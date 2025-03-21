The best of the rest of the fest – Port Fairy Folk Festival

Other than our stand-alone reviews of Cat Power Sings Dylan and Missy Higgins, the recent festival threw up a slew of excellent performances. While it may be the big names that draw you to buy a ticket, it’s unearthing the surprise gems that is the total joy of a festival like Port Fairy.

This year, there was no bigger thrill than catching the warmth and homespun talents of John Muq. Born and raised in Uganda and now living in Texas, Muq is a natural born story teller who skilfully weaves pertinent moments from his fascinating life story throughout a series of simple songs that cut right to the heart of their given emotions or themes.

With titles like ‘Dark Door’, ‘Shake Shake’ and ‘One You Love’, he also accomplished what a few others tried and failed to really pull off – asking the crowd to sing along to something they didn’t know. And he did it because the lyric and melody were simple enough for us all to pick it up straightaway.

You can’t help but wonder if his star will keep on rising quite as forcefully once his origin tale has been shared with the whole world, but connecting with his audience is such a natural thing for Muq, the chances are he’ll just find something else to talk about and draw us in. Following his Port Fairy appearances, Muq performed a gig in Northcote and is heading to New Zealand for a couple of dates before continuing his tour back in the US.

At the other end of the scale, another gifted storyteller, veteran country star Troy Cassar-Daley, reminded the crowd just why he has had such a long and storied career, particularly with his moving account and performance of his classic truth-telling song from 2018 ‘Shadows on the Hill’, a Golden Guitar winning number (one of a record 45). When a singer/songwriter can explain the backstory of, and sing, a song that he’s undoubtedly performed countless times and make you feel as if you’re the first person to witness it, that’s a very special skill.

The act dubbed Emerging Artist this year was Flynn Gurry, a local 23-year-old from Warrnambool, with acoustic guitar, harmonica and lots of charm. One of those energetic performers happy to share the limelight with his influences (nods to Johnny Cash) and his collaborators (Anya Alchemy joined him for a number), Gurry sang with his eyes often closed, but his heart wide open. Definitely one to watch.

Muq, Gurry and Cassar-Daley all fit into the classic mould of the Festival, a sole performer and their guitar singing songs they wrote. But, whether the purists like it or not, you can’t help but be aware that the Festival’s remit is much, much wider these days. One act, it could be argued, crossed the line even so, with an appearance that was way too cool for school on her entrance. Kenyan Australian Elsy Wameyo marched onto the stage in shades and attitude, as if for all the world strutting onto the Wembley stage. It was disconcerting and frankly jarring, but a couple of numbers in, with the shades removed, her innovative blend of rap, hip hop and traditional African music really hit started to hit the spot and prove her talent.

Hannah Aldridge. Photo: ArtsHub.

Another couple of beloved veterans, Vika and Linda, celebrated the three decades-plus since their first solo album with a heartfelt set that emphasised powering through the selections, rather than settling in for some of their memorably beautiful softer harmonies. But it was late, it had been a long day, perhaps they just wanted to keep the energy up and the crowd jumping. Understandable. And every time they finish up a performance with ‘Feeling Good‘ – their version of the superb Anthony Newley/Leslie Bricusse song (made most famous by Nina Simone, of course) – that’s all right with me.

Elsewhere another US import, Hannah Aldridge gave off distinctly Sheryl Crowe vibes, with a rousing and enjoyable early morning set, while the same venue, the Shebeen, had its tent flaps well and truly blasted open by the all-stompin’ high-energy bagpipes, drums, pipes, accordion, fiddle and guitars of Scottish rock band Skerryvore. They gave a couple of fabulous and extremely popular performances at the Festival, with the only sour note being that they had some of their most precious instruments stolen from a van a week later at their Docklands gig – including a 100-year-old set of bagpipes, which thankfully were later retrieved from an alleyway. Other equipment is still missing though. Shame on whoever was responsible for that. If the band don’t come back to Australia any time soon, we’re all blaming you.

Giving Skerryvore a run for their money in the high-energy stakes were local blues institution Checkerboard Lounge, led by the extraordinary Carl Pannuzzo, the drummer with the powerful vocals who, together with Zoe Frater, Shannon Bourne and Hammond organ whizz Tim Neal, raised more than just the roof at the Reardon Theatre in their gig there. Heartbeats and the temperatures followed suit.

It’s hard to pick out an absolute top moment from a long weekend full of them, but for this writer that honour probably should go to Ruthie Foster. Not in her stand-alone gigs, which were certainly excellent, but just when she stood up as the last to speak in the line-up of Women Out Loud and gifted the crowd the pleasure of her spectacular pipes with a rendition of ‘Phenomenal Woman’. Not going to lie – there were chills and, yes, tears. Sensational stuff.

Port Fairy Folk Festival took place from 8 to 10 March 2025. It’ll be back next year, same time, same place, and is gearing up for an extra special event in 2027 – its 50th anniversary.