Music review: Nubya Garcia, 170 Russell Street

Opening with an instrumental interpretation of the song ‘Dawn’ (the recorded version of which features vocals from Esperanza Spalding), the effortlessly charming Nubya Garcia drew audiences in with the rich tone of her saxophone. Paired together with washed out synth pads, the result is a sound reminiscent of Vangelis’ score for the film Blade Runner (1982). Instantly transported into another dimension, listeners in the room began to sway to the complex drum grooves. Meanwhile, the double bass sat securely underneath the fluent high ends of the mix.

As a performer, Garcia was enchanting. Virtually flawless on her main instrument of tenor saxophone, the British bandleader and composer’s music fuses elements of jazz with R’n’B and orchestral sounds. The syncopation was a standout feature of Garcia’s compositions, creating moments of intrigue and surprise everywhere. There would be extended periods where the drums and keys acted almost independently in what felt like a friendly ‘face-off’ moment.

While these stimulating moments were enjoyable, sometimes it felt that the performance was getting slightly gratuitous, such as when the keyboard solos would go on for just a little too long. These were moments in which Garcia would take a step back to allow her band members to flex their musical genius, but occasionally her presence was sorely missed. However, the music was written and arranged by Garcia and it’s not difficult to appreciate the amazing work displayed.

Melbourne was the first stop for Garcia’s tour in support of her sophomore album Odyssey, which most of the live show was based around. In a brief moment of conversation, Garcia mentioned that she was performing despite having hay fever and food poisoning earlier that day, resulting in the audience collectively cheering her on.

The live version of ‘The Seer’ was a highlight for this reviewer, the rhythmic sections of the song creating delightful tension. Glimpses of heavy swing peppered throughout a fast jazz-rock leaning track made for a great shake-up of the atmosphere during the earlier portion of the show – from here, the rest had me hooked. The songs that came after ‘Dawn’ were slightly overwhelming and audiences needed time to adjust to the level of musical intellect on show, making the second half of the performance more enjoyable than the first.

The band concluded with title track ‘Odyssey’, an illustrious performance which culminated in a satisfying and tasteful goodbye full of passion and pride. You could hear through Garcia’s saxophone that she was proud of this vibrant new album and ready to continue sharing it with the world. A mesmerising and confident show to kick off this tour.

Nubya Garcia performed at 170 Russell Street for one night only, on 23 October 2024 as part of Melbourne International Jazz Festival.