UNESCO City of Crafts puts craftsmanship on the dinner table

The City of Ballarat was recognised as a UNESCO City of Crafts and Folk Art in 2019 and is one of four UNESCO Creative Cities in Victoria – the only state in the world to have this many designations.

On 19 April, Victorian Creative Cities Network revealed a new campaign titled Creative State of Mind, which draws on the reputation of Victoria’s four UNESCO Creative Cities – Melbourne (Literature), Geelong (Design), Ballarat (Crafts and Folk Art) and Bendigo (Gastronomy) – and aims to elevate the state’s reputation globally.

The Ballarat Heritage Festival, returning from 17-26 May, is the city’s first event since the launch of the campaign.

The Festival will present interactive exhibits, live performances, traditional workshops and also a series of events for the fourth annual Craft Lab, a professional development program that highlights the work of local artists and makers who engage in traditional craft and knowledge.

Each year, 17 candidates are selected for Craft Lab to promote their practice, this time including shoemakers, jewellery makers and ceramicists. The Ballarat-based designer behind Cut Off Your Hands Jewellery, Alana Smith, artistic shoemaker Betty Ennis, furrier Myleah Bailey, doll maker Ocean Duri, senior weaver Tim Gresham are just some of the talented practitioners who will present their skills and trade at the Craft Lab 24 display and exhibition.

Other Ballarat Heritage Festival highlights include artist Craig Walsh’s outdoor video series, Monuments, and immersive dining experience, The Great Takeaway, in the exhibition display of Craft Lab 24 at the Ballarat Mining Exchange.

The Great Takeaway aims to foster an appreciation of local craftsmanship, with the dining set on each table created by local ceramicists, including Steph Wallace, Koji Hoashi, Karima Baadilla, Ruby Pilven, Jan Alexander, and recent graduates Erin Coomans and Sarah Mischker. Each diner will be able to take home the handcrafted dining set at the conclusion of the event.

The settings are matched with glassware made by Tegan Hamilton and napery handwoven by Ana Petidis. Each table setting is being curated by Craft Lab 24 curator, Angela D’Alton, with support from Craft Lab 22 curator, Amelia James.

Those not partaking in the dinner will still be able to view the dining settings, which will be displayed during the first weekend of Craft Lab 24 exhibition.

Check out the full Ballarat Heritage Festival program.