Next Wave celebrates 40 years with All School Lab

Next Wave traces its history with artists who have grown throughout its programs and festivals.
6 May 2024
ArtsHub
Deep Soulful Sweats at Next Wave’s All School Lab 2024. Photo: Supplied. Wearing wearing t-shirts of different colours gathering in an area and throwing their arms in the air to the beat.

Deep Soulful Sweats at Next Wave’s All School Lab 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Across two days from 24-25 May, Next Wave in Melbourne’s inner north will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a program of artist-led talks, performances and activities encompassing the theme, ‘Past, Present and Future’.

Next Wave began as an arts festival supporting next generation artists and, in 2021, transitioned to offer year-round programming as a not-for-profit organisation rooted in community and creative development.

The anniversary program, titled All School Lab, spotlights some of the artists that Next Wave has worked with over the years, and traces their development since then.

Interdisciplinary artist Nat Randall will present a keynote lecture on The Second Woman, a Helpmann Award-nominated play originally conceived for Next Wave in 2016 by an all-female-identifying and non-binary team.

Luke D King will be delivering a performance lecture with artist Ravi Vasavan at narrm ngarrgu Library. King previously participated in the Next Wave Kickstart program in 2017 and held an exhibition at Bus Projects as part of the 2018 Next Wave festival.

Dance artists Sarah Aiken and Rebecca Jensen of Deep Soulful Sweats will present Past Life Regression at MPavilion. The work emerged from OVERWORLD, which was presented at Next Wave in 2014.

Core programs will be led by Next Wave’s Artistic Directorate on day two, including the Seeking to Care event that invites visitors to utilise and reimagine Next Wave’s Curation as Care model at narrm ngarrgu Library and the surrounding areas.

Next Wave Artistic Director (NSW), Marian Abboud will present a hands-on workshop together with Kickstart artists, An.Other Collective. Preserving Practice teaches participants the art of preserving, using salt brine and vinegar with a selection of seasonal vegetables, spices and herbs.

All School Lab will culminate in the 40th anniversary party, during:next, curated by the organisation’s Young Artistic Directorate – Banda, Matisse Laida, MaggZ and Lydia Tesema. They will work with Next Wave Creative Producer, Nickila De Silva to turn the Brunswick Mechanics Institute into a futuristic performance space with vinyl and digital DJs, live performance artists and moments for reflection, with a series of speeches being delivered that span the history of Next Wave artists.

The program will also stage an experimental tiny restaurant adventure by Bethany Fallows in collaboration with James Paul.

The full All School Lab program is available here.

