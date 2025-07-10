Hill of Content: human chain helps 103-year-old Melbourne bookshop relocate

Hundreds of people have gathered on Bourke Street to help Melbourne’s oldest bookshop, Hill of Content, relocate to its new home.

Inspired by a similar initiative in the US earlier this year, Hill of Content placed a call-out for volunteers one week ago, seeking to attract 150 people to help form a human chain and move its collection of 17,000 books. Instead, around 300 people showed up, including long-standing customers and booklovers, while others from the bookshop’s surrounds simply saw the chain and joined to help, regardless of whether they’ve stepped foot in the store before.

Hill of Content owner Diana Johnson tells ArtsHub the response has been overwhelming. ‘We started off by opening up the registration for 150 people but then we had to open it up again because we had 300 people. Still, there were people on the waiting list [wanting to help out].’

Hill of Content had to vacate its previous home of 103 years at 86 Bourke Street – a three-storey heritage building that was sold for $5.3 million last year – but found a new home 120-metres up the road at 32 Bourke Street.

Around 4,000 books were relocated in the span of 90 minutes today.

Johnson adds: ‘We’d just like to thank our loyal customers. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. We’ve been through hard times, through Covid … but our customers still kept supporting us as they are today and we’re just very grateful.’

Checkout ArtsHub‘s first-hand footage of the human chain at Hill of Content:

