it’s about paper as a medium

Hazelhurst Art on Paper 2023, installation view. Photo: Silversalt Photography.

Simply, the Award recognises outstanding artworks created with, on, or about paper. It is about celebrating the potential of paper as a medium for artistic expression.

Wynne-Jones reflects, “I think often, still in this day and age, art is very hierarchical, and painting reigns supreme. It’s just nice to have an award that celebrates paper, and I think differentiating it from drawing is a key aspect. While drawing is a preparatory process for many artists, the Award demonstrates that working on paper is an end in itself.”

She adds that this very familiarity with paper as a material makes the exhibition extremely accessible. “I think it’s very elemental,” says Wynne-Jones. “I feel like working with paper is something humans have been doing for a very long time. I guess, if you think about it, drawing on paper is the first art that we make as children. So it’s very accessible in that way too.”

Wynne-Jones continues: “It can also be quite an intimate medium. And, in this day and age, there’s also the element that it is a natural material, so it’s biodegradable and not terribly hard on the environment. That’s probably an added attraction for many artists. And it’s also very cheap (!), which also makes it accessible.” And her tips for entering? “Just take risks and be brave.”

Key information for your diary

  • Entries close: 30 June 2025 To learn more and apply, head to the Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award.
  • Finalists announced: Friday 1 August 2025. The finalists will be exhibited at Hazelhurst Arts Centre from 27 September to 25 January 2026.
  • The prize pool of $26,000 includes a $15,000 Major Award, $5000 Young and Early Career, a $5000 Friends of Hazelhurst Local Artist Award, a People’s Choice and a Preparator’s Residency Award, which is a four-week residency in the Hazelhurst Cottage.
  • The entry fee is $50 per artwork.
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Exterior view of red brick historic building turned into art centre
News

Former Ambulance Station proves successful regional model as creative hub

As artists flee our cities with rising costs, this model proves that vibrancy and connection need not be lost.

Gina Fairley
overhead image of hands holding hand made textile objects. Cul Collective.
News

Textile-based artworks unfurl narratives of diversity in Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden

Women from Multicultural backgrounds find connection through storytelling via plants and textiles.

Gina Fairley
Three indigenous people in bright blue t-shirts sitting in front of shelve of books. Indigenous Literacy
News

New Indigenous Literacy program kicks off

Four First Nations creatives head to Sydney to skill up for new futures as publishers, graphic designers and writers in…

Gina Fairley
The cover of two large artist book volumes with contrasting colours and floral motifs.
News

Opportunities and awards

Enter the 2024 Australian Event Awards, plus winners of Dobell Drawing Prize and Walk of Fame nominees, and more!

Celina Lei
women in black t-shirt with feminist slogan against blue sky
News

Poll: 50 women making an impact in the visual arts sector

Recognising 50 Australian women leading the visual arts sector today.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login