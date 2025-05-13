News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: A Narrow Strip Along a Steep Edge, Fort Lytton, Brisbane

An artistic activation of a Victorian-era fort in Brisbane could signal a passing of the (avant) guard.
13 May 2025 11:16
Pamela See
'Threshold' (2025) by Angel is part of the exhibition 'A Narrow Strip Along a Steep Edge' and is described by this reviewer as an artwork 'which put a physical form to fear'.

Visual Arts

‘Threshold’ (2025) by Angel is part of the exhibition ‘A Narrow Strip Along a Steep Edge’ at Brisbane’s Fort Lytton. Lasercut MDF, acrylic, bitumen rubber. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Meanjin/Brisbane residents who braved the torrential rains to visit A Narrow Strip Along a Steep Edge on Mother’s Day weekend may have witnessed a change in climate of a different nature. This ambitious artistic activation of Fort Lytton (built in 1881 to defend Brisbane from a naval invasion which never occured) is the undertaking of University of Queensland art history student Holly Eddington, who, armed with a Brisbane City Council Creative Sparks grant of just over $8000, engaged eight emerging artists to address the colonial remnant and the ‘boundaries’ it embodies.

A decade and a half ago, Artworkers Alliance, under the helm of industry luminary Dr Kevin Wilson, staged New Interpretations of Past Lives. This predecessor featured Pat Hoffie, Megan Cope and Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan. The involvement of the latter’s son, Miguel Aquilizan, in this new and independent initiative may be incidental, but for viewers of both events, his inclusion may alternatively signal a spectacular shift in generations.  

Aquilizan’s In Shallow Seas Unveiled (2025) is among four intriguing artworks in the ‘Engine Room’, which once powered the precinct using steam. The sculpture appears to be primarily comprised of pieces of wood, including found bric-a-brac vessels, reclaimed furniture components and foraged driftwood. A synthetic skull and rib cage, both clad with unfired clay, are positioned at an adult human height. On one hand, this could point to the superfluity of anthropometric classification. Although the heyday of this ‘science’ of racial discrimination and the building of Fort Lytton may have coincided, its echoes arguably linger.  

Across the room, an ascendant Meanjin artist asserts the arrival of a contending ideology in the post-human. Max Athans, who is skilled in 3D modelling, was the 2025 recipient of the Jeremy Hynes Award. Institute of Modern Art patrons were acquainted with Athans’ handiwork through their curious quasi-religious statues made for Natalya Hughes

For A Narrow Strip Along a Steep Edge, Athans has manipulated an array of anatomical scans sourced from digitised museum collections in the work Polymerization I-VI (2023). The subsequent polylactic acid (PLA) prints of hybridised and dissected heads have been secured on a black metal rack at eye level. Through the processes engaged, the artwork may be celebratory of a newfound fluidity in physical form and identity. However, Athans appears to have exercised restraint in their finishing of the parts. Retained is a crudeness that suggests experimentation, and an associated uncertainty, if not explicable fear. 

In ‘Casemate Two’, a chamber which offered protection from artillery fire, one of the artworks which put a physical form to fear is Threshold (2025). Its creator, Angel, graduated from Queensland University of Technology in 2024. Like the Rorschach test which inspired this series, the production process was simple. The effects are also equally sophisticated. Angel literally gives these patterns, which are typically used to elicit a psychological response, another dimension. For some viewers, the supersized manifestation of their psyches may not be benign. Sticky pitch-black splotches appear to seep up from the ground. Is the artist capturing the anxieties held by wartime occupants of the room? The bitumen-coated cutouts, fashioned from from laser-cut medium-density fibreboard (MDF) could as easily be referential of the one-time ownership of the grounds by Ampol. 

Read: Theatre review: The Wrong Gods, Belvoir St Theatre

Running off the smell of an oily rag, the exhibition has been executed without frills and some fixings have had to be improvised. For example, there is an absence of labels. As a consequence, the exhibition may be a little challenging for viewers to navigate. The dissolution of boundaries is, in any case, difficult terrain. Through her curatorship, Eddington walked a fine line. In less capable hands such critique could have been divisive. A few of the artists, like Jessica Dorizac and Ziyi Wei, employed traditional crafts to covertly convey the controversial. These are time-proven methods of embedding delicate sentiments for posterity. 

Eddington has pulled off a project that is as aesthetically appealing as it is provocative in conceptual content. She effectively transformed a space which was once designated as a line of defense into a site for dialogue about the delineation of geography, identity and ideology. Most impressive is the ensemble Eddington has assembled. With every artist aged under 40, this intervention into a historical precinct could offer a glimpse into the future of contemporary art in Meanjin.

A Narrow Strip Along a Steep Edge also features Dean Ansell, Yanru Pan and Charlie Robert. It is installed at Fort Lytton until 18 May 2025. 

Pamela See

Pamela See (Xue Mei-Ling) is a Brisbane-based artist and writer. During her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Griffith University, she researched post-digital applications for traditional Chinese papercutting. Since 1997, she has exhibited across Europe, Asia, North America and Australia. The collections to house examples of her artwork include: the Huaxia Papercutting Museum in Changsha, the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) in Canberra, and the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) in Adelaide. She has also contributed to variety of publications such as: the Information, Medium and Society Journal of Publishing, M/C Journal, Art Education Australia, 716 Craft and Design, and Garland Magazine.

Related News

Koyo Kouoh: a dark skinned middle aged woman sitting in an art gallery with paintings behind her. She is wearing a white dress and has long braided hair. Venice Biennale 2026 curator.
News

Art world in shock after sudden death of 2026 Venice Biennale curator

The international art world is mourning the death of curator Koyo Kouoh, who was set to lead the 2026 Venice…

ArtsHub
A intricate and detailed drawing of the trunk of a gum tree with blue, green, purple and red tones.
News

Opportunities and awards

Professional development for music producers, plus winners of 2025 Australian Book Industry Awards, art prize finalists and more!

Celina Lei
Vessel Contemporary: the interior view of a large empty industrial warehouse space with a young adult female and male person pictured standing together at the centre of the space.
News

New arts space launches with 75-25 business model for slow burn success

As traditional arts funding models strain under cost pressures, a new kid on the block looks to chart a new…

Jo Pickup
three people working and chatting in a ceramic studio. North Queensland Potters
Features

The pros and cons of a self-directed craft education

If you can't go to art school, you may be able to carve out a career via a self-directed studio…

Gina Fairley
A detailed crop from a painting depicting a woman floating in a dark space with her arms outstretched and objects surrounding her.
News

Archibald four-time finalist broke down in tears at winner announcement

“You work your whole career imagining this might happen one day,” says Julie Fragar, winner of the Archibald Prize 2025.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login