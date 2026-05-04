On the move: latest arts sector appointments

This week, The Australian Ballet celebrates a new principal artist and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra selects a creative director to steer a new initiative, set up to develop collaborative and community-based projects across Victoria.

New appointments have also been made at The Unconformity, APHIDS and Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA).

Duncan Ord OAM will join the Board of the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA (aka the Chamber) in November 2026, bringing with him extensive leadership experience across Western Australia’s arts, culture, education, training, planning and Aboriginal affairs sectors.