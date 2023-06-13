Women outnumber men in Honours List

For the first time – since the Honours List was created by then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam back in 1975 – women have outnumbered men in the General Division.

This past weekend saw 1192 Australians recognised for their services in the King’s Birthday 2023 Honour List (formerly the Queen’s Honour List). On announcing this year’s list of recipients, the Governor-General, David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) said, ‘Collectively they speak to who we are now and who we can be in the future.’

The Governor-General continued, ‘Each recipient has something in common: someone nominated them. The Order of Australia belongs to each of us because nominations come from the community.

‘While we can take a moment to acknowledge the significance of achieving gender parity in our Honours, it should not be a cause for pause. We reflect on our progress, and then recommit our efforts to ensure nominations reflect our diverse and strong community,’ he added.

The General Division of the Order of Australia, which is broken into four main honours, had 920 recipients.

Six were awarded the highest honour – a Companion of the Order (AC) – and one of those recipients was from the arts and culture sector.

John Barry Humphries AO was awarded posthumously, for eminent service to the arts as a comedian, actor, author, satirist and entertainer, to the promotion of Australian culture, and as a patron of organisations, including Her Majesty’s Theatre Adelaide, Adelaide Cabaret Festival and the Melba Foundation. Humphries was previously awarded an Officer of the Order of Australia (1982), the Centenary Medal (2001) and Commander of the Order of the British Empire (2007).

The next most prestigious honour – Officers of the Order (AO) – was heavily weighted towards the medical field this year, with only five out of 46 from the arts recognised, two of those being practising creatives.

Timothy John Winton for his service to literature as an author and novelist, to conservation and to environmental advocacy. The Miles Franklin Award-winner has written 29 books for adults and children, since 1982, and is Patron of the Tim Winton Award for Young Writers (since 1993). He was awarded a Centenary Medal in 2001.

Shellie Morris (NT) for her contribution to the performing arts as an Indigenous singer and songwriter.

Orwell Peter Phillips (NSW) for a lifelong service to heritage conservation and to architecture. He was Secretary-General, International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) (2017-2020), and International Vice-President (2014-2017). He has sat on other panels including the World Heritage Panel and Sustainable Development Goals Working Group. Phillips was President of ICOMOS Australia from 2005-2008, with Board support also of National Trust of Australia, New South Wales stretching back to the 1980s.

Nicholas William Moore (NSW) for his distinguished career in the finance sector, but also as a patron to the arts. He has been Chair of Screen Australia since 2015, was a Council Member of the National Gallery of Australia (2021-2022), Chair of the Sydney Opera House Trust (2015-2020) and is an active philanthropist.

Reginald (Reg) John Richardson AM (NSW), whose career has been in the medical field, but has been a leading support of the visual arts. Richardson is both a donor and a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Art Gallery of New South Wales Foundation (2000s-2010), as well as an Inaugural Member of the Mosman Public Art Trust since 1998. He was a Founding Member of Mosman Art Gallery and Cultural Centre (since 1998), Deputy Chairman/Board Member of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, (2007-2010s), Patron/Supporter, Indigenous artists, Euraba Paper Company and Boggabilla, Partner at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, Patron of National Art School and supporter of Australian artists, including Tracey Moffatt and Imants Tillers. He was previously recognised with a Member of the Order of Australia in 2007.

The next two honours are the most populous: the Members of the Order of Australia (AM) – with 246 recipients honoured for 2023, and Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) – with 622 people recognised.

A further 199 people were recognised for their services via a Meritorious award (Public Service Medal, the Australian Police Medal, Australian Fire Service Medal, the Australian Corrections Medal) and 19 Military Awards. And, in a first this year, 73 Australians were recognised for their work in the COVID-19 Honour roll.

Overwhelmingly, the majority of Honours this year – across all categories – went to the fields of medicine and medical research. Gender parity was received across several of this year’s Honours. And, as in past years, within the arts and culture, the performing arts was most recognised, with patrons and philanthropists also dominating the sector’s accolades.

The Order of Australia is Australia’s highest recognition for outstanding achievement and service. The Honours were announced by Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd).

