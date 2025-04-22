Outdoor exhibition review: Chihuly Nights, Adelaide Botanic Garden

In September 2024, Adelaide became only the third city outside of the US, and the first in Australia and the southern hemisphere, to host artist Dale Chihuly’s work in a garden setting. Exclusive to Adelaide, Chihuly is free to visit during the day and features 15 large scale glass artworks spread across a two-kilometre trail within the picturesque grounds of the Botanic Garden. But it is the ticketed event Chihuly Nights – held after hours that gives audiences a truly unique view into the life and work of this talented artist.

Stepping into the Botanic Garden after dark is like stepping into another world. The trees, flowers and plants that are stunning to behold in daylight are largely shrouded in darkness as you embark on your journey, guided only by the small string lights hung to mark the Chihuly trail. The scents of the garden blend together with the mysterious sounds of unseen wildlife, igniting a sense of adventure and creating a wonderous experience for the senses.

Inspired by the beauty and unpredictability of nature, many of Chihuly’s impressive creations rise from garden beds, grassy hills and ponds, each looking as though they could easily belong to the natural environment around them.

Each stunningly crafted piece is brought to life through the artist’s use of vibrant colours, ranging from deep reds and oranges to stunning hues of blues, purples and greens – while the carefully placed lighting pierces the darkness, drawing attention to the artwork. The placement, angle and intensity of the lighting varies, affecting each piece in its own unique way. Sometimes the lighting works to intensify the colours of the piece (as we see in vibrant reds and oranges of The Sun) or draw attention to the subtle blends of shade and patterns within. While in others, the shadows created by the lights accentuate the sharp points and sleek curves of the design, highlighting the complexity of the piece and the artist’s dedication to detail.

While some pieces such as Blue Crystal Tower are relatively small and compact in nature, others such as Sapphire Star tower above you like great monuments that appear to defy the laws of gravity. Gazing up at these mighty structures, it is easy to forget that each one is painstakingly hand blown from glass and it is mind-blowing to think that a material as notoriously fragile as glass can be forged into something so awe-inspiring.

Pieces such as Float Boat and Niijima Floats and Polyvitro Chandelier bring a touch of whimsy to the trail, with the gorgeous patterns on the latter reminiscent of Christmas baubles hung like a garland from a tree. Personal favourites are Ethereal Spring Persians – a colourful display of flowers rising up from a water lily-filled sunken pond – and Glacier Ice and Lapis Chandelier, which hangs from the roof of the heritage Palm House Conservatory, its meticulously crafted glass tendrils bringing to mind images of Medusa’s snake-covered head.

Glacier Ice and Lapis Chandelier is one of two artworks created specifically for the Adelaide exhibition; the other is Jet and Crimson Fiori (the colours of which are inspired by the Adelaide state flower, Sturt’s desert pea) and which can be seen in the Bicentennial Conservatory as part of the separate, ticketed exhibition In Full Colour: Dale Chihuly (included in the Chihuly Nights experience).

Walking through the Bicentennial Conservatory is like walking through a rainforest and it’s here that visitors will find detailed posters outlining Chihuly’s early years, inspiration and techniques; each poster also comes with a QR code that allows audiences to access video demonstrations of Chihuly’s techniques.

Within the Conservatory, young visitors are invited to draw a creature they think could live among Chihuly’s creations as part of the Moore Critters competition, with monthly winning entries being brought to life by local glass artist Tom Moore in a fantastic initiative designed to inspire young artists.

It’s recommended that visitors attend both a day and night time session to this outdoor exhibition of Chilhuly’s works.

Chilhuly Nights will be exhibited until 27 April 2025 at Adelaide Botanic Gardens, but at time of writing all the remaining sessions were sold out.