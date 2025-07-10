Hill of Content: human chain helps 103-year-old Melbourne bookshop relocate

News

Around 300 people showed up at Hill of Content today, forming a human chain to help move 17,000 books.
10 Jul 2025 16:37
Celina Lei
Photo of people passing books outdoors in the winter to help Hill of Content relocate their bookshop.

Volunteers passing books along the human chain between the old and new locations of Hill of Content today (10 July). Photo: ArtsHub.

Hundreds of people have gathered on Bourke Street to help Melbourne’s oldest bookshop, Hill of Content, relocate to its new home.

Inspired by a similar initiative in the US earlier this year, Hill of Content placed a call-out for volunteers one week ago, seeking to attract 150 people to help form a human chain and move its collection of 17,000 books. Instead, around 300 people showed up, including long-standing customers and booklovers, while others from the bookshop’s surrounds simply saw the chain and joined to help, regardless of whether they’ve stepped foot in the store before.

Hill of Content owner Diana Johnson tells ArtsHub the response has been overwhelming. ‘We started off by opening up the registration for 150 people but then we had to open it up again because we had 300 people. Still, there were people on the waiting list [wanting to help out].’

Hill of Content had to vacate its previous home of 103 years at 86 Bourke Street – a three-storey heritage building that was sold for $5.3 million last year – but found a new home 120-metres up the road at 32 Bourke Street.

Around 4,000 books were relocated in the span of 90 minutes today.

Johnson adds: ‘We’d just like to thank our loyal customers. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. We’ve been through hard times, through Covid … but our customers still kept supporting us as they are today and we’re just very grateful.’

Checkout ArtsHub‘s first-hand footage of the human chain at Hill of Content:

Also on ArtsHub: Bakers Lane Books launches with $10,000 prize to support emerging women writers

There’s a new publishing house in Australia, with the launch of Bakers Lane Books, an independent outfit founded by long-time publishing veteran Ginny Grant. Bakers Lane Books’ remit is to release a select number of high-quality fiction and nonfiction titles each year, with a mission to support underrepresented and diverse Australian voices.

“After more than two decades in trade publishing, it’s a dream to be able to back the authors I believe in – and create a space where new talent can thrive,” says Grant. “We know there are extraordinary writers in this country who aren’t being seen or published, and we want to help change that.”

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