Members of the Order of Australia (AM)

Sue Broadway (Vic) for her significant service to circus performance and to physical theatre, with mention of her roles with Strange Fruit, Circus Oz, Batton and Broadway, and Ra-Ra Zoo (UK). She has also held Board positions at La Mama (Committee of Management, 2012-2018), The Village Festival (2015-2018), Australia Council for the Arts (2009-2012) and was the Chair of Australian Circus and Physical Theatre Association (2006-2012.

Sonia Dean (Vic) for her work in the museums and galleries sector as an art researcher, writer and curator. Including a range of roles at National Gallery of Victoria as Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Head of Curatorial Services, Senior Curator, Prints and Drawings and Senior Curator of International Art (1970-2000). She was also Literary Editor, The Art Bulletin of Victoria (27 years) and held earlier curatorial positions at Western Australia Art Gallery and the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Benjamin Charles Elton (WA) for his services to the entertainment industry as a comedian, actor, writer and director.

Roger Clive Hodgman (Tas) for his work in the performing arts as a director, including formative roles with Melbourne Theatre Company, Sydney Theatre Company, Queensland Theatre Company, State Theatre Company of South Australia, Black Swan Theatre Company, Opera Australia and Victorian Opera. He has additionally been a teacher and Board Member of National Institute of Dramatic Art since 2018, and was a council member and Dean at the School of Drama Victorian College of the Arts (1982-1986).

Barbara Mary Champion (Vic) for service to children through play advocacy, as Executive Director at Play Australia (since 1998), as well as Former Chairperson, Maribyrnong Festival (circa late 1990s), Chairperson, Geminiani Chamber Orchestra (1994-2002), Board Member, Metro Crafts Centre (1998), Member, Melbourne International Festival Board (1991-1995), Vice President, Arts Access (1988-1995) among other roles.

Comedian and entertainer Judith Lucy (Vic) for service to the performing arts.

Opera singer Emma Matthews (WA) for her stellar performing career, and also her role as a Senior Lecturer in Classical Voice, with Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

Artist and Printmaker Leonidas Earlston Pericles (WA) for his contribution to the visual arts sector as both a practising artist and Patron, Printmakers Association of Western Australia (PAWA) and the Dido Fellowship at Pericles Studios (supported by ArtsWA).

Marina Prior (Vic) for her contribution to musical theatre as a singer and performer.

Pamela Rabe (Tas) as a performer and director across television, theatre and film, as well as Board roles for the Australian Film Institute, National Institute of Dramatic Art and Malthouse Theatre Company.

Professor Liza Lim (Vic) for her contribution to the performing arts as a music composer and academic with the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney and Director of the Composing Women Program.

Comedian and actress Denise Margaret Scott (Vic) for her contribution to theatre and radio, and also as an author.

Award-winning painter Wendy Sharpe (NSW), who has presented over 70 solo exhibitions and been included in 150 group shows. She is on the board of National Art School, where she is also a lecturer in drawing and painting, and a council member of the Australian War Memorial. Sharpe was Official War Artist in East Timor in 1999.

Lindsay Johnston (NSW) for his service to architectural building and design education – in particular his roles with OZ.E.TECTURE Architecture Foundation Australia and the Royal Australian Institute of Architects, and his advocacy for design practice.

Ceramicist Hiroe Swen (Qld) for her work as an artist and teacher, in particular her involvement with the Canberra Institute of the Arts. She was additionally Founder of Pastoral Gallery in Queanbeyan, the Bimbimi Potter Study Group, National Women’s Ceramic Artists Group in Japan, the Hiroe and Cornel Award, and was named Canberra Artist of the Year, 2000.

Ronald Keith Thomas (WA) for his role in orchestras and support of the performing arts, particularly through classical music.

George Torbay (SA) for a range of performing arts roles, from conducting to performing. He was Founding Director of Opera New England, Choral Director of Victorian and NSW Schools’ Spectacular, as well as Author/Adviser for the National Music Theatre Syllabus, among other contributions.

Associate Professor Ping Wang (NSW) for service to the arts and to classical literature.

Suzanne Ruth Wilson (Qld) for her work with the Indigenous community and book industry, with a passion for literacy having founded the Indigenous Literacy Foundation and the Riverbend Reading Challenge. She is founder and owner of Riverbend Books, presenter of book reviews on ABC Radio (20 years) and has judged many literary awards, as well as working on writers’ festivals.

