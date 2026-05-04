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On the move: latest arts sector appointments

This week’s round-up of Australian arts sector appointments includes a dancer’s promotion at The Australian Ballet, a newly created position at the MSO, and more.
4 May 2026 16:05
Richard Watts
A cyclist rides through a city at night; their movement and the rivers of live behind them are blurred, suggesting rapid movement. arts sector appointments

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Photo: Atul Pandey, Unsplash.

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This week, The Australian Ballet celebrates a new principal artist and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra selects a creative director to steer a new initiative, set up to develop collaborative and community-based projects across Victoria.

New appointments have also been made at The Unconformity, APHIDS and Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA).

Duncan Ord OAM will join the Board of the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA (aka the Chamber) in November 2026, bringing with him extensive leadership experience across Western Australia’s arts, culture, education, training, planning and Aboriginal affairs sectors.

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Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the 2019 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in early 2020. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association in 2021, and a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Photo: Fiona Hamilton. Follow Richard on Bluesky @richardthewatts.bsky.social and Instagram @richard.l.watts

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