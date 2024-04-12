News

Comedy review: Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, Chinese Museum, MICF 2024

So clever and so different – Julia’s performance in ha ha ha ha ha ha ha is a must see and a must experience!
12 Apr 2024
Sol Wise
Julia Masli. ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. Image is a woman dressed in traditional white clown costume with a conical hat. She is standing between two pillars. On her white suit is written the word 'ha' several times.

Julia Masli. Image: Supplied.

Masli appears on stage and all eyes are drawn to a face in a spotlight – a beautiful face, an
expressionless face, a face dressed whimsically. A face that builds anticipation … so what
next?

We soon discover that audience participation is key to Masli’s performance. Absurdly using a
third leg with a bound mic as a replacement for one her arms (which in itself needs to be
unpacked) Masli takes us on a spontaneous and hilarious journey to unpack and try to solve
some of the “problems” we all have.

Born in Estonia and formally trained as a clown, Masli cleverly and skilfully weaves into her
performance the many skills from her toolkit – from her gorgeous Estonian accent to her
accentuating mime skills and that critical skill of quick thinking.

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha is a 100% novel and thoroughly intriguing show, which I loved.
Be prepared to be random, and I suggest come with your problems.

Our Managing Editor, Madeleine Swain saw the show to review last night. Madeleine shared
her problem with Julia that she was tired, and all I will say is that I now find myself doing the
review…

Julia delivers a masterclass in the ability to hold an audience captive. This show lives up to
its billing and you should expect the unexpected.

Tickets: $28-34

Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha will be performing at the Chinese Museum until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Sol Wise is ArtsHub‘s CEO and he saw the show on Wednesday 10 April.

