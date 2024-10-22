Music review: Jazz at the Bowl: Herbie Hancock + Marcus Miller, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

It is difficult to express the level of mastery displayed at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl when jazz legends Herbie Hancock and Marcus Miller expertly performed various pieces from their long careers. One of Melbourne’s Jazz Fest’s most anticipated events culminated in multiple standing ovations. Our very own First Nations artist, Amy Dowd, of opening act Bumpy, aptly referred to Hancock and Miller as “royalty”. Perhaps that’s the best way of introducing the veteran musicians to anyone unfamiliar with their work.

When Miller and his band emerged, the quintet already seemed like musical giants – their stage presence was palpable and there seemed to be no trace of any nerves. We were now in the hands of true professionals. Miller began on his main instrument of bass with vibrant runs and some of the best slap bass tones on songs like ‘Detroit’. This was no surprise coming from the man who has recorded with Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and Herbie Hancock himself.

Miller’s set started off with very accessible and groovy jazz melodies, complete with tight drumming from Anwar Marshall and standout brass from Donald Hayes (saxophone) and Russell Gunn (trumpet). As the band played on, Miller began to showcase more flourishes of slides and harmonics in his bass playing.

One particular standout moment was when he tuned the lowest string to create a pitch-bending effect. Each member of the group had their moment in the sun, with impressive solos that showcased the level of soul and passion they have for their craft.

Xavier Gordon on the keys had several moments in which he shone, sometimes creating call and response phrases in interplay with Miller’s bass licks. Towards the end, Miller shared a personal anecdote about visiting a former slave trading location in Africa that stirred many conflicting emotions for him. “I felt a lot of anger, but I knew I wanted to write a piece that didn’t just dwell on that, but reflected the lingering beauty of the human spirit, ’cause look at us all here celebrating music together,” he told the crowd. The band then played the beautifully hopeful ‘Gorée (Go-Ray)’ before flexing their musical abilities in a finale that stunned.

Then, as the evening settled in and the lights turned blue, Herbie Hancock and his band walked out. They needed no introduction. Hancock’s spirit and energy was as youthful as when he joined Miles Davis’ quintet at just 23. Now at 84, the virtuoso still managed to dance across the keys with dexterity that very few in history have possessed.

The music displayed here was maximalist, chromatic, complex and often otherworldly. This was further enforced by the various synthesiser pedals that both guitarist Lionel Loueke and bassist James Genus utilised to very creative effect, taking jazz into space and creating atmospheres that felt profound.

The technique of these musicians seemed beyond human. Each player found their own ‘pocket’, but the chemistry between them was still apparent. Drummer Jaylen Petinaud was a standout, weaving between various tempo and time signature changes like a true master at the age of only 26.

A memorable moment was when Hancock switched to the vocoder to play an improvisation under some narration – literally speaking to the crowd through music. Mixing light humour and soulful chords, this was Hancock at his most authentic self.

The band concluded with ‘Rockit’, an explosion of colour and energy where the audience witnessed Hancock shred on the iconic white keytar while hopping with guitarist Loueke. By this point, we had heard what felt like a rundown of the musical encyclopaedia. Every technique, aesthetic and sonic element you could imagine in contemporary jazz was being shown, at a speed and complexity so rich that it felt overwhelming in the best of ways.

As they walked offstage with the same coolness as when they entered, the crowd roared and everybody in the seated stalls were on their feet.

Jazz at the Bowl: Herbie Hancock + Marcus Miller was performed at Sidney Myer Music Bowl for one night only, on 19 October 2024 as part of Melbourne International Jazz Fest.