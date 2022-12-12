Inside the incredible mind of Alexander McQueen

When news broke of the tragic death of revelatory designer Lee Alexander McQueen in 2010, the shockwaves were felt far beyond the realms of the fashion world. He left an incredible legacy that continues to influence countless creatives to this day, the importance of which was recognised by the retrospective Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, staged at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art one year after his death, and London’s Victoria and Albert (Museum V&A) in 2015.

This year, the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) has partnered with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to present a fresh take on his unique vision, Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse. ArtsHub speaks to two of its key curators.

Cut from a different cloth

Katie Somerville, Senior Curator of Fashion and Textiles at NGV, says that the collaboration with LACMA began not unlike a blind date, with representatives of both institutions recognising that the breadth of McQueen works in their respective collections suggested a perfect partnership. ‘Two years ago, they approached us because, in their research on McQueen, they’d come to recognise that the NGV had a pretty extraordinary collection as well,’ she says.

The NGV acquired its first works from McQueen in 1996, in the early analogue days of Somerville’s 27-year and counting stint at NGV. ‘We were still using faxes, there was no email,’ she recalls. ‘We were acquiring directly from Lee in the studio.’

The acquisitions were a silvery androgynous look with ‘bumster’ trousers, a fencing-style face mask from his 1996 spring-summer show The Hunger and a fierce green leather bodice from his controversy-sparking autumn/winter 1995 show, Highland Rape. This was near the start of a career that would startle and astound in equal measure.

Alexander McQueen ‘Highland Rape’ collection, autumn–winter 1995–96. Courtesy the photographer. Photo: © Robert Fairer © Alexander McQueen.

The NGV’s McQueen collection has grown considerably since to become the largest in Australia, thanks to the incredibly generous helping hand of fashion-forward philanthropist and keen supporter of the NGV’s fashion and textiles focus, Krystyna Campbell-Pretty. This iteration of the show is unique, rather than a straight restaging of the LACMA version. LACMA is presenting 60 works alongside a further 50 from the NGV, and 70 artefacts from both collections referencing McQueen’s many inspirations, from his fascination for fraught history and his Scottish ancestry through to fairy tales.

Somerville says that a huge part of what made McQueen so extraordinary is that he was an incredible storyteller. ‘His capacity for drawing on innumerable inspiration sources – whether it’s popular culture, film, art, political or personal history – and then synthesising that into these incredible narratives in his collections was remarkable,’ she says. ‘And then there’s his presentation of these narratives on the runway, which is a whole other story in itself.’

Alexander McQueen Look 30, Dante collection, autumn–winter 1996–97. Courtesy the photographer. Photo: © Robert Fairer © Alexander McQueen. Model: Kristen McMenamy.

McQueen knew clothes inside out. He started his career at 16 as an apprentice on Savile Row, London’s renowned hub of bespoke tailoring, then becoming a pattern cutter. ‘There are a lot of designers that may be able to hand a sketch to someone, but they don’t necessarily have those foundations,’ Somerville says. ‘It’s the ultimate slow fashion, where you’re spending months learning one technique, building a suit the traditional way from the inside out. This is really key to understanding Lee McQueen… he understood how to cut cloth and piece it together in a way that works on the body.’

Dangerous visions

To capture some of the drama of McQueen’s bold silhouettes in Mind, Mythos, Muse, the NGV commissioned 3D printers to fashion mannequins in poses that best show off the garments. Several exhibition rooms evoke a runway at Paris Fashion Week. Then there’s a space inspired by Sydney Pollack’s arresting film adaptation of Horace McCoy’s novel about a dance marathon held during the Great Depression, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? Released in 1969, the year of McQueen’s birth, the film, which starred Jane Fonda and earned an Academy Award for Gig Young, informed his thrilling 2004 spring-summer show Deliverance.

‘It was presented as a dance work by Michael Clark, the great Scottish choreographer,’ Somerville says. ‘So being able to emulate that sense of movement and drama [with the mannequins] was critical, and then there’s the immersive context of footage from the film that inspired the collection spliced together with footage of the runway show. So you get a sense of how much those things connect. When you see the works in front of you, it completes the picture.’

McQueen’s insatiable hunger for inspiration forged many rewarding collaborations. Australian designer Sarah Harmarnee created many stunning jewellery works for his shows. Then there are figures like make-up artist Val Garland, stylist Katy England and backstage photographer Robert Fairer, all of whom collaborated with the NGV curators. ‘Not only was he a true collaborator, in terms of how he worked with other creatives, but he also created worlds for people to encounter his clothes in,’ Somerville says. ‘It was much more than fabric on the body.’

