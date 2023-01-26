Uncle Archie receives posthumous Order of Australia honour

The late, great Archie Roach, a Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung) and Bundjalung singer-songwriter known as ‘Uncle Archie’ to many, has been posthumously recognised with one of the nation’s highest honours.

He was one of 1047 Australians recognised in the Australia Day 2023 Order of Australia Honours, which recognise ‘meritorious, distinguished and conspicuous service’ across a range of sectors, from the arts to the public service.

Roach, who died on 30 July 2022, was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) yesterday (26 January 2023) ‘for eminent service to the performing arts as a songwriter and musician, to Indigenous rights and reconciliation, and through support for emerging First Nations artists’.

Others honoured this year included expatriate filmmaker Phillip Noyce, whose works include Newsfront, Dead Calm and Rabbit-Proof Fence; musical theatre performer Chloe Dallimore; visual artist and graphic designer Tina Wilson; commercial theatre producer Michael Cassel; comedian, writer and performer Jean Kittson; actors David Wenham and Claudia Karvan; and Kalkadunga man and yidaki (didgeridoo) player, William Barton.

Previously appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2015, Roach was perhaps best known for his ground-breaking ballad about the Stolen Generation, ‘Took the Children Away’, from his 1990 debut album, Charcoal Lane.

The song was added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s registry of culturally significant recordings in 2013.

Despite being inspired by painful memories, Roach told ArtsHub at the time that ‘Took the Children Away’ was not a difficult song to sing.

‘It used to be, but not anymore. I never tire of it, and every time I sing it, I let just a little bit of the pain go,’ he said.

Going above and beyond

In the words of Governor-General David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), those honoured yesterday, ‘go above and beyond, are from all over the country, and contribute every day in every way imaginable. These are the people who see us through good times and bad. They’re the first to show up and the last to leave’.

While high-profile recipients are included among those honoured, the majority are grassroots practitioners and champions of the arts and crafts, including individuals honoured for services to disciplines as disparate as wood-turning and square dancing to cartooning and comedy.

Narmatha Ravichandhira OAM, a leading figure in Melbourne’s Indian diaspora who was honoured for her service to the arts in music and dance, said: ‘It is a great honour and privilege. I would especially like to thank my parents, my family members, my esteemed gurus and associates who have helped and guided me. And to those who thought my contribution is worthy – thank you too!’

Similarly, WA’s Paul Tunzi, who was made a Member in the General Division (AM) for significant service to music as a pianoforte technician, and to professional associations, said: ‘I am profoundly humbled to be recognised for doing what I love doing. It’s a privilege to serve the creative arts that can bring so much joy and purpose to the community’.

In total, 68 artists and arts workers were honoured yesterday, meaning that just 6.49% of all Australia Day 2023 Order of Australia inductees hailed from the arts and cultural sector.

As Shelley Reys AO, Chair of the Council for the Order of Australia noted in a recent opinion piece in the Sydney Morning Herald, ‘the decision on who the Council considers for an Order of Australia honour belongs to all of us.

‘To be very clear, the only barrier to outstanding people being recognised in the Order of Australia is the absence of a nomination.

‘By nominating, we can all have a say in what sort of service and achievement should be celebrated,’ she said.

In other words, if we want to see more artists and arts workers recognised – especially the many long-serving volunteers who are the lifeblood of the arts in Australia – we all need to familiarise ourselves with the nomination process.

The process of nominating someone for the Order of Australia and conducting the appropriate checks takes approximately two years, according to a recent Crikey article.

Australia Day Honours 2023: every arts recipient

Companions (AC) in the General Division

Archibald William ROACH (Vic): For eminent service to the performing arts as a songwriter and musician, to Indigenous rights and reconciliation, and through support for emerging First Nations artists.

Officers (AO) in the General Division

Mary-Jane GETHING (Vic): For distinguished service to biochemistry and molecular biology, to tertiary education, and to the arts.

Jane HEMSTRITCH (Vic): For distinguished service to the community through medical research administration, the art and business roles.

Phillip Roger NOYCE (US): For distinguished service to the arts as a film and television director, producer, and screenwriter.

Andrew PENN (Vic): For distinguished service to business, to charitable organisations, to youth, and to the arts.

Members (AM) in the General Division

Edward Anthony ADAIR (Vic): For significant service to arts administration and philanthropic endeavours.

Linda Mary BARWICK (SA): For significant service to the preservation and digitisation of cultural heritage recordings.

Robert Terry BLAMEY (Vic): For significant service to management in the music industry.

