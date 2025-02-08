News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Dance Review: CARCAÇA, State Theatre Centre, Perth Festival

While this high-octane, percussive dance work lacks a coherent conceptual thread, the individual energies of its cast carry it through.
8 Feb 2025 18:45
Jo Pickup
Carcaca: ten contemporary dance performers dressed in a range of colourful and black cstumes dancing as a group on an open stage.

Performing Arts

A scene from ‘CARCAÇA’ by Marco da Silva Ferreira (cast pictured is from a previous performance of the work and features some, but not all performers in Perth Festival’s season). Photo: José Caldeira.

Share Icon

Portuguese choreographer Marco da Silva Ferreira is a hot-ticket name within the international dance scene right now.

A self-taught dancer who got a big break in the dance world after winning Portugal’s version of So You Think You Can Dance in the early 2000s, he went on to work with much-lauded artists like Hofesh Shechter, before establishing himself as a choreographer in his own right with his dance company Pensamento Avulso, founded in 2013.

Most recently, da Silva Ferreira’s work CARCAÇA (2022) has been shortlisted for the dance world’s new international prize – The Sadler’s Wells Rose International Dance Prize, billed by its creators (Sadler’s Wells), as the dance world’s equivalent of the Booker or Turner Prizes.

Being shortlisted as one of four finalists in The Rose Prize in its inaugural year is a significant milestone for this artist … but what of the nominated work?

For its Australian premiere at Perth Festival, CARCAÇA’s cast of nine – which includes da Silva Ferreira – are indomitable and unstoppable, and their dynamic personalities and prowess on stage are what gives this work its light.

When this diverse group of dancers move as one entity – which happens frequently throughout the show – they radiate athleticism, endurance, speed and precision. Even when the choreographer raises the stakes and implements repetitive, borderline-militaristic choreographic scores to João Pais Filipe’s live percussive beats, the dancers never turn into a unified machine, or mindless automatons.

Rather, the opposite is true. The more the work motions through scenes referencing trance and ritualistic dancing – including a nice nod to postmodern dance legend Lucinda Childs’ looping, transcendently repetitive work Dance (1979) – CARCAÇA allows these performers’ individual personas to be explored.

Somewhat ironically for a work that presents itself as an investigation of whether dance can foster connection, unity and equality, the piece holds a lot of space for individual expression – and that is a truly beautiful thing.

As the dancers dart, stalk and march across the stage, according to da Silva Ferreira’s imaginative use of space and in styles hinting at his street dance, vogueing and even classical influences – they remind us of two things: one is the importance of freedom of expression and two, what it means to come together and connect.

It doesn’t take long, however, from a conceptual perspective at least, for the wheels to start to fall off.

As the work progresses through its second, third and fourth ‘chapters’ we are taken to some strange places that interrupt our emotional connection with the performers, and muddy our understanding of the work’s overall intent.

Read: Dance review: Lewis Major: Triptych, State Theatre Centre of WA, FRINGE WORLD

Departing from its earlier scenes that provoked joy, awe and wonder, we are suddenly transported to more traditional, folkloric territory where we witness the dance jams of individual performers who ‘scat’ in front of their peers who watch and cheer them on… But why?

Then, almost as abruptly, we are submerged into a more solemn, politically-charged space, where the performers turn into a choir of activists, singing their defiance against a repressive, fascist regime (though it isn’t clear which one).

These scenes, driven at times by percussionist Pais Filipe’s rhythmic beats, at others by electronic sound artist Luis Pestana’s layered scores, attempt to weave political ideas into what was formerly more abstract explorations of rhythms and repetition and, in doing so, they plunge the work into a confusing mess that really doesn’t recover until its concluding scene. (The final scene is actually one of the work’s highlights – it is absolutely terrific.)

But the disarray of its middle sections, which dart from one place to the next with no coherent thread, leave us disoriented and questioning its core foundations.

At one point, we are even served a series of facile political platitudes that ultimately declare: “ALL WALLS FALL”. But, unfortunately, our present day world bears little resemblance to a place where barriers are coming down, and the politics of equality are so obviously more complex than that.

In the end, the artist’s attempt to have a conversation about the world while investigating his artistry in the context of cyclical movement and rhythmic scores, proves a major diversion from what would have otherwise been a complete knockout of a dance show, fuelled as it is by an ensemble of incredibly generous, skillful performers.

CARCAÇA, choreographed by Marco da Silva Ferreira, presented by Perth Festival, season runs until 9 February 2025 at State Theatre Centre, Perth.

Artistic Director and Choreographer: Marco da Silva Ferreira
Artistic Assistant: Catarina Miranda
Performers: André Speedy, Cácá Otto Reuss, Fábio Krayze, Marc Oliveras Casas, Marco da Silva Ferreira, Maria Antunes, Max Makowski, Mélanie Ferreira, Nelson Teunis, Nala Revlon
Sound Technician: João Monteiro
Lighting Designer and Technical Director: Cárin Geada
Music: João Pais Filipe (percussionist) and Luís Pestana (electronic music)
Costume Designer: Aleksandar Protic
Scenographer: Emanuel Santos
Anthropological Studies: Teresa Fradique
Portuguese Folk Dance: Joana Lopes
Production Director: Mafalda Bastos
Executive Producers: Mafalda Bastos, Joana Costa Santos

Jo Pickup

ArtsHub's Arts Feature Writer Jo Pickup is based in Perth. An arts writer and manager, she has worked as a journalist and broadcaster for media such as the ABC, RTRFM and The West Australian newspaper, contributing media content and commentary on art, culture and design. She has also worked for arts organisations such as Fremantle Arts Centre, STRUT dance, and the Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub of WA, as well as being a sessional arts lecturer at The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

Related News

Woman with brown hair holding up phone with picture of eyes. Arts news.
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep you eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Women's Circus. Four older woman huddle together bending over a metal frame against a green background. Small Acts of Resistance.
Reviews

Circus review: Small Acts of Resistance, Women’s Circus Gasworks Arts Park

Strong, simple, effective social circus, celebrating strength on every level.

Beth Child
Lucy Heffernan's 'Dog People' as part of MERRIGONGX 2025. A photo of two figures lying on the grass, one is a woman with pale skin and red hair, wearing a green sweater, and another is a figure with a furry dog head and human body, wearing a yellow sweater.
News

Local talent program supports alt-rock, interrogates conspiracies and opens up shared spaces

Merrigong Theatre Company announces the 2025 MERRIGONGX Artists' Program with an eccentric line-up.

Celina Lei
a woman in a red hat and trench coat holds her splayed hands up beside her face. An Evening Without Kate Bush.
Reviews

Performance review: An Evening Without Kate Bush, Fairfax Studio, midsumma festival

For those who love Kate Bush, but also for those who don't... yet.

Madeleine Swain
A grey wall and pavement, on the wall are a series of posters side by side advertising concerts at the Melbourne Recital Centre (MRC) with lines like Discover the Sounds inside the Honeycomb and Music for the Daring.
Sponsored

Daring to dive into the honeycomb

Abraham Lincoln once said, 'If you want to gather honey, don’t kick over the beehive.' In its brand redevelopment project,…

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login