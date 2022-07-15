Youth arts summit aims to solve sector’s crisis

The moment that the red neon sign lit up the façade of the Rebel Theatre, Australian Theatre for Young People’s (ATYP) new home on the harbourfront at Dawes Point – so-named for its major donor, alumna and AYTP ambassador Rebel Wilson – should have been a joyous one.

And it was. The purpose-built facility houses the company’s first dedicated theatre. Part of the NSW government-championed Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, it marks a new era for the company.

Sadly, that new era is marred by the fight for survival AYTP was thrust into when, in the depth of 2020 lockdowns, the Federal Government’s arms-length body the Australia Council for the Arts staggeringly defunded the renowned company.

‘It was utterly absurd, because the State Government’s just invested about $150 million in building us a new home, and the Federal Government withdraws our operational funding in order to deliver programs within that home,’ said ATYP Artistic Director Fraser Corfield.

Four major players in the youth arts sector shared their fate, including their Sydney colleagues at Shopfront, Victorian companies Polyglot and St Martins, and Barking Gecko in WA.

‘A number of us were able to then be buoyed through the last two years through RISE funding, but of course, that all finishes this year,’ Corfield said. ‘So we are all facing something of a funding crisis heading into 2023. Coupled with the ongoing impact of COVID, that means delivering any program has additional costs.’

Against this grim backdrop, ATYP will host FUSE, the National Youth Performing Arts Summit, at the Rebel Theatre from 18-20 July.

Corfield hopes the combined strength of youth arts companies convening can figure out concrete ways to strengthen a sector buckling under the weight of these pressures. As he sees it, their success is more vital than ever before, particularly in light of the worrying increase in mental health challenges faced by young Australians.

‘Partly through COVID and partly because of where funding has got to, the youth arts sector has become far more isolated from one another,’ he told ArtsHub. ‘So there’s a need for companies to get together and reconnect. One of the simplest and biggest benefits of this gathering is simply the fact that we are gathering.’

Strength in numbers

FUSE will open by centring the voices of the most important people in the sector, the imaginative and ambitious young creatives it serves.

ATYP Artistic Director Fraser Corfield. Image supplied.

The assembled industry leaders will be able to digest the results of a nationwide survey of 13-26-year-olds, Young Creative Australia. ‘What the sector is struggling to do, in a very difficult environment, is to reinforce the importance of young people within the whole of the arts environment, and within the whole of community,’ Corfield said.

Then there are sessions on audience re-engagement, supporting youth leadership, and harnessing social media opportunities. Guest speakers include Penny Harpham from Melbourne’s Western Edge Youth Arts, Zac James of Desert Wirla Theatre, and Balanced Choice Program founder Adam Drake. The latter works on theatre and physical education-led rehabilitation sessions in youth detention centres nationwide, including Don Dale in Darwin.

‘He goes in and does a workout with young offenders and then uses drama games to work on goal-setting, communication and social skills,’ Corfield explained. ‘His is one of the most successful programs that you can get into your institution to change the thinking and change the behaviour of young people.’

This program demonstrates the beacon of hope that FUSE intends to light up. ‘We’re looking at proven examples of ways we can move forward,’ Corfield said. The arts are inherently valuable for the hard-to-quantify ways they enrich all our lives, especially children’s. But Drake’s work is also a great example of how youth arts can have practical applications beyond theatre spaces.

‘We’ve been doing a lot of work with the Create Centre at Sydney University, and they have this enormous body of research that they’ve done with other universities around the country and then drawn together from around the world, to demonstrate how participation in the arts increases output across all curriculum areas,’ Corfield noted.

‘If you participate in drama and music and visual arts, you’ll do better at mathematics, science and creative problem-solving.’ Fraser Corfield, ATYP

Teachers are tearing their hair out over education departments failing to integrate youth arts programs into schools properly, Corfield continued. ‘And so one of the things that we’re looking at doing at the summit is also placing the struggles that we’re having in youth arts within the broader struggles. So how do we change the narrative across governments?’

ATYP advocacy officer Bec Clarke has been talking to a raft of leadership figures, hoping to identify the strongest voices and brightest stories to share during FUSE – narratives that can then be leveraged to push for positive change for the beleaguered sector.

‘It’s about drawing people together and getting on the same page,’ she explained, ‘so that we can find the message and the models that work. Where people have made that connection, got the support, got funding and moved something forward … It’s a big digging mission.’

ATYP Advocacy Leader Bec Clarke. Image supplied.

A big part of the power of FUSE comes from assembling companies from across Australia, Clarke said. ‘It has to happen collectively, because it could be that person up in far north Queensland. You don’t know where the breakthroughs will be, to have better capacity to serve young people through creativity.’

Collaboration is key, both within and beyond the sector. ‘Cross-sector conversations are very, very important,’ Clarke said. ‘I’m hoping there’s going to be lots of opportunities for people to feel a bit hopefully tooled up at by the end of [FUSE.]. If they can walk out re-energised, that will be a very good thing.’

Energy can be sorely lacking when crises continue indefinitely, and Corfield worries about the generational knowledge lost when leading lights leave the sector.

‘Youth arts is habitually the poor cousin of the performing arts sector,’ he said. ‘In 2008, there were 21 federally-funded youth arts companies, now there’s four. Sooner or later, people start to realise that actually, they can deal with a lot less stress and potentially get paid more doing something else.’

He hopes that FUSE can help stem that exodus. ‘I don’t think it’s overstating it to say we are at that crisis. The future is really difficult for organisations if some solution isn’t found within the next six to 12 months.’

Learn more about FUSE, ATYP’s National Youth Performing Arts Summit, running from 18-20 July 2022.