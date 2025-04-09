Donald Judd’s AGSA masterpiece turns 50

First unveiled in 1975, Donald Judd’s concrete sculpture, Untitled, initially garnered a unique blend of attraction and controversy. Fifty years later, the US artist’s minimalist sculpture is still recognised as one of Art Gallery of South Australia’s (AGSA) most significant works.

To celebrate the anniversary of Untitled, AGSA is dedicating its First Fridays event on 2 May 2025 to the work. The day will involve a screening of a newly commissioned documentary alongside displays of Judd’s original archival material and project drawings. Presentations and conversations with Judd experts will unpack the artwork’s creation and its history.

AGSA Director Jason Smith says that the piece represents the Gallery’s historical essence.

“What came about as a fortuitous opportunity 50 years ago is now one of AGSA’s most compelling works. Donald Judd’s Untitled reflects the impressive depth and quality of AGSA’s collection, standing as a permanent reminder of the Gallery’s long-practised history of innovation and adaptability,” he says.

A fortuitous opportunity

While on tour from New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 1974 for the Some Recent American Art exhibition, Judd proposed to make a site-specific work in Sydney during his visit to Australia. However, there was no suitable location for the project at the time. So, in a display of quick thinking, the then director of AGSA, John Baily, stepped in to offer the Adelaide Gallery’s courtyard as an alternative. A year later, Untitled landed in AGSA’s backyard.

In May 1974, Judd came to Adelaide to create new customised drawings to fit the site. He envisaged a triangular shape with the topmost surfaces slanting to reflect the natural lie of the land. After pegging out the measurements, Judd worked with engineer and Gallery Board trustee Philip Fargher alongside local construction company Marshall & Brougham to begin the project. The 7.6-metre long concrete sculpture is a showcase of Judd’s signature sharp geometric angles and horizontal lines. It is the only site-specific Donald Judd piece in the southern hemisphere.

At the time of its unveiling in 1975, the Vietnam War was in its last phases and the prevalence of anti-US sentiment resulted in a public outcry throughout Adelaide. Debates and protests echoed controversy with students, political groups, local academics and the media decrying the work as ‘American imperialism’.

“Donald Judd’s Untitled is a treasure hidden in plain sight, with many of our visitors not realising that the piece has such a rich history. This sculpture is one of only a handful of site-specific outdoor installations ever created by the artist, making it an incredibly important work for South Australia and within Judd’s international oeuvre,” concludes AGSA’s Curator of Prints, Drawings and Photographs, Maria Zagala.

More information about the artwork and its 50th anniversary can be found online.