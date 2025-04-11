$15,000 for artists to test the limits of small sculpture

There’s an opportunity to test the limits of contemporary small sculpture or even push to set new ones, as the Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award is welcoming entries with a $15,000 acquisitive first prize on offer.

No material or expression is out of bounds, as long as the work is under 70 centimetres in any direction, under 30 kilograms, free-standing and made in the last 12 months.

Senior Manager, Art Collection and Galleries and member of the judging panel, Leanne Willis says the award is “a unique snapshot of Australian contemporary sculpture”. She helped set up the award in 2009, and has looked at countless entries over the years, yet continues to be amazed by all the forms that small sculpture can take.

“One of the things I love about the award is the diversity of entries. We’ve had entries that have been made from living plants, bronze, dried pasta, materials washed up on the beach, ceramics, steel or glass, just to name a few…” she explains.

Entries to the Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award are completely free, and each entrant is allowed up to three entries, so they can show different aspects of their practice. Artists can enter as an individual or as part of a collective.

“I suggest submitting a photograph that shows the work clearly against a plain background, so the piece itself can really sing,” advises Willis.

Other than the dimensions and sculptural brief, “everything else is up for experimentation,” Willis adds. “We don’t want to limit people’s imagination.”

The winning work goes into the Deakin University Art Collection, which has a large proportion on public display. Indeed, 56% of the Collection is on display across the four Deakin campuses and its City Centre. “It’s a great opportunity for students and the wider university community to be inspired by these artists as well,” says Willis.

Around 40 finalists will be selected, and they will also be in the running for a $3000 non-acquisitive Highly Commended prize, supported by UniSuper, and a $3000 People’s Choice Award.

“If you enter, your work will be seen by everyone on the judging panel,” says Willis. Different judges are brought in every year, so everyone has an equal chance of winning and, if it doesn’t make it this year, try again!

Willis encourages, “I feel this is really a very accessible prize; why not just give it a go?”

The Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award is now open for entries until 6 June; enter now.

Artists are notified of the outcome on 11 July and the finalist exhibition runs from 27 August to 10 October. Winners are announced on 3 September at the official opening.