Warren Lindsay BROWN (NSW): For significant service to media as a cartoonist, and to military history.

Elizabeth Ann BYRSKI (WA): For significant service to tertiary education, and to literature.

Michael Anthony CASSEL (NSW): For significant service to theatre production.

Chloe Bennett DALLIMORE (NSW): For significant service to the performing arts, particularly as a performer.

Paula DAWSON (Qld): For significant service to the visual arts, and to research in holographic technology.

Lynda DORRINGTON (WA): For significant service to art administration.

Richard James EVANS (NSW): For significant service to performing arts administration.

Jane Elizabeth FREUDENSTEIN (NSW): For significant service to adolescent health, and to the arts.

Elisabetta Maria GIANNINI (Vic): For significant service to architecture, and to the arts.

Catherine Elizabeth HUNT (Qld): For significant service to the arts and cultural sector, and to women.

Suzanne Jennifer HUNT (Vic): For significant service to the arts, particularly live performance, and to community health.

Jean KITTSON (NSW): For significant service to the arts as a performer, writer and comedian.

Bruna PAPANDREA (NSW): For significant service to the performing arts as a film and television producer.

Michelle Anne POTTER (ACT): For significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles.

Paul Laurence TUNZI (WA): For significant service to music as a pianoforte technician, and to professional associations.

David WENHAM (Qld): For significant service to the performing arts as an actor and producer.

Order of Australia Medals (OAM) in the General Division

Veronica ALDRIDGE (SA(: For service to the arts.

Christine Mary BAILEY (Tas): For service to music and theatre organisations.

Deborah Ann BECK (NSW): For service to the arts.

Jane Elizabeth BOYD (NSW): For service to the community through early childhood music education.

Jeanette BROWN (ACT): For service to the performing arts.

June Frances BROWN (Vic): For service to the creative arts.

Thomas Maxwell BUCHANAN (Vic): For service to music, particularly through choirs.

Colin Eric CAMPBELL (NSW): For service to the community through musical groups.

Nicola CERRONE (NSW): For service to the jewellery industry, and to the community.

Helen Patricia CHAMBERLIN (Vic): For service to literature as a publisher.

Angela Ruth CHAPLIN (Qld): For service to the performing arts.

Peter CIANI (NSW): For service to music, particularly as a singer and songwriter.

Anne Patricia CRAIG (NSW): For service to the performing arts.

Susan Jennifer DADSWELL (NSW): For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Elizabeth EXINTARIS (Vic): For service to the community, particularly through music.

Adrian FACTOR (Vic): For service to the Jewish community, and to music.

Patricia FISKE (NSW): For service to the film industry.

Barry Keith HILL (SA): For service to the performing arts.

John David HODGSON (SA): For service to the visual arts, particularly to photography.

Claudia KARVAN (NSW): For service to the film and television industry.

Belinda Rose KNIERIM (MASON) (NSW): For service to the arts, and to human rights.

James Vane LINDESAY (Vic): For service to literature as a cartoonist, illustrator and writer.

Dianne Vivien LINDSAY-SIMPSON (NSW): For service to the performing arts as an entertainer.

Deborah MASLING (ACT): For service to secondary music education.

Colin MOCKETT (Vic): For service to the arts, and to local history.

Judith Dianne MONTEITH (NSW): For service to dancing.

Richard Douglas MOORE (Vic): For service to music through pipe bands.

Mervyn Gregory MORIARTY (Vic): For service to the visual arts.

Elaine Therese MURPHY (Vic): For service to education, and to the arts.

Geoffrey Donald PAGE (ACT): For service to literature as a poet.

Graeme PITT (SA): For service to the church, and to music.

Alethia Josephine QUICK (SA): For service to floral art organisations, and to the community.

Narmatha RAVICHANDHIRA (Vic): For service to the arts in music and dance.

Liesl Alexandra ROCKCHILD (NT): For service to Indigenous art through administrative roles.

Robert John ROTAR (Qld): For service to the performing arts.

Peter William SIMPSON (NSW): For service to the performing arts as an entertainer.

Kenneth Victor SIMPSON-BULL (Vic): For service to jazz music preservation.

Donald Joseph SLAUGHTER (WA): For service to music as a pipe organist.

Rodney Leon SMITH (SA): For service to music education.

Alan James THOMPSON (Vic): For service to wood turning.

Steven Lawrence TURNER (WA): For service to square dancing.

Lone Vittrup WHITE (Qld): For service to the creative arts as a ceramicist.

Tina Louise WILSON (NSW): For service to the visual arts.

Keturah ZIMRAN (NT): For service to the visual arts.