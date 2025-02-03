Dance review: Lewis Major: Triptych, State Theatre Centre of WA, FRINGE WORLD

Lewis Major – a rising star with a unique background spanning sheep shearing and contemporary dance – aims to make dance accessible to all. His latest work, Triptych, created in collaboration with his mentors, the legendary British choreographers Russell Maliphant and Hofesh Shechter, achieved this goal with a mesmerising fusion of sound, light and movement. Evoking ancient mythology, classic sculpture, underwater dreamscapes and futuristic utopias, Triptych was a captivating journey that transcends the boundaries of traditional ballet.

The performance opened with Maliphant’s Two by Three. Michael Hulls’ powerful lighting design cast dancers as individual figures within their own prisms of light, working in synergy with Andy Cowton’s electronic soundscape to evoke a futuristic dystopia reminiscent of The Matrix. The dancers, impeccably disciplined and precise, moved with Maliphant’s characteristic clean lines and sharp angles, conveying a sense of strength, protest and rebellion against this confined world.

Major’s own Unfolding transported the audience to the depths of the ocean. Bathed in Fausto Brusamolino’s stunning triangle of light, the dancers became shadowy figures, their bodies illuminated and obscured in dramatic chiaroscuro. The eerie, ethereal soundscape, punctuated by sinister undertones, and the swirling smoke, created an atmosphere of mystery and intrigue. Two elegant pas de deux unfolded, showcasing the dancers’ fluidity and grace, before the harmony gave way to conflict.

The music swelled, the strobe lights intensified and the stage became a turbulent ocean of emotion. The men exited, leaving the women to circle within the splintering light. In a moment of transcendent beauty, they disrobed – their bodies now marbled in golden light – and embraced before fading into darkness. The men returned with a tender, vulnerable ballet, providing a poignant counterpoint to the preceding turbulence.

During the intermission, excited whispers filled the air, with audience members describing the performance as “trancelike” and reminiscent of Greek sculpture. Indeed, Major’s choreography, particularly in Unfolding, evoked the timeless beauty of classical forms, while simultaneously exploring complex emotions and human experiences.

The final piece, Major’s Epilogue was divided into two distinct sections. Part One began with a single vocal note, reminiscent of a Gregorian chant, which transformed into a sacred song. Eight golden lights illuminated a solitary dancer who moved like a whirling dervish, transitioning seamlessly from a grand jeté to a dramatic arched pose reminiscent of a matador before collapsing to the ground. A woman entered, stepping on his prone form with an air of dominance before joining him in a passionate duet. She lifted his head towards the sky, suggesting hope and redemption.

Part Two featured Clementine Benson, statuesque and covered in chalk dust. As she turned slow pirouettes to Dane Yates’ arrangements of Debussy and Sakamoto, the dust fell from her body like a second skin, creating mesmerising patterns in the air. Her movements were sculptural, unfolding with classical precision and grace.

Throughout Triptych, the dancers – Clementine Benson, Macon Riley, Elsie Faulks and Stephan Morrow – delivered powerful and nuanced performances. Their technical skill and artistry brought Major’s vision to life with breathtaking precision and emotional depth.

Ultimately, Triptych was a testament to Lewis Major’s talent and his commitment to creating accessible and thought-provoking dance that invited the audience to contemplate the beauty and complexity of the human experience.

Lewis Major: Triptych

Heath Ledger Theatre at State Theatre Centre of WA



Lewis Major: Triptych was performed 29 January – 2 February 2025 as part of FRINGE WORLD.