News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Musical review: Guys & Dolls, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour

Guys & Dolls is a timeless, heart-warming tale, and this production offers a perfect night on the Harbour.
24 Mar 2025 10:15
Gina Fairley
Group of men in colourful suits singing on stage. Guys & Dolls

Theatre

Ensemble in Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour’s 2025 production of ‘Guys & Dolls’. Photo: Hamilton Lund.

Share Icon

In his director’s notes, Shaun Rennie writes: “Few musicals are as effortlessly joyful, witty and downright charming as Guys & Dolls.” I would have to agree.  This tale of roguish gangsters, showgirls and do-good missionaries – set against the city landscape of 1920s New York – is the perfect choice for this now iconic Sydney Harbour event.

In recent years, the company has moved away from its earlier staging of opera classics for Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour (Aida, Madama Butterfly, Carmen, Turandot, La Traviata, La boheme), and staged its first musical in 2019, West Side Story. It was a good call.

The more popularist choice paid off with a record attendance of 65,000. The company returned the production last year, adding to the repertoire The Phantom of the Opera (2022), and now Guys & Dolls – which won five Tony Awards when it premiered on Broadway in November 1950.

It’s a guaranteed success and, if Friday’s opening night performance (21 March) was the litmus, the standing ovation by an energised crowd confirmed the punt.

The production team and the cast could be considered the crème of musical theatre, and that capacity to deliver is evident with this new production. Many artists are returning to the Harbour stage, adding a seamless, polished vibe.

This starts with Rennie himself, having directed The Phantom of the Opera production, and he gives us a bold, colourful version of Guys and Dolls with supersized energy and sets.

While the simple tale is typically sinner cast against saint, more so it is a mindscape of the difference of the male and female psyche when it comes to love and commitment. With dating apps de rigueur, and reality TV programs like Married at First Sight miraculously rating high, romance is as current a topic today as it was in the 1920s when Damon Runyon penned his short stories – the foundation for Guys & Dolls.

Also returning to the Harbour is celebrated set designer Brian Thomson (he did the designs for that very first Opera on the Harbour, La Traviata, with its massive, memorable chandelier) and again plays with scale and colour to create an impact. He’s placed a classic New York taxi in steroid-proportions centre stage, which cleverly opens up to create more intimate, alternative staging scenarios, such as the Hot Box cabaret bar.

Overall, the set transitions are pretty good, from the Salvos’ community hall to the gritty streets of NYC with its steaming pipes and round street sewer covers. The only thing missing is the smell of roasting chestnuts and hotdogs.

A fun addition is an inflated tube-sock (usually reserved for car yards and cheap mall advertising) that dances in fiesta spirit, setting the tone for the suave Sky Masterson (Cody Simpson) and Sister Sarah Brown’s (Annie Aitken) visit to Cuba.

A boon for this production is a Skydeck for the orchestra – a first in Handa Opera’s 14-year history. Via a massive One Way sign with a translucent scrim, the audience is witness to the energy and moment of the orchestra and gestures from conductor Guy Simpson.

An orchestra playing behind a huge purple see-through arrow saying 'one way' and point to the right above an outdoor stage with a New York yellow cab in the middle. In the background to the right we can see part of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Guys & Dolls.
Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour Orchestra, conducted by Musical Director Guy Simpson at ‘Guys & Dolls’ on Sydney Harbour. Photo: Hamilton Lund.

Jennifer Irwin’s costumes complete the vision for this production, in a cacophony of colour and pattern, full skirts, flounces and diamontes. A great scene is the ‘dolls’ from the Hot Box night club stripping off their Marilyn-esqe pink satin dresses, pearls, gloves and minks, for the song, ‘Take Back Your Mink’.

A feature of the event has always been its steeply raked stage, but the challenge isn’t an impediment to the cast who deliver the fast-paced choreography of Helpmann Award-winning Kelley Abbey (Happy Feet, Strictly Ballroom, The Boy from Oz). It is all Broadway panache with sky-high kicks and impeccable timing.

While the sound is great for the orchestra (often criticised in the past as muffled or mic-ed), some performers feel a little soft in the sound mix, in particular Simpson as Sky, whose voice perhaps does not have the strength of some of the other lead artists.

That said, Simpson does deliver an incredible, charismatic performance for his Australian Opera debut, and has a magnetic rapport with Aitken as Sarah. He certainly pulls off his character’s bit hit, ‘Luck be a Lady Tonight’, while Aitken gives the top-drawer performance she is known for, with incredible vocal control and stage presence. I loved her portrayal of the mission doll cum party girl, as the Bacardi kicks in on her Cuban interlude with Sky.

