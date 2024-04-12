Comedy review: Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, Chinese Museum, MICF 2024

Masli appears on stage and all eyes are drawn to a face in a spotlight – a beautiful face, an

expressionless face, a face dressed whimsically. A face that builds anticipation … so what

next?

We soon discover that audience participation is key to Masli’s performance. Absurdly using a

third leg with a bound mic as a replacement for one her arms (which in itself needs to be

unpacked) Masli takes us on a spontaneous and hilarious journey to unpack and try to solve

some of the “problems” we all have.

Born in Estonia and formally trained as a clown, Masli cleverly and skilfully weaves into her

performance the many skills from her toolkit – from her gorgeous Estonian accent to her

accentuating mime skills and that critical skill of quick thinking.

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha is a 100% novel and thoroughly intriguing show, which I loved.

Be prepared to be random, and I suggest come with your problems.

Our Managing Editor, Madeleine Swain saw the show to review last night. Madeleine shared

her problem with Julia that she was tired, and all I will say is that I now find myself doing the

review…

Julia delivers a masterclass in the ability to hold an audience captive. This show lives up to

its billing and you should expect the unexpected.

Read: Comedy review: Jessi Ryan: Functional Bottom, Club Voltaire, MICF 2024

Tickets: $28-34

Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha will be performing at the Chinese Museum until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Sol Wise is ArtsHub‘s CEO and he saw the show on Wednesday 10 April.