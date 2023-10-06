Vale Jacqueline Dark

Acclaimed and much loved Australian mezzo-soprano Jacqueline Dark has died following the resurgence of a rare form of cancer she had previously battled for much of 2022.

Dark, fondly known as “Jacqui”, was born in Ballarat, Victoria in 1968 and cut her teeth as a performer in the regional city’s vibrant amateur music theatre community. She died at St George Private Hospital, Sydney on the night of Tuesday 3 October, aged 55.

Originally trained as a maths and physics teacher, Dark went on to sing with Opera Australia, Queensland Opera, Victorian Opera, State Opera South Australia, Pinchgut Opera, The Australian Ballet and Malthouse Theatre, among others, and was the recipient of two Green Room Awards and two Helpmanns.

Dark also appeared on television programs such as So You Think You Can Dance and the ABC’s music quiz show Spicks and Specks.

She was a versatile performer who was equally at home in musical theatre or cabaret as well as opera, and a loving mother to her young son Xander.

Jacqueline Dark in the rehearsal room. Photo: Pinchgut Opera.

Australian tenor Kanen Breen (the co-parent of her son) said in a statement this week: ‘The love of her life was our boy Xander and, from the moment he existed, she did it all for him.’

A GoFundMe campaign to support Dark’s ‘partner in chaos and crime Kanen and the light of her life, Xander’ was created earlier this week by film producer and director (and former producer of Adelaide Writers’ Week) Jo Dyer, and has almost reached its target within just a few days.

Dark is remembered as a caring friend, a fierce advocate for her industry, for her impeccable comic timing, fearlessness as a performer and zest for life, and as a formidable and remarkable talent.

The sector pays tribute

Critic and opera aficionado Paul Selar told ArtsHub: ‘Jacqui lit up everything from room to stage, her large, colourful personality and warm presence accompanied by talent galore as a performer of opera, musical theatre and cabaret. Jacqui effortlessly added flesh and feeling to the roles she enacted and her vocal delivery always projected with impressive impact and deep expression. Her life and the gifts and memories she gave will long be celebrated and cherished.’

Pinchgut Opera paid tribute to Dark in a statement, saying: ‘We are heartbroken to hear of the death of Jacqui Dark. She was a dear colleague and a close friend of all of us at Pinchgut Opera. She created the roles of Berenice in Vivaldi’s Farnace (2019) and Venus, Filena and Morfeo in Cavalli’s The Loves of Apollo and Dafne (2021) for us. Her irrepressible humour and zest and energy made her one of the greatest of all Australian mezzos. Her versatility and flexibility on the stage was matched only by her immense musicality. She will be sorely missed by all of us here at Pinchgut. We send our love to her family and dear ones.’

Similarly, an Opera Australia spokesperson said: ‘One of Australia’s most celebrated opera singers has passed away after a long illness. Jacqui Dark’s extraordinary talent led her to perform an incredible range of roles on our stages, from Mozart to Verdi, Wagner, contemporary operas and operetta. In 2013 and 2014, she won Helpmann Awards in two consecutive years for her performances as Herodias in Salome and Fricka in The Ring Cycle.

Jacqueline Dark in Opera Australia’s ‘Don Giovanni’ (2011). Photo: Branco Gaica.

‘Outside of Opera Australia, Jacqui had a diverse career, including concerts, cabaret and musical theatre. Her performance as the Mother Abbess in the Australian tour of The Sound of Music earned her nominations for Sydney Theatre and Helpmann Awards.

‘Jacqui was due to perform Wellgunde in Sydney Symphony’s Das Rheingold this November and return to Opera Australia in a major role in 2024.

‘Jacqui’s many friends at Opera Australia are devastated to hear of her passing, and are today remembering her many outstanding performances, her dedication to her craft and her generosity. All our thoughts are with Jacqui’s family and friends,’ the statement read.

Other recent performances by Dark included Santuzza in Cavalleria Rusticana for State Opera South Australia, the title role in Rufus Wainwright’s Prima Donna for the Adelaide Festival, Berenice in Farnace for Pinchgut Opera, Mrs Sedley in Peter Grimes for the Brisbane Festival and major concerts with the Sydney, Melbourne, West Australian and New Zealand Symphony Orchestras.

Dark won a Helpmann Award for her portrayal of Herodias in Opera Australia’s production of Salome, later singing the same role for Opera Hong Kong. In August 2014, she received her second consecutive Helpmann Award for her work as Fricka in Opera Australia’s Der Ring des Nibelungen.

She won Green Room Awards for her role of Tisbe in Opera Australia’s La Cenerentola (2004) and as Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni in 2011.

Her agent Patrick Togher said: ‘Jacqui’s magnificent voice and magnetic stage presence entrenched her place in Australia’s musical history; her indefatigably upbeat personality will be long remembered.’

Jacqueline Dark is survived by her son Xander, her creative partner Kanen Breen, her mother Dorothy Wickham and her brother Andrew Dark.