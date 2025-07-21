Rumbleskin review: Australian stage show meets American gothic

Welcome to Rumbleskin. In the barren winter wilderness, on an endless road going nowhere, a likeable truckie picks up a prickly hitch hiker.

They’re in a land of magic; an America where Appalachian mystique and Trumpian dystopia have been smashed together. Writer Ames May Nunn uses this canvas to craft three stories.

Rumbleskin. Image: Kimberley Summer.

It’s no easy task to create a folk story, of course. The legends of the rumbleskin feel worn in, robust but still mysterious in a way that’s characteristic of gritty fairytales and gothic literature. Indeed, even though May Nunn relishes the hallmarks of American westerns and rodeo culture, director Alonso Pineda pulls out the gothic elements of the script. It makes for a wonderfully suspenseful and intriguing one act play.

Rumbleskin is also an allegory. May Nunn uses the rumbleskin to remind us that gender fluidity and queer sexuality is not unnatural; gender fluid and queer people have always and will always exist. What’s more, to accept your identity is a freeing, transcendental experience.

May Nunn’s message is pretty on the nose throughout Rumbleskin but folk stories aren’t exactly known for their subtlety.

However, given Rumbleskin’s American setting, May Nunn’s created myth could do with further examination as it veers too close for comfort toward a closed practice belief of the Navajo Nation.

Rumbleskin: soaring direction

May Nunn’s writing, particularly the dialogue, is rich in imagery but Pineda’s direction makes their work soar. Pineda has a clear aesthetic vision; stripped back steam punk meets the wild wild west. This creates a sense of barren and unsettling landscapes where anything could happen.

Rumbleskin. Image: Kimberley Summer.

Pineda leads the talented cast and crew through seamless and engaging transitions between time, place and story. There’s always something that draws the eye, a thoughtful detail that makes Rumbleskin’s world feel lived in, as if it extends past the four walls of the fortyfivedownstairs theatre and this is particularly the case with Giovanna Yate Gonzalez’s lighting design.

There are some niggling issues with the production, the three layers of stories creates a lot of threads to follow for the majority of the play and there are three starts at the top of the show where one would suffice, but these don’t stand in the way of enjoying what the team presents.

The audience is in good hands with Pineda and May Nunn.

Rumbleskin is at Fortyfivedownstairs until 27 July 2025.