Just as Aitken and Simpson are well paired, Bobby Fox (Nathan Detroit) and Angelina Thomson (Miss Adelaide) also have great chemistry on stage. You may remember Fox as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys? He is so consistent across this production, and with a vocal zeal matched to his lovable, roguish character.

Thomson also makes a return to the Harbour stage, having previously performed in West Side Story, and she delivers a magnanimous version of Adelaide. In many ways, she is the star of this Guys & Dolls production and the glue that pulls it together.

The ‘dolls’, Aitken and Thomson, are also pitted well against each other; their classic ‘Marry the Man Today’ is another high point. Revisiting this production, we are reminded constantly just how fabulous the libretto is.

Two women in 1950s clothing signing on stage. Guys and Dolls
Angelina Thomson as Miss Adelaide and Annie Aitken as Sarah Brown in the Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour’s 2025 production of ‘Guys & Dolls’. Photo: Carlita Sari.

Perhaps the biggest hit of the production, however, is reserved for Jason Arrow (Nicely Nicely) – who you may remember from his role of Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton. He delivers a show-stopping rendition of ‘Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat’ – and it is indeed a stopper, with two encores, and an audience unable to remain seated on opening night.

Read: The best of the rest of the fest – Port Fairy Folk Festival

Overall, the ‘guys’ chorus both move and harmonise perfectly together, as do the ‘dolls’ making for an truly entertaining performance.

Their high-voltage energy is delivered from the first moment, as a dynamic array of characters spill onto the stage – the same scene repeated with the close of the production – bookends on a timeless tale of love, compromise and expectation. A perfect night on the Harbour.

Guys & Dolls, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour
Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon
Music and Lyrics: Frank Loesser
Book: Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows
Director: Shaun Rennie
Musical Director: Guy Simpson
Choreographer: Kelley Abbey
Set Design: Brian Thomson
Costume Design: Jennifer Irwin
Lighting Designer: Bruno Poet
Sound Designer: Jim Atkins
Cast: Cody Simpson, Annie Aitken, Bobby Fox, Angelina Thomson, Jason Arrow, Kieran McGrath, John Xintavelonis, Doron Chester, Tony McGill, Thomas Campbell, Naomi Livingston, Sarah Bourke, Rachel Breeze, Olivia Carniato, Nic Collins, Zac de Gersigny, Lachlan Dearing, Matt Douglass, Sienna Embrey, Emma Feliciano, Matthew Hearne, Scarlet Lindsay, Arabelle Meleo, Maddie Owen, Bronson Pfeiler, Rania Potaka-Osborne, Isabella Roberts, Julian Seguna, Paul Whiteley, Billy Wilson, Sophie Zidar, Clayton Church, Ewan Herdman, Michelle Leung

Tickets: From $79

Guys & Dolls will be performed at Fleet Steps, Mrs Macquarie’s Point from 21 March – 20 April (excluding Mondays and Good Friday on 18 April).

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

A forest setting. A man and woman are at the bottom right hand corner.
Reviews

Theatre review: O, Ophelia, Bulmba-ja Arts Centre, Cairns

Shakespeare's Ophelia is the protagonist in this timeless tale about coercive control.

Doug Robins
Five dancers wearing black undergarments are holding onto each other in formation.
Reviews

Performance review: The Wet, Alexander Theatre, Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts

A stunning physical and aural celebration of the Wet and how it affects all beings living on Country in Far…

Beth Child
The 'Save Our Arts' campaign is targeting marginal seats ahead of the election, fighting for more support for Australian music. Image: Etienne Girardet on Unsplash.
News

Advocacy body warns Australian music in crisis, targets marginal seats

With rising national concerns over streaming services and a troubled live music industry, the national 'Save Our Arts' campaign is…

David Burton
Hugh Jackman has joined British theatre royalty to launch a new theatre company. Image: supplied.
News

Hugh Jackman launches new theatre company

In a joint statement, the Tony and Golden Globe-winning actor has announced a new theatrical partnership with high-profile producer Sonia…

David Burton
After a rush of pre-sale tickets, Teddy Swims has announced new dates for his Australian tour. Image: supplied.
News

Teddy Swims announces new Australia tour dates

Teddy Swims has experienced a meteoric rise since 2023, and he is visiting Australia in October on his first stadium…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login