Amanda Wojtowicz (Tas) for her role in performing arts administration and tertiary education at the University of Tasmania, both as a Dean at Conservatorium of Music and Associate Executive Dean, School of Visual and Performing Arts, as well as many Board positions to support the performing arts in Tasmania, and beyond to the Australia Council for the Arts.

Publisher Caroline Wood (WA) for her contribution to literature, as Co-Founder and Director, Centre for Stories and Australian Short Story Festival Inc, member of PEN Perth, and former chair roles with Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival. She is Founder, Publisher and Director of Margaret River Press.

And, while their primary services were to other sectors, these people were also honoured for their patronage of the arts and philanthropic support:

Yasmin Allen (NSW) recognised for her Board roles at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra and Film Australia.

recognised for her Board roles at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra and Film Australia. Sydney gallerist Simon Chan (NSW), for his service to multiculturalism (Chinese Australian Forum New South Wales and Australian Chinese Community Association in particular), to the Indigenous community and to various visual arts boards.

for his service to multiculturalism (Chinese Australian Forum New South Wales and Australian Chinese Community Association in particular), to the Indigenous community and to various visual arts boards. Brett Robert Clark (Qld) for his services to the arts (alongside sports and community health) as Chair of Queensland Ballet.

for his services to the arts (alongside sports and community health) as Chair of Queensland Ballet. Josephine Helen Cooper (SA) for her philanthropic support as a Benefactor to Adelaide Symphony Orchestra for 20 years, as well as Adelaide Festival Centre.

for her philanthropic support as a Benefactor to Adelaide Symphony Orchestra for 20 years, as well as Adelaide Festival Centre. John James Cowin (NSW) for his philanthropic support of Sydney Opera, Western Sydney Opera and Queensland Ballet and Lee Cunxin (Mao’s Last Dancer).

for his philanthropic support of Sydney Opera, Western Sydney Opera and Queensland Ballet and Lee Cunxin (Mao’s Last Dancer). Melinda (Jane) Jeffreys (SA) for her support as past Chair of Guildhouse, Patch Children’s Theatre Company and Australian Festival for Young People.

for her support as past Chair of Guildhouse, Patch Children’s Theatre Company and Australian Festival for Young People. Anne Joan Loveridge (NSW) for her contribution to theatre administration, in particular her work for Shakespeare Theatre Company.

for her contribution to theatre administration, in particular her work for Shakespeare Theatre Company. Kristin Mary Stegley OAM (Vic) for her service to heritage advocacy, in particular board positions with National Trust of Victoria.

for her service to heritage advocacy, in particular board positions with National Trust of Victoria. Merilyn Susanne Wicks (SA) for her support of Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, State Theatre Company South Australia, Adelaide Festival of the Arts and Barr Smith Library Appeal.

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Cecilia Alfonso (NT) for arts administrative roles for Warlukurlangu – Artists of Yuendumu and Board Indigenous Art Code, and Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair.

Gillian Bailey-Graham (ACT) support of performing arts, particularly through music as a violinist.

Christopher John Binks (Tas) in literature, as both an educator and author.

Leslie Thomas Binns (Vic) for his contribution to film and television production design.

Leon Robert Byner (SA) for service to radio broadcast media.

Dr Tracey Evelyn Callinan (NSW) for roles as CEO Regional Arts NSW and Arts OutWest, and founder of Bathurst Dementia Choir, Eclectica Choir, and work on Musicians in Hospitals program.

Tracey Renae Corbin-Matchett (NSW) for service to arts and people with disability, including CEO Bus Stop Films.

David Maurits De Vos (WA) for service to broadcast media as a journalist.

John Anthony Dermer (Vic) for his work as a ceramicist and author documenting the sector.

Helen Ann Dilks (Vic) for her work with pipe bands.

Phillipa Louise Edwards (Vic) for her work with brass bands.

Albert Falzon (NSW) for his services as a documentary filmmaker and author.

Lisa Gerrard (Vic) for her work as a singer, Songwriter and Compose.

Ian Bruce Godfry (Vic) for his service to music as a conductor and saxophonist and education, in particular the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music, The University of Melbourne.

