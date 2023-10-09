News

 > Performing Arts > Comedy > Reviews

Comedy review: Tight Mums, Loose Units, Trades Hall, Melbourne Fringe Festival

Hysterical tongue-in-cheek Tight Mums dishing the dirt on married life and divorce. 
9 Oct 2023
Caitlin Burns
Tight Mums. Four women dressed in orange or black and red. One is seated, another is crouching over and the other two standing.

Performing Arts

‘These women are not just observers of life’s mundane moments; they are bold, audacious spirits…’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

After performing at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival earlier this year, the Tight Mums quartet was back with a fast-paced 60-minute showcase of comedy and song at the Melbourne Fringe Festival. 

Comedians Pradeepa Timmermans, Marilyn Leder, Lisa Lee, and Aarti Vincent embrace the eye rolls and embarrassed glares from their children and hubbies to give us unfiltered insight into the world of motherhood and marriage. Their comedic prowess transcend the cliché observations one normally associates with being a mum (such as household chores, school pick-ups, cooking dinners) instead, diving headfirst into tales of raunchy sex, dating and ripping bongs. After all, these women are loose units! 

While two women revel in happy marriages, the other two are enjoying the liberation of their divorces. Each woman takes to the stage to reflect on her own journey: dissecting the pressures that came with maintaining the façade of the perfect wife, the ups and downs of intimacy after a breakup, and enduring the (sometimes) suffocating role of motherhood.

This show would garner laughter, whether you’ve been married for 20 years or are newly divorced. The sets range from Timmermans’s quest for cannabis liberation, Lee’s dating struggles as a ‘good Asian girl’; Leder’s hilarious rendition of Lily Allen’s ‘Not Fair’; or Vincent’s rather unconventional yogi wisdom and religious quips.

These women are not just observers of life’s mundane moments; they are bold, audacious spirits – unafraid to embrace the wild side. 

There is something utterly refreshing about Tight Mums, Loose Units. Blending wit with cultural idiosyncrasies, these women explore the often ignored and unspoken realities of being a mother and wife – the kind of experiences rarely seen in mainstream media, especially from multicultural perspectives. Their misadventures resonate with authenticity and humour, challenging societal norms while celebrating the beauty of imperfection. 

Read: Exhibition review: Liam Young: Planetary Redesign, The Ian Potter Centre, NGV Australia

Occasionally, a few jokes fail to deliver the punch their setups promised, creating a disconnect with the audience and an atmosphere far from electric. Yet, amid the hit and miss one-liners, the performance finds its saving grace in the clever renditions of pop hits (think Meredith Brooks) and unapologetic dance moves. With some more stage time, these talented women are on the cusp of shaping their act into a flawless, knock-out masterpiece.

Tight Mums, Loose Units
Trades Hall
Melbourne Fringe Festival
Created by Tight Mums
Writers and Performers: Pradeepa Timmermans, Marilyn Leder, Lisa Lee and Aarti Vincent

Tight Mums, Loose Units was performed as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival from 4- 8 October 2023.

It will tour to Geelong Comedy Festival on Friday October 27 at The Brewery. 

Caitlin Burns

Caitlin is a Melbourne-based writer and screenwriter. Her work has featured in The Blue Nib Literary Magazine, Australia’s Style Magazine, LIP, Intrepid Times, among others. In her spare time, she writes book and movie reviews for her blog, An Aussie Broad.

Related News

All Arts Education & Student News Music News Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
A paper cut out of a boy in yellow top and blue pants running away from a green paper cut monster.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Paper Escaper, Theatre Royal Studio, Hobart

The Paper Escaper follows the adventures of a character who wants to leave a pop-up book and write their own…

Lesley Graham
Trans. Woman with green top and long brown hair sits in armchair looking at camera with hand under chin. Behind her are a pot plant and a lamp.
Opinions & Analysis

Activists will tell you that trans roles should go to trans actors – I disagree

When a certain children's author is played by a trans performer and a trans character is played by a cis…

Anna Piper Scott
Opportunities. Highly Commended work in the 2023 Sunshine Coast Art Prize. Anna Carey, ‘You can bring your fantasies to earth,’ 2022. Image: Courtesy the artist.
News

Opportunities and awards

Financial barriers removed for National Portrait Gallery prizes, plus winners of Design Fringe, dual champions of poetry slam and more!

Celina Lei
Sunset Boulevard. Woman in flowing white dress on the stage in front of an empty theatre, surrounded by house lights and footlights.
News

Phantom’s Sarah Brightman to star in new Australian production of Sunset Boulevard

‘All right Mr DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up’: Brightman to play deranged silent picture star Norma Desmond in lavish…

Richard Watts
The Hotline. Three people sit at a table laden with food while a man stands behind them.
Amplify Collective

Performance reviews: The Hotline, Poet No.7 and Zaffé, Melbourne Fringe Festival

An on-demand pregnancy hotline, post-apocalyptic Melbourne and reimagining of a traditional Lebanese wedding at Melbourne Fringe 2023.

Lakshmi Ganapathy
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login