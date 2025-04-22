Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

2025 Danger Awards

Presented as part of BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival 2025, the Danger Awards honour books featuring Australia as a setting for stories about crime and justice. In addition to the Danger Award trophy, each winner across four categories receives $1000 in prize money and will be invited to speak at BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival 2026.

Entries close 16 May; learn more and enter.

Bowness Photography Prize

Submissions are open for the 20th anniversary of the Bowness Photography Prize, now offering $50,000 for the winner and $2500 cash prizes for two Honourable Mentions. Loan fees will be available for all shortlisted artists.

Submissions close 13 June; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding

Australian Youth Film Festival Fund

Aspiring young filmmakers and actors in need of project funding are invited to apply for the Australian Youth Film Festival Fund, offering grants of up to $3000 per project. Applicants need to be 15 to 24 years old and studying with a secondary or tertiary education provider. The fund is open to Australian and Aotearoa New Zealand applicants year-round.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Osaka Expo 2025 artist call-out (International)

Queensland’s craftspeople have the opportunity to participate in a Friends of Expo event for the Japan’s cultural leaders at Expo 2025 in Osaka this October, hosted by artisan. The event will feature an exhibition of works by Queensland makers alongside hands-on demonstrations. A tour of Japan will precede the expo. You can apply to be one of five makers joining artisan in Japan, or one of 20 whose work will be featured in the Friends of Expo showcase.

Applications close 28 April; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Build your own residency (NSW)

Independent choreographers and dancers are invited to build their own residency through Critical Path’s three programs: RECHARGE Space Grant, Research Room Residency and Critical Practice. Participants will have the opportunity to experiment with ideas, undertake focused research and lead evening workshops in The Drill Hall, NSW, from July to December 2025.

EOIs close 27 April; learn more and apply.

30 Under 30 Mentorship Program

This free program aims to empower the next generation of cultural leaders, pairing emerging professionals under 30 with 30 experienced mentors. Cultural workers across visual arts and performing arts are invited to apply as either a mentor or mentor. The program will kick off at Communicating the Arts Conference in Amsterdam 17-19 June 2025.

Applications close 4 May; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Max Athans has been announced as the eighth and final recipient of the Jeremy Hynes Award, dedicated to supporting Queensland artists working with the spirit of experimentation. Athans will present their first institutional show, Breathform, at the Institute of Modern Art from 12 July to 20 September 2025. The exhibition features Athans’ 3D-printed sound sculptures that hybridise human and animal, doll and machine, described as being “intriguing, uncanny and repellent”.

Sydney artist Andrew Tomkins has won the 2025 Gallipoli Art Prize with HMAS KARANGI, referring to the Kangaroo Class boom defence vessel that was decommissioned in 1964. It now lies in the waters of Homebush Bay and has become a haven for endangered mangroves, wetlands and wildlife. Tomkins references the image of Banksy tanks firing love hearts or peace signs as inspiration for this work. He receives $2000 with the work acquired by the Gallipoli Memorial Club and this is his second time winning the prize. Wayne Davis was highly commended for Lighthorse Section. The prize exhibition is on view until 11 May.

Performing arts

Day-time academic and night-time musician Tiopira McDowell (aka MOKOTRON) has won the Taite Music Prize in Aotearoa New Zealand for his album, WAEREA. The Head of School of Māori and Pacific Studies at the University of Auckland received NZ$12,500 (AU$11,652) for “reclaiming space through sound by intertwining whakapapa with contemporary narratives”. Learn more.

Vicki Van Hout will be Lucy Guerin Inc’s 2025 First Nations Resident, supported in partnership with BlakDance and Carriageworks. She trained at NAISDA Dance College and the Martha Graham School in New York, and has performed with leading companies including Bangarra Dance Theatre and the Aboriginal Islander Dance Theatre. The Residency includes studio time at Carriageworks in Sydney and WXYZ Studios in Melbourne, along with production support and a fee.

Five Ballarat-based artists and bands will be mentored by experienced musicians and industry leaders as part of the City of Ballarat’s Contemporary music program, Be Hear Now. Nasal Spray, Blue REN, Hemlock Wilde, D.B.L.U. and Nekrome will undergo training and receive support to assist in the commercial release of a new single. Industry mentors include solo artist and bandleader of Epicure, Juan Alban; lead guitarist and songwriter of Magic Dirt, Raul Sanchez; singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Liz Stringer; ARIA award-winning singer songwriter Lior; and touring musician and recording artist Lilith Lane. The cohort also receives dedicated marketing and promotion funding, alongside distribution support.

Writing and publishing

Bornean Australian author, artist, rapper and poet Omar Musa has taken out two top prizes at the 2024 Newcastle Short Story Award, recently announced at the Award’s anthology launch event in Newcastle, NSW. Musa won first prize for his fictional story, ‘Langsat’, based on real-life experience of a kickboxing fight in Malaysia, and also second prize for Boogeyman, about a book theft that leads to an unlikely friendship. Musa says the experience captured in ‘Langsat’ “got me thinking deeply about issues like statelessness in Sabah, entrenched inequality and injustice, migration, violence, chance and at times insurmountable gaps in understanding. I wanted the reader to experience a form of vertigo, just like the characters do”. Third prize went to Melbourne-based author Lisa Lang for her story, ‘Body Memory’.

Screenworks and the Australian Writers’ Guild have announced the selected participants of Seeding Storytellers, with 17 emerging First Nations screenwriters selected for the program, which will guide them to become note-takers in a writers’ room. Selected participants include Angelina Hurley, Barbara Hostalek, Jeremy Ambrum and Pearl Berry. Program Manager, Sara Khan says, “[This year’s cohort] represent the diversity of our communities across place, age and genders. This group really demonstrates the core of Seeding Storytellers, which is to embed this industry with the layered and invaluable lens of First Nations People. They’ll be a strong support network for each other and I’m so excited to see where their creative journeys will travel both individually and in collaboration with one another.” At the end of May, the 17 participants will be available for work as notetakers, supported by Screenworks and AWG.

Faber Writing Academy has announced the winners of its first round of the 2025 FWA Alumni Award: Rachel Bonnar and Lawrence Parmenter. Set in the Blue Mountains during the bushfires of 2019-20, Bonnar’s novel Burning Down the House is about a free birth that goes very wrong. Head judge and Faber Writing Academy Manager, Pip Smith says, “[Bonnar’s] background in midwifery, and her lived experience of the bushfires made me confident that this was a story she is knowledgeable about, and feels deeply. Reading her opening chapters made me want to put off work for the day!” Parmenter’s comic-literary novel, There He Goes, Again, explores stories we tell ourselves about friendship, identity and masculinity, with a “gift for interiority”.