Portrait of Michaela Hansen, Curatorial Assistant, Costume and Textiles, LACMA and Clarissa Esguerra, Associate Curator, Costume and Textiles, LACMA inside ‘Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse’ at Los Angeles County Museum of Art from 24 April – 9 October 2022. Photo: Rebecca Aranda. Portrait of Katie Somerville, Senior Curator of Fashion and Textiles, NGV at the NGV’s announcement of Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse, opening 11 December 2022 at NGV International, Melbourne. Photo: Kim Landy, Getty.

That approach informed the dramatic presentation of Mind, Mythos, Muse’s spaces. ‘You need sound and light, something beyond just the static object form to help convey some of that and make those connections for people. Not in a sort of didactic, heavy-handed way, but [to] allow them to revel in the incredible, inspirational, zig-zagging mind of this incredible artist.’

Fashion as art has long been central to the NGV’s approach. ‘We started collecting our first textiles, 1890s fashion, in the 1940s,’ Somerville says. ‘We’ve had specialist curators since the mid-20th century, looking after this part of the collection and building it, and we’ve presented over 50 exhibitions focusing on fashion since the 1970s onwards.’

She’s especially proud of a section dubbed ‘Dangerous Bodies’ that’s unique to the Melbourne iteration of the exhibition and focuses on those early, transgressive works from shows including The Hunger, Highland Rape and Banshee. They are sourced mainly from the NGV collection, with two outstanding loans from Katy England’s archive. ‘At that point, Lee was living hand to mouth. These pieces weren’t going into production and selling by the hundreds. Many of them are one-offs worn on the runway. So for visitors, that’s as close as you’re going to get to the creative visionary genius of McQueen.’

Difficult history

Associate Curator of Costume and Textiles at LACMA, Clarissa Esguerra’s love of McQueen was sparked when she was a fashion design student in the late 1990s. ‘If you were to tell 19-year-old Clarissa that I would be doing this, I would not believe it, and I’d probably squeal,’ she says of curating the show in Los Angeles and then collaborating with the team at the NGV.

Mind, Mythos, Muse originated in a generous gift of McQueen works from philanthropist and fashion collector Regina Drucker. ‘With her donation, we realised we had the largest collection of McQueen in any North American public institution, and we [thought], “OK, we’ve got to really celebrate that”.’

Esguerra felt immense pressure to live up to the retrospectives at the Met and the V&A. ‘How do you top that? You can’t. So we wanted to show other aspects of his career and art-making.’ McQueen’s encyclopaedic approach to storytelling through fashion informed the decision to show his creations in conversation with other works from LACMA’s permanent collection, and now that of the NGV.

Read exhibition review: I have not loved (enough or worked)

The journey began during pandemic-related lockdowns, presenting challenges. The curators worked closely with John Matheson, the fashion archivist behind the hugely popular Instagram account McQueen Vault, which offers glimpses of rarely-seen works by McQueen. ‘We couldn’t even go into libraries, so being able to access his knowledge and his archive was amazing. He was such an important consultant,’ says Esguerra.

She chuckles when she thinks how many years it takes to pull together an exhibition like this compared to how quickly McQueen assembled his shows. ‘We talked to so many of the brilliant people he collaborated with, and they had about two months.’

Alexander McQueen Look 25, Look 24, ‘The Widows of Culloden’ collection, autumn–winter 2006–07. Courtesy the photographer. Photo: © Robert Fairer © Alexander McQueen Models: Irina Lazareanu, Marina Perez.

It’s remarkable, then, to finally stand halfway around the world and take in the NGV iteration of Mind, Mythos, Muse. Esguerra says she was particularly affected by the sheer number of works presented from McQueen’s autumn-winter show of 2006, The Widows of Culloden, which draw deeply on the dark history of Scottish suppression. ‘The first time I saw all of those works in that room, I got really emotional and teary-eyed, because there’s a reason that collection is one of his most lauded. It was an absolutely brilliant show that meant so much to him, with his Scottish ancestry. Any costume historians or fashion followers will tell you that seeing so many of them together in one room is extremely rare. We only had two at LACMA, so this is a treat. Soak it all in.’

Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse is at the NGV International until 16 April 2023.