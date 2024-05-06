On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Opera Australia announces new Development Director

Opera Australia has announced the appointment of Becca Kitelinger to the company’s executive team in the position of Development Director.

Kitelinger comes to Opera Australia from the Washington National Opera (WNO) based at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where she has served as Chief Development Officer since 2018.

Opera Australia CEO Fiona Allan said Kitelinger will be responsible for the development function of Opera Australia, leading the strategic direction of the team and stewarding the current base of generous benefactors and corporate partners with a keen eye towards the growth of the development function in the long term.

‘Following a global search, I’m delighted that Becca will lead our development team and identify new opportunities aligned with our values and our strategic direction. Opera Australia enjoys very generous support from our community of existing partners, patrons and donors, and we look forward to introducing Becca when she commences with us in August,’ Allan said.

Kitelinger’s development leadership at the WNO helped raise over US$10 million annually through the strategic expansion of the development team’s functions and size, leading to a steady growth of its donor base each year. She said her passion for opera contributed to this success.

‘I fell in love with the art form because it’s a visceral way to tell stories about humanity. It’s the one art form that combines many – the power of human voice performing right in front of us in the most athletic way, with acting, dancing and the orchestra all coming together to share timeless stories about what it is to be human,’ Kitelinger said.

Kitelinger is well-placed to achieve success aligned with Opera Australia’s strategic direction. Before leading the WNO’s development team, she was in charge of the individual giving team and significant community events such as the annual Opera Gala, Opera in the Outfield and the WNO’s first Ring Cycle.

Her 16-year fundraising career has focused on raising gifts for various performing arts organisations with a focus on opera companies and regional theatre including the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Skylight Music Theater. Kitelinger earned her BA in theatre from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and Opera America.

Kitelinger believes the future of opera lies with those companies that are working hard to find ways to share the classics in new and different ways, while honouring the timelessness of what it is to be human.

‘We need Puccini and we need Mozart in our lives. Indeed, young people want to hear Puccini and Mozart, along with the stories of our time,’ she said.

‘The organisations that will be most successful will find ways to continue producing Mozart while also holding up and supporting artists and creators from our communities, telling stories that truly reflect our time, our challenges, all while celebrating the diversity of perspectives and people that tell these stories.

‘I’m absolutely elated to be joining the wonderful team at Opera Australia, known the world over for its celebrated productions, iconic performing locations and incredible artists, musicians and staff. And I am honoured and humbled to become a part of the team at Australia’s national opera company,’ Kitelinger concluded.

The Torch announces new Chair

After nine years as Chair of Indigenous arts organisation The Torch, former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett AC will hand over the role to economic and social impact professional Benson Saulo. The succession took place at the opening of the not-for-profit’s annual exhibition, Confined 15, on Thursday 2 May.

Saulo, a descendant of the Wemba Wemba and Gunditjmara Aboriginal nations of western Victoria and New Ireland Province in Papua New Guinea, was the first Indigenous Australian to be appointed an Australian Consul-General and Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, delivering the Australian Government’s diplomacy, economic and trade agenda in the US.

In 2011, Saulo was appointed the Australian Youth Representative to the United Nations, in which role he undertook a national engagement tour to gain a deeper understanding of issues impacting Australian youth. He was named the National NAIDOC Youth of the Year, a finalist for Young Australian of the Year (Victoria) and awarded the Human Rights Medal for Youth by the Australian Human Rights Commission. Saulo is currently Managing Partner at First Australians Capital, a national Indigenous-led investment fund and business advisory organisation.

‘It is a great honour to become Chair of The Torch, and work with the wonderful team as they positively impact the lives of Aboriginal people across Victoria. Under Jeff Kennett’s Chairmanship the organisation is in a financially strong position to continue its life-changing work for many years to come,’ Saulo said.

The Torch’s incoming Chair, Benson Saulo. Photo: Supplied.

Since 2011, The Torch has provided art, cultural and arts industry support to First Nations people currently in or recently released, from Victorian prisons. Kennett has been at the helm as Chair since 2015, leading an organisation that has been reducing the rate of recidivism among First Nations people through the exploration of identity and culture through art.

Kennett’s advocacy provided the bipartisan support needed for Indigenous prisoners connected to The Torch program to keep the proceeds from the sale and licensing of their artworks, making a significant impact on their economic wellbeing and self-worth.

Kennett said: ‘It has always been the intention of the Board that The Torch would eventually be led by an Indigenous Chairperson, and that time has arrived. Benson Saulo, a proud Wemba Wemba and Gunditjmara man, takes over the leadership of The Torch on 1 July, with the organisation in a financially and culturally strong position.‘

The Torch Founder and Creative Director, Kent Morris, said Kennett has steered the organisation through incredible change and growth.

‘When Jeff joined us in 2015, The Torch had only three permanent staff. Nine years later we employ 24 permanent staff. Jeff has provided focused leadership and governance and was instrumental in securing a government policy change supporting the sale and licensing of artwork by Indigenous prisoners connected to The Torch program,’ said Morris.

‘On behalf of current and past Board Directors Catherine Andrews, Nova Peris and Georgina Downer, staff, artists and program participants, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jeff for his hard work and dedication to meeting our social impact goals, and we warmly welcome Benson Saulo to the Chair,’ he added.

The Song Company announces new Chair and Board members

Professional vocal ensemble The Song Company has announced the appointment of four new directors to its Board, following a significant search process led by Mary Jo Capps AM. The appointments come as part of a strategic initiative to enhance the Board’s expertise in finance, communication, philanthropy and governance.

