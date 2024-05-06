10 entry-level arts jobs to consider (part 2)

For those who have recently either graduated or made the decision to pursue a career in the arts, it can be hard to know the kind of professional roles available at the entry-level position, which not only utilise existing skills, but can lead to opportunities in the sector.

Here, ArtsHub compiles a list of entry-level roles to consider and suggests things to look out for.

Read: 10 entry-level arts jobs to consider (part 1)

Art teaching assistant or instructor

The level of qualifications to teach art depends on the setting, but there are roles in the arts education field that are suited for entry-level applicants. This can include teaching or learning assistants at primary or secondary schools, or art instructors who are responsible for running lessons and workshops for children.

These roles are offered across visual, performing arts and literature subjects, and require knowledge and interest in the field, as well as communication and organisational skills that are highly transferable.

Many mid-career and established artists also take on teaching roles, often at universities. But having some experience under the belt early on could help future job prospects as well.

Perhaps not everyone finds working with children an attractive proposition, but perhaps through these interactions, artists may find fresh perspectives that could benefit their own art-making process.

Read: How to inspire original ideas in the art classroom

Art technician (visual and performing arts)

Art technicians are responsible for handling artworks, packing and set-up aspects of technical production like lighting and sound. Because these roles engage in the practicalities of an exhibition or production, hands-on skills are highly valued and often training will also be provided for entry-level roles.

These skills can also benefit artists in their process, as well as allow early career professionals to gain an understanding of the inner workings of an audience-ready show.

A good art technician will be attentive to detail and an easy team player, as well as someone who is solutions driven.

Art administrator

Art administrator roles combine passion for the arts with skills in business management, communications, organisation, coordination and data entry. It’s not necessarily a creative position, but a role that is essential to the operations of arts organisations, both for profit and non-profit.

Art administrators usually work across departments and develop valuable stakeholder management and interpersonal skills. Due to the essential nature of many administrative tasks, there often is a demand to fill these roles, and the career outlook can include growing into a managerial position.

Read: Essential skills of a great arts administrator (from the archives)

Video editor

Social media content creation has well and truly entered the age of video, with many organisations seeking to adapt to this trend. Nowadays, more people prefer to gain information and enjoy entertainment through video, rather than looking at text or still images, so video editing is a skill that could put you ahead of the game when it comes to job hunting.

Being a video editor or video content creator takes a certain level of technical skills, but creativity and personal style are equally valued.

Make sure that you understand current trends, as video aesthetics and formats can become outdated quickly and there’s nothing worse than trying to prove your credentials with something that’s already behind the game.

It also doesn’t take much to start honing your craft when it comes to video editing. Most phones can shoot quality video without special equipment, and there are plenty of free apps and tutorials that you could use to learn and experiment with.

Picture framer or prop maker

Both picture framer and prop maker are roles that require more hands-on skills, but can also offer insight to the inner workings of galleries or productions.

Candidates for these roles will need to have a certain level of technical skill and knowledge of art, but at the entry-level they often incorporate thorough on the job training that could be beneficial for future artistic projects.

These jobs offer the opportunity to learn about different types of materials, techniques and how to execute concepts into reality.

They involve working with a team, sometimes directly with customers or other artists and arts workers, and provides a foundation for other areas within the sector, such as gallery management, conservation, set design, art directing and more.

Check out current job opportunities on ArtsHub.