News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: 100 Lights, Melbourne Design Week, Meat Market Stables

Enter a world (well three galleries-worth) of illumination in this dedicated exhibition of light.
15 May 2025 20:42
Celina Lei
An installation of different free standing lights and a few on tan-coloured panels inside a space with high ceiling.

Visual Arts

‘100 Lights’, installation view at Meat Market Stables as part of Melbourne Design Week 2025. Photo: Sean Fennessy.

Share Icon

A hundred lights from 110 designers softly illuminate the warehouse-style venue of Meat Market Stables in North Melbourne, kicking off Melbourne Design Week 2025 with innovation, elegance and sophistication.

Curating a show with multiple light sources is no easy feat – let alone 100 of them – but exhibition presenter Friends and Associates has done an incredibly job at situating each piece within their own aura, as well as crafting a coherent walkthrough experience across the three gallery spaces.

This blend of the hand-crafted and the industrial is reflected in many lights on display, and the interaction between different pieces are oftentimes intentional and playful.

An installation of three rows filled with lights by different designers.
‘100 Lights’ presented by Friends and Associates, installation view, at Meat Market Stables as part of Melbourne Design Week 2025. Photo: Sean Fennessy.

Highlights for this reviewer include the intricate ceramic Flow State Lamp by Tantri Mustika, featuring iridescent Baroque pearls circling the lamp shade; Foolscape Studio’s Cullet, in collaboration with glass artist Liam Fleming, and The Fragility of Things by Bel Williams, an aesthetically clean light with a philosophical idea.

Jay Jermyn’s Guardian Sitael and Jonathan Ben-Tovim’s Toyo Lamp look like they belong in a fantasy realm of sci-fi and folklore. The latter uses a car’s headlamp as its light source, paying tribute to the Toio Floor Lamp (1962) by Italian design pioneers Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni.

Another piece inspired by an iconic historic reference is Nysa Rohatgi’s Pothos Lamp, its green shade and S-shaped neck paying homage to Harrison D McFaddin’s Banker’s Lamp (1909). Instead of a lamp built with the vision of industrial productivity, Rohatgi’s version celebrates the organic, with the shade appearing like a large lush leaf.

Read: Exhibition review: A Narrow Strip Along a Steep Edge, Fort Lytton, Brisbane

On the other hand, Studio Bolaji Teniola’s Athos Lamp also derives inspiration from nature, this time in its material composition. The piece comprises two cylinder shapes attached in a ‘T’ shape, each consisting layers of American Black Walnut timber shavings – a waste off-cut that is oftentimes discarded.

Mentioned are just some of the most intriguing works in 100 Lights, and the exhibition has plenty more to offer.

100 Lights is on view at Meat Market Stables, North Melbourne until 18 May; free.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

A close up of a mirror ball.
Sponsored

A celebration of contemporary Australian painting

Two winning artists speak of their works in The Bayside Painting Prize.

Thuy On
Koyo Kouoh: a dark skinned middle aged woman sitting in an art gallery with paintings behind her. She is wearing a white dress and has long braided hair. Venice Biennale 2026 curator.
News

Art world in shock after sudden death of 2026 Venice Biennale curator

The international art world is mourning the death of curator Koyo Kouoh, who was set to lead the 2026 Venice…

ArtsHub
'Threshold' (2025) by Angel is part of the exhibition 'A Narrow Strip Along a Steep Edge' and is described by this reviewer as an artwork 'which put a physical form to fear'.
Reviews

Exhibition review: A Narrow Strip Along a Steep Edge, Fort Lytton, Brisbane

An artistic activation of a Victorian-era fort in Brisbane could signal a passing of the (avant) guard.

Pamela See
A intricate and detailed drawing of the trunk of a gum tree with blue, green, purple and red tones.
News

Opportunities and awards

Professional development for music producers, plus winners of 2025 Australian Book Industry Awards, art prize finalists and more!

Celina Lei
Vessel Contemporary: the interior view of a large empty industrial warehouse space with a young adult female and male person pictured standing together at the centre of the space.
News

New arts space launches with 75-25 business model for slow burn success

As traditional arts funding models strain under cost pressures, a new kid on the block looks to chart a new…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login