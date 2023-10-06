News

 > Performing Arts > Cabaret > News

Vale Jacqueline Dark

The 'indefatigably upbeat' Australian mezzo-soprano died this week, aged just 55.
6 Oct 2023
Richard Watts
Jacqui Dark. Head of smiling woman with green eyes and blonde wavy hair against black backdrop.

Performing Arts

The late Jacqueline Dark. Image: Jacquelinedark.com.

Share Icon

Acclaimed and much loved Australian mezzo-soprano Jacqueline Dark has died following the resurgence of a rare form of cancer she had previously battled for much of 2022.

Dark, fondly known as “Jacqui”, was born in Ballarat, Victoria in 1968 and cut her teeth as a performer in the regional city’s vibrant amateur music theatre community. She died at St George Private Hospital, Sydney on the night of Tuesday 3 October, aged 55.

Originally trained as a maths and physics teacher, Dark went on to sing with Opera Australia, Queensland Opera, Victorian Opera, State Opera South Australia, Pinchgut Opera, The Australian Ballet and Malthouse Theatre, among others, and was the recipient of two Green Room Awards and two Helpmanns.

Dark also appeared on television programs such as So You Think You Can Dance and the ABC’s music quiz show Spicks and Specks.

She was a versatile performer who was equally at home in musical theatre or cabaret as well as opera, and a loving mother to her young son Xander.

Jacqueline Dark in the rehearsal room. Photo: Pinchgut Opera.

Australian tenor Kanen Breen (the co-parent of her son) said in a statement this week: ‘The love of her life was our boy Xander and, from the moment he existed, she did it all for him.’

A GoFundMe campaign to support Dark’s ‘partner in chaos and crime Kanen and the light of her life, Xander’ was created earlier this week by film producer and director (and former producer of Adelaide Writers’ Week) Jo Dyer, and has almost reached its target within just a few days.

Dark is remembered as a caring friend, a fierce advocate for her industry, for her impeccable comic timing, fearlessness as a performer and zest for life, and as a formidable and remarkable talent.

The sector pays tribute

Critic and opera aficionado Paul Selar told ArtsHub: ‘Jacqui lit up everything from room to stage, her large, colourful personality and warm presence accompanied by talent galore as a performer of opera, musical theatre and cabaret. Jacqui effortlessly added flesh and feeling to the roles she enacted and her vocal delivery always projected with impressive impact and deep expression. Her life and the gifts and memories she gave will long be celebrated and cherished.’

Pinchgut Opera paid tribute to Dark in a statement, saying: ‘We are heartbroken to hear of the death of Jacqui Dark. She was a dear colleague and a close friend of all of us at Pinchgut Opera. She created the roles of Berenice in Vivaldi’s Farnace (2019) and Venus, Filena and Morfeo in Cavalli’s The Loves of Apollo and Dafne (2021) for us. Her irrepressible humour and zest and energy made her one of the greatest of all Australian mezzos. Her versatility and flexibility on the stage was matched only by her immense musicality. She will be sorely missed by all of us here at Pinchgut. We send our love to her family and dear ones.’

Similarly, an Opera Australia spokesperson said: ‘One of Australia’s most celebrated opera singers has passed away after a long illness. Jacqui Dark’s extraordinary talent led her to perform an incredible range of roles on our stages, from Mozart to Verdi, Wagner, contemporary operas and operetta. In 2013 and 2014, she won Helpmann Awards in two consecutive years for her performances as Herodias in Salome and Fricka in The Ring Cycle.

Jacqueline Dark in Opera Australia’s ‘Don Giovanni’ (2011). Photo: Branco Gaica.

‘Outside of Opera Australia, Jacqui had a diverse career, including concerts, cabaret and musical theatre. Her performance as the Mother Abbess in the Australian tour of The Sound of Music earned her nominations for Sydney Theatre and Helpmann Awards.

‘Jacqui was due to perform Wellgunde in Sydney Symphony’s Das Rheingold this November and return to Opera Australia in a major role in 2024.

‘Jacqui’s many friends at Opera Australia are devastated to hear of her passing, and are today remembering her many outstanding performances, her dedication to her craft and her generosity. All our thoughts are with Jacqui’s family and friends,’ the statement read.

Other recent performances by Dark included Santuzza in Cavalleria Rusticana for State Opera South Australia, the title role in Rufus Wainwright’s Prima Donna for the Adelaide Festival, Berenice in Farnace for Pinchgut Opera, Mrs Sedley in Peter Grimes for the Brisbane Festival and major concerts with the Sydney, Melbourne, West Australian and New Zealand Symphony Orchestras.

Dark won a Helpmann Award for her portrayal of Herodias in Opera Australia’s production of Salome, later singing the same role for Opera Hong Kong. In August 2014, she received her second consecutive Helpmann Award for her work as Fricka in Opera Australia’s Der Ring des Nibelungen.

She won Green Room Awards for her role of Tisbe in Opera Australia’s La Cenerentola (2004) and as Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni in 2011.

Her agent Patrick Togher said: ‘Jacqui’s magnificent voice and magnetic stage presence entrenched her place in Australia’s musical history; her indefatigably upbeat personality will be long remembered.’

Jacqueline Dark is survived by her son Xander, her creative partner Kanen Breen, her mother Dorothy Wickham and her brother Andrew Dark.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

Acting Features Fiction Film Non-Fiction Performing Arts Reviews Sponsored Theatre Writing and Publishing
More
Tender. A tangle of naked bodies on a steel cube against a black background.
Reviews

Performance review: Tender, the Vault, Sydney Fringe Festival

This circus cabaret hybrid explores a disassembling of gender constructs in its fluid meld of bodies.

G Middleton
South Asian. Indian woman with red sari, gold jewellery and holding up a gold lined veil.
Amplify Collective

Shining a spotlight on South Asian Australian theatre

Why you should care about South Asian Australian theatre companies and their futures.

Leo Chau
Gunasekera. Production still from ‘You're So Brave’. Photo: Rama Dolman. The image shows a female figure holding a microphone in the centre against a stage with red light and two projector panels on each side.
Amplify Collective

Patrick Gunasekera and Georgi Ivers: two artists and their journeys in crip time

Care can come in the form of time, patience, flexibility and community engagement in a world that still poses so…

Jaimi Wright
best of the fest. Image shows an audience from the seen from he stage with a microphone in the middle of the shot.
Amplify Collective

Performance reviews: Best of the Fest and Me, My Cult & I, Sydney Fringe Festival

These performances remind us that independent art can be charming, but not always perfect.

Manan Luthra
Sponsored

A multi-hatted educator, actor and director takes on his next challenge

TAFE SA's Adelaide College of the Arts students have access to both industry-standard theatre spaces and renowned professional contacts with…

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login