Vivid Sydney spotlights humanity for 2024 Festival

Vivid Sydney has always been big, especially as it takes on a multi-art form approach – one that is continually expanding. Today the program builds out from its core of ideas, lights and music to include Vivid Food and clustered venue programming at Sydney Opera House – Vivid Live – and Vivid Carriageworks.

With that, a sense of cohesiveness and a theme can become quickly diffused or diluted. So make it broad, and make it connect. Festival Director Gill Minervini announced this week (11 March) that the theme for the 14th Vivid Sydney is ‘Humanity’.

‘Humanity is at the core of everything we do, and this year Vivid Sydney is diving deeply into what makes us uniquely human,’ Minervini said. It also comes at a time when our world is in conflict, the economy is flat, and the pandemic remains close in our memories.

Love, kindness, compassion and creativity are the four pillars that have shaped this Festival program, which is aimed at connecting people and lifting spirits.

Last year, Vivid was attended by more than 3.48 million people – its biggest historically, and generating more than $206 million in visitor expenditure. They are figures that Vivid hopes will be repeated, with many free events still pulling people into the city and boosting the state’s nurturing of a night-time economy.

Must-see light projections

Reg Mombassa takeover of Customs House for 2024 Vivid Sydney. Image: Supplied.

US artist Yvette Mattern will create a 40-kilometre stretch of rainbow lasers emanating from the Sydney Tower, in a universal symbol of hope.

2023 Archibald Prize-winner, Sydney-based textile artist Julia Gutman, will adorn the Sydney Opera House sails for her project Echo (2024).

One of Australia’s most-beloved artists, Reg Mombassa will reimagine the classic Aussie road trip in a takeover of Customs House.

Celebrated Chinese Australian artist Guan Wei’s signature iconography will transform the Museum of Contemporary Art for Sea, Sand and Stars.

Stateless, by NSW artist Sinclair Park, features 4000 solar-powered LED candles along Barangaroo Reserve’s sandstone blocks, each representing the growing number of stateless people globally, prompting reflection on their resilience and struggles.

Must-engage talks

Vivid Ideas Curator Rachel Healy says Vivid Ideas 2024 has transformed from talking heads to interactive experiences. ‘This year we’ve broadened the program to include events that express ideas in less traditional formats. Think performance, walking tours, a one-on-one experience with a stranger, meditations and cryptoscopophilia!’ says Healy.

‘A Thousand Ways’, for 2024 Vivid Sydney. Photo: Maria Baranova (@photo_by_baranova).

New for 2024 is After The Fact, a free, nightly deep-dive into current affairs and the daily news cycle featuring a rotating panel of high-profile change-makers, analysts and experts issues.

Can you Say My Name? Not so far, say Hibaq Farah, Niamh Ní Hoireabhaird, Ranjana Srivastava. This storytelling and panel discussion will unpack how we shorten, Anglicise, mispronounce or replace names unfairly categorised as “tricky” or “foreign”.

Comedy, calamity and contemplation come together at Parliament House, Sydney for AI Will Destroy Humanity: A Future Science Debate, which will explore the controversy of artificial intelligence.

The critically acclaimed A Thousand Ways (Part Two): An Encounter from New York company 600 Highwaymen, puts you and a stranger at the centre of a private “performance” that encourages participants to see each other, and themselves, in a new light.

Liesel Badorrek’s Window Dressing taps into our collective fascination of peeking into the windows of homes (otherwise known as cryptoscopophilia). Take a look through eight illuminated windows of a Frank Gehry building on The Goods Line.

Part dance performance, part art installation, Shifting Perspectives features the dancers of Restless Dance Theatre. Watch as these performers weave around the 24 mirrored plinths.

Sex Work: A Legal and Social History offers an immersive look into the sex industry of Kings Cross and Darlinghurst.

The Golden Age of Humanity spans nine nights at the Golden Age Cinema, featuring nine influential Australians who will introduce films that resonate with their interpretation of humanity.

Must-watch performance

Vivid Music Curator Julian Ramundi promises that this year’s program will ‘remind us that songs vibrate at the centre of our shared humanity’.

Club 4A x Honey Point, performing for 2024 Vivid Music. Photo: Anna Hay.

Tumbalong Nights makes a return with 12 nights of free performances in Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour – featuring international sounds, diverse languages, interactive sing-a-longs and First Nations perspectives.

In a first for Vivid Sydney, the repurposed substation, Machine Hall Precinct (on Clarence Street), emerges as the new home of Vivid Music. The program features US indie rockers Deerhoof and hyperpop artist Underscores, along with shows from Jen Cloher, legendary First Nations band No Fixed Address and Arnhem Land song man Ngulmiya, and parties from Trackwork, The Huxleys and CLUB 4A.

The Vivid Sydney Supper Club returns to Mary’s Underground with new curators Rhys Nicholson and Georgia Mooney with a list of talent from the worlds of music, theatre and television.

The Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House line-up will feature more than 50 Australian and international artists. Air, Arca, Underworld, Fever Ray, Sky Ferreira, Devonté Hynes, among others, appear in a program curated by Sydney Opera House’s Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall.

Vivid at Carriageworks

Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks 2024 is a pop-out satellite program for 13 nights. Among the highlights are:

influential figure in hip hop culture – musician, actor and activist Yasiin Bey (Mos Def)

British singer-songwriter Tirzah taking to the stage for an intimate night of enchanting, boundary-pushing music

experimental US musician and alt-rock star Yves Tumor, making their Australian debut, and

Australian electronic dance duo Electric Fields (Australia’s Eurovision selection) with their high-octane dancefloor sound sung in Pitjantjatjara, Yankunytjatjara and English.

Vivid Sydney will be presented across various venues over 23 nights from 24 May to 15 June.

Vivid Sydney festival locations and venues include Circular Quay, the Sydney Opera House, The Rocks, State Library of New South Wales, Walsh Bay, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, University of Technology Sydney, The Goods Line, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Carriageworks and more.