Penelope Jane Grist (ACT) for her work on capturing community history at Canberra Fire Museum, founder of the Oral History Program and board of PhotoAccess, Megalo Print Studio and Australian Museums and Galleries Association, among others.

Margaret Haggart (Vic) for her contribution as an opera singer.

Colin Osborne Harrison (Vic) for his contribution to brass bands.

Susan Hayes (NSW) for service to literature as an author andparticularly as an administrator Varuna, The National Writers’ House, , Literature Board, Australia Council, the National Playwrights Centre, WA Writers Centre (Writing WA), Perth Writers Festival, Australian Society of Authors, among other board appointments.

Jeffrey Douglas Hockley (Tas) for service to community theatre as a Lighting Designer, Musical Director and Conductor, Director and Actor, and board member Theatre Council of Tasmania.

Roslyn Horin (NSW) as a director with Racing Pulse Productions, Griffin Theatre Company and Playworks, as well as a lecturer in acting for National Institute of Dramatic Art and Victorian College of the Arts.

Christine Anne Howard-Bobenko (Vic) for her contribution to dance and the Australian Ballet School.

Michael Johnson (Vic) for his contribution to music as a harpist and composer, teacher, and founder of Lyrebird Music.

Ronald Hill Johnson (NSW) for his contribution to community music, theatre and Eisteddford.

Astrid Jorgensen (Qld) for musical director and founder of Pub Choir, among other contributions.

Joan Phyllis Kelly (Tas) for her support of Miniaturists and the Australian Society of Miniature Art.

Neil Kinsey (Vic) for community music and male choirs.

Jamie Ennis Lawson (Vic) for contribution to brass bands.

Dr Susan Elizabeth Lester (Vic) for her support of Medimime Productions, Geelong Society of Operatic Dramatic Arts, and Junior Players.

Matthew Lutton (Vic) as a director of Malthouse Theatre, Black Swan State Theatre Company, Thinice Theatre Company, as well a s board positions for the performing arts.

Kathleen Patricia McGurk (WA) for her contribution to the visual arts in an administrative and Friends capacity.

Donald Wilson Mackay (Vic) as Director Victorian Arts Council, Don MacKay Productions – Lux Radio Theatre, , Alexander Theatre Company, and production ABC Radio Drama, among other board roles.

Jennifer Louise McVeity (Vic) for supporting literacy education as an author of 20 fiction books, and publisher.

Joan Marr and Thomas Barrett Marr (Vic) for their contribution to dance education.

Gloria Angelica Morales Segovia (NT) for her service to the arts through administrative role with Warlukurlangu – Artists of Yuendumu.

Bernard Ollis (NSW) for his contribution to the visual arts as an artist and educator, in particular, the National Art School and La Trobe University.

The late Timothy Page (NSW) for his service to photojournalism.

Wendy Page (Tas) for her service as a journalist and producer of Australian Story and 7.30 Report, and board of Big hART.

Anthony William Peake (Vic) for board roles with Museum of Australian Photography and Melbourne Fashion Festival, among others.

The late Dr Christine Ching-Rhu Ramsay (Vic) for contribution to the gallery and museum sector.

Susan Reppion-Brooke (Tas) for contribution to music education and work with choirs, as a conductor and music director.

Alister Simpson (NSW) for contribution to equine art.

Annette Zouche Sloan (Vic) for her contribution to music education and the Victorian Flute Guild and Australian Music Examinations Board.

Jean Honora Stafford (Tas) for her contribution as a Country Music Artist.

Fiona Stager (Qld) for her services as a bookseller, as owner of Avid Reader, and member of Australian Booksellers’ Association.

Anne Thoroughgood (NSW) for her service to the social history of women in rural areas with the Pioneer Women’s Hut Museum and The Heritage Quilt Museum, among others.

Simon Hamilton Warrender (Vic) for his support of the Melbourne Prize Trust.

Bartholomew Edwin Willoughby (Vic) for his contribution as a drummer, composer and teacher, with Yothu Yindi among others, and founding member of Black Arm Band.

Vola Young (NSW) for her contribution as an actress (Vola Vandere) and cabaret performer, and founding Member, Q Theatre, Penrith, and theatre advocate.

