Winners of 2022 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards announced

Last night at an awards ceremony held in Launceston, Tasmania, Nicolas Rothwell, Andy Jackson, Mark Willacy, Christine Helliwell, Leanne Hall and Sherryl Clark were announced as winners of the 2022 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards (PMLAs).

This year’s panel of judges include poet Geoffrey Lehmann and Indigenous academic Sandra Phillips among a total of 15 experts across the field. Editors and writers from The Australian had an overarching representation on the panel, including current literary editor Caroline Overington; writer, journalist and critic Peter Craven; and former literary editor, writer and critic, Stephen Romei. The panel was appointed by the previous federal government.

According to ABC News, the event was hosted by Susan Templeman, federal Labor MP and Australia’s Special Envoy for the Arts, in the absence of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Arts Minister Tony Burke.

More on the winning titles

Far North Queensland-based author and journalist, Nicolas Rothwell’s Red Heaven (Text Publishing) ‘is a dazzling novel for the ages’ remarked the judges. ‘It is a romantic, dramatic, intelligent, cultured, political, cinematic and, above all, human story that centres on the people who love us and who we love in return, regardless of the cost.’

This is the second time Rothwell has taken out a win in the PMLAs, with his book Quicksilver the Non-Fiction winner in the 2017 awards.

Both the Non-Fiction and Australian History winners this year feature stories of war, as millions have witnessed the horrors of military conflict across the globe this year.

Mark Willacy‘s Rogue Forces: An explosive insiders’ account of Australian SAS war crimes in Afghanistan (S&S) continues his investigation into SAS war crimes from our country’s often forgotten military history. It’s a story based on testimonies from SAS soldiers who had the courage to expose the truth of brutality and impunity that they witnessed.

Similarly, Christine Helliwell’s Semut: The untold story of a secret Australian operation in WWII Borneo (Michael Joseph) uncovers history through her years of first-hand knowledge of Borneo and a background in anthropology. The book draws upon interviews with the remaining Semut operatives and the island’s Indigenous Dayak people, who were recruited by a handful of young Allied operatives to help fight the Japanese.

In the Poetry category, Andy Jackson’s Human Looking (Giramondo) ‘is an extraordinary poetic exploration of his own disability – Marfan syndrome, which is disfiguring and distorts the shape of his face and body. His poems are blistering in their power, wonderfully subtle, objective and with no self-pity,’ read the judges’ comments.

Leanne Hall’s psychological thriller for the Young Adult category, The Gaps (Text Publishing) presents a dual narrative that speaks of the experiences of being an outsider, the fetishisation of teenage girls and a complex evolving friendship.

In the Children’s category, Sherryl Clark’s Mina and the Whole Wide World (University of Queensland Press) illustrated by Briony Stewart, is about finding a space of one’s own, but also how to navigate making room for everyone across this big wide world.

Each winner across the six categories takes home $80,000 with shortlisted writers awarded $5,000.

View the full 2022 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards winners and shortlists.