ACCA reveals two years’ worth of programming in ambitious move

The Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) is positioned to herald a new era with Artistic Director and CEO Myles Russell-Cook at the helm, having taken up the position following the departure of ACCA’s previous leader of nine years, Max Delany, in November 2024.

In a bold move, Russell-Cook has released ACCA’s program from 2025 to 2027, including the return of a previously beloved commission series, international stars and new exhibitions themed around emotions.

The announcement of the program has been accompanied by a design-forward newsprint publication, beginning with the provocation: ‘Where do we go from here? ACCA is always New. Always Now. Always Free.’

Russell-Cook hopes to draw on the power of art to bring people together, but also to challenge them. “Art is a bridge – between polarities, between people, between worlds,” he says. “It helps us hold contradictions, make space for discomfort, and opens conversations that might otherwise remain impossible. At ACCA, we believe there is power in this type of tension.”

He borrows the German word kunsthalle to describe ACCA’s role in Melbourne’s cultural ecology. Without a permanent collection, ACCA can remain agile and project-driven, and “a platform for bold ideas, critical conversations, and practices that often sit outside conventional collecting priorities,” he says.

Here are the offerings ArtsHub is most looking forward to in ACCA’s upcoming program, with promising highlights that break new ground.

ArtsHub’s five hand-picked highlights from ACCA’s 2025-2027 program

Tschabalala Self, ‘Candy’, 2021. Image: Supplied.

Tschabalala Self: Skin tight

A solo exhibition of the chic and avant-garde collages of Black American artist Tschabalala Self is the first cab off the rank, marking the 35-year-old rising star’s first dedicated Australian show.

Think Sally Smart meets Kerry James Marshall; Self’s works are intimate, absorbing and sometimes uncanny in her explorations of the Black female image.

For ACCA, Self presents new large-scale paintings and drawings alongside an immersive installation with custom-designed furniture and music videos, promising to create a holistic environment to experience pieces that are often inspired by the jazz and dance scenes of Harlem, New York and New Orleans.

Skin tight opens on 12 September and runs until 23 November.

Julius von Bismarck: This is not the storm

ACCA presents the first Australian solo exhibition of German artist Julius von Bismarck, bringing together over two decades of work spanning kinetic sculpture, photography and video installations, many of which have never been seen before in Australia.

There is a sense of the whimsical in von Bismarck’s emblematic ‘toy’ sculptures, even if the topic is serious and historical. A descendant of Otto von Bismarck, the first chancellor of the German Empire, the artist does not shy away from this lineage, but instead, created The Elephant in the Room (Otto von Bismarck) (2023) – a replica of a statue with his forebear on horseback. Instead of sitting up proud, however, he is diced up and on the verge of collapse, mimicking the movement of a children’s push puppet.

The ACCA exhibition will delve into von Bismarck’s exploration of the natural forces, from forest fires and turbulent seas to hurricanes.

This is not the storm runs from 17 April to 14 June 2026.

NEW26

When ACCA announced artists for NEW13, two decades after the start of its contemporary commission program, ArtsHub named the series “one of the best ways to explore contemporary artistic practice”.

From 2003-2016, NEW boasted a hoard of successful alumni like Darren Sylvester, Stuart Ringholt, Angelica Mesiti, Susan Jacobs, Marco Fusinato and Benjamin Armstrong. Arguably, the Macfarlane Commissions played a similar role of supporting emerging talent in making ambitious new work between 2018 and 2024, filling the gap left by NEW.

In 2026, however, NEW will return biennially and feature commissioned works by up to seven early-career artists.

NEW26 runs from 18 September to 22 November 2026.

Dhambit Mununggurr: Finding blue

Get ready for Yolŋu artist Dhambit Munuŋgurr’s first major survey, comprising over 100 works from the iconic artist known for her exclusive use of acrylic blue. This show will also bring together earlier bark paintings using the customary earthy Yolŋu ochre palettes.

Munuŋgurr‘s paintings create an environment of wonder and a unique opportunity to experience the power of contemporary First Nations practice. Finding Blue will also present an installation of never before seen works, curated by Russell-Cook.

The survey runs concurrently with a new commission by APY (Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara) Lands multidisciplinary artist Zaachariaha Fielding, Inma Ungu, which will visually transform ACCA’s galleries with paint.

Finding blue runs from 12 March to 16 May 2027.

All day long I felt like smashing my face in a clear glass window

An exhibition devoted to rage takes its name from the 1973 song by Yoko Ono about the urge for self-destruction in this crazy world, and that pretty much sets the tone of the second exhibition in ACCA’s new Art and Emotion series.

All day long I felt like smashing my face in a clear glass window will feature three of Ono’s participatory works that channel rage as ‘an act of feminist resistance’. Exactly which pieces will be included is up for speculation.

When it comes to Ono’s participatory works, the most well-known is undoubtedly the provocative (and highly risky) Cut Piece (1964), though in today’s gallery environment it is unlikely that this will ever be restaged (the last time Ono did it was in 2003 in Paris, when she was already 70 years old).

My Mommy Is Beautiful (2004-) is a likely contender for the exhibition, considering its popularity at the 2023 NGV Triennial and the part of the lyrics of Ono’s song that speak directly to her mother – part boiling rage and part heartbreaking longing for her love.

All day long I felt like smashing my face in a clear glass window will open in 2027.

The full line-up for Art and Emotion also includes Loneliness (Are you lonely tonight? I’m so lonesome I could cry from 3 July to 30 August 2026) and Joy (This joy that I have, the world didn’t give it to me, the world can’t take it away in 2028).