The company embarked on this search following the resignation of several key directors, paving the way for significant new skill acquisition. Board Chair Jack Percy will step down due to a family relocation to the UK, but will remain on the Board until 30 June to assist with transition. Louise Guy, a long-term director, is stepping down due to increased professional responsibilities at ANZ, and John Nolan resigned in December 2023 to accept the role of Executive Director at Gondwana Choirs.

The new appointees bring a diverse range of skills and experience, positioning The Song Company for continued artistic and operational excellence. They are:

Natalie Mina: Chair

Anthony Lowe: Director and Company Secretary

Min Zhu: Director, and

Hamish Lane: Director.

Outgoing Chair Jack Percy said, ‘The new appointments mark a pivotal step in enhancing our Board’s leadership and expertise. Each member brings a unique skill set that is critical as we navigate the evolving landscape of the performing arts. In particular, Natalie Mina is exceptionally well-placed to lead the company through its 40th Anniversary celebrations and to take on an active role working with co-Artistic Directors Amy Moore and Jessica O’Donoghue. We are immensely grateful to Mary Jo Capps for her dedication and expertise in leading this rigorous search process.’

The Song Company looks forward to the contributions of its new directors and thanked its departing directors for their valued contributions. The company also acknowledged Jack Percy for his dedication and impact as Board Chair during his tenure.

The new appointees will join continuing Board members Kimbali Harding, Jacqui Smith and Paul Stanhope, and bring a diverse range of skills and experience.

Queensland Ballet headhunts UK-based Australian dancer

Leanne Benjamin OBE AM, the sixth Artistic Director of Queensland Ballet (QB), has announced the recruitment of UK-based Australian ballerina Alison McWhinney, Benjamin’s first appointment to the Company since she took over the helm in December 2023.

Originally from Port Macquarie, NSW, McWhinney has carved out a distinguished career in the UK with the English National Ballet, which she joined in 2005, ascending to the position of First Soloist in 2017. Her repertoire includes a range of iconic roles, including Juliet in Rudolf Nureyev’s Romeo and Juliet, Myrtha and Giselle in Mary Skeaping’s Giselle, and the coveted title role in Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon. More recently, she appeared as Stepsister Edwina and the title role of Cinderella in Christopher Wheeldon’s Cinderella.

Alison McWhinney. Photo: Supplied.

‘Alison is a remarkable talent, and I am thrilled to welcome her back to her Aussie roots. Her extensive experience and artistry will undoubtedly enrich our Company and delight Queensland Ballet audiences,’ Benjamin said.

Speaking of her impending return to Australia after a successful career abroad, McWhinney said: ‘I am so thrilled to be coming home to continue my career at QB. It is such a vibrant company with beautiful people, and I can’t wait to be part of this exciting new chapter with Leanne as director.’

She commences her journey with QB as a Senior Soloist from late July. Brisbane audiences can see her perform in Coco Chanel: the Life of a Fashion Icon in October this year.

Exit interview: Li Cunxin, Queensland Ballet

In related news, Benjamin has also promoted Luke DiMattina, effective immediately, to First Company Artist.

DiMattina was born in Melbourne and began dancing at the age of four. At 12 he began training full-time at the Victorian Collage of the Arts Secondary School. After graduating in 2017, DiMattina moved to Brisbane and joined QB Academy’s Pre-Professional Program. In 2018 he became a Jette Parker Young Artist and was promoted to Company Artist in 2019. Repertoire highlights include Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet, Liam Scarlett’s The Firebird and Dangerous Liaisons, and Jirí Kylián’s Soldier’s Mass.

QB has also announced the departure of Principal Artist Joel Woellner, who has accepted an international contract with Ballet Zürich in Switzerland, under the Artistic Director Cathy Marston.

Hailing from Sydney, Woellner’s journey in dance began aged seven at Ettingshausens Dynamic Arts, before further honing his craft at the Ben Stevenson Academy in Houston, Texas.

After joining QB in 2015, he ascended through the ranks, showcasing his talent and dedication. Woellner was promoted to Principal Artist in June 2021 and audiences enjoyed his portrayal of iconic roles such as Prince Désiré in The Sleeping Beauty, Des Grieux from Manon and Oberon in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Woellner’s repertoire also includes performances in works by renowned choreographers including Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Liam Scarlett, Stephanie Lake and Christopher Bruce.

He has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, including being a finalist of the Youth America Grand Prix, receiving a full scholarship to the Ben Stevenson Academy, and being a dual prize-winner of the Prix de Lausanne.

‘Queensland Ballet is a place that has nurtured and developed my skills as a ballet dancer over the last nine years, for which I will always be thankful. I would like to thank the Artistic Directors, artistic staff, all those behind the scenes, patrons and audiences for making my time at Queensland Ballet such a wonderful experience,’ Woellner said in a statement.

‘To the artists of Queensland Ballet, I’m forever grateful for your passion and commitment to this art form. I’m lucky to have shared in so many moments together. Each of you has made a lasting impact on my life, and I can’t thank you enough. It has been an absolute privilege to share my journey with you.

‘It’s with mixed emotions I make this career change, but I look forward to the new challenges. This is not goodbye, but rather see you again soon,’ he said.

AD Leanne Benjamin said, ‘Joel’s journey with us has been nothing short of inspiring. In his nine years with Queensland Ballet, he has been not only an exceptional artist, but also a cherished member of our family.

‘We’re proud to see him take this next step in his career and begin a new adventure with another world-class company. Queensland Ballet will continue to support him every step of the way.”

Woellner starts with Ballet Zürich on 13 August. His final performance with Queensland Ballet will be the evening performance of Coppélia on Saturday 22 June.

