Theatre review: The Word, Abbotsford Convent

The Word by St Martin’s Youth Arts Centre explores the power of words in a thought-provoking ensemble production at the unique venue of the Magdalen Laundry in Abbotsford Convent. Upon arrival, audience members are asked to think about their own words and this helps set the mindset for seeing the show. It is full of interesting ideas about finding our own words and their meanings for individuals and communities.

Theatre provides an ideal space for this discussion, as it can not only offer a means for expressing words, but it is also a physical medium that allows for body language and the absence of words to be examined. The production has many individual scenes that investigate these ideas. There is a hit-and-miss element to this, as not all scenes are as engaging as others, but there are plenty of memorable moments.

The show has 11 young cast members and they share the stage with experience beyond their years. The production gives each of the performers a chance to be the focus of the show and there are clear benefits to their personal development as performers. One of the exciting elements of The Word is seeing the potential in the room.

The venue is a large warehouse-like space where the convent’s laundry was originally handled by young women who had been taken in by the nuns. The production makes good use of the space and its unique sound and lighting possibilities, which add atmosphere and are well thought out and executed. The show includes some interactive elements that also contribute to the experience and help engage the audience in the process of thinking about their own words.

There are several songs performed throughout and, in a production about words, the power and evocativeness of such lyrics add another dimension. In the mix of original songs and covers, the original ones carry greater impact as they are an extension of the self-expression of the performers. While the covers are performed well, they don’t have the same connection to the cast.

There is an overarching storyline about two gangs in conflict with each other. The story doesn’t really develop over the course of the production and could easily have been cut, with the show stronger without it. Instead, this plot becomes distracting as it creates an expectation of further narrative development that is unfulfilled and, moreover, unnecessary in the context of the material being explored.

Read: Exhibition review: Andrew Fyfe, Joanna Wolthuizen, Lee-Anne Raymond, Demetrios Vakras, SOL Gallery

The Word is entertaining and has a lot of thought-provoking content. While not without its flaws, there is something there for most theatre-goers. The young cast has plenty of potential and this alone makes it worth spreading the word about this production.

The Word

by St Martins Youth Arts Centre

Abbotsford Convent, Melbourne

Script: Michele Lee, Michael Carmody, Nadja Kostich and The Word cast

Director: Nadja Kostich

Directing Intern: Clea Carney

Writing Intern: Spike Angwin

Stage Management Intern: Alice Coffey

Composer and Sound Designer: Allara Briggs Pattison

Choreographic Artist: Bridget Fiske

Video Designer: Michael Carmody

Set and Costume Designer: Matilda Woodroofe

Lighting Designer: Richard Vabre

Assistant Director: Alice Qin

Producer: Lara Week

Production Manager: Kofi Isaacs

Stage Manager: Steph Young

Sound and Technical Consultant: Justin Gardam

Production Assistant: Julia Landberg

Photographer and Graphic Designer: Jason Cheetham

Performers: Frankie Lee Willcox, Grace Annan, Harris Tate Elliott, Harriet Turner-Browne, Jackson Reid, Kleopatra Dukas, Noray Hosny, Oscar Munro, Spike Angwin, Sunday Bickford, Vito van Hout

Tickets: Free-$60

The Word will be performed until 26 May 2024.