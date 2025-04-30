News

 > News

Turning people with no interest in art, into art

Australian sculptor Sam Jinks has made hyperrealistic works of everyday people and calls the project 'a fascinating experiment'.
30 Apr 2025 16:52
Celina Lei
A man standing opposite a real life sculpture of him in a firefighter uniform, point at each other. People.

Visual Arts

Firefighter Bradley Griffin next to a sculpture of him by Sam Jinks. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Recent visitors to The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia will have noticed something different: a lifelike sculpture of a firefighter, a student frozen still gazing at an artwork and a large bust of a ride share driver could all be easily mistaken for real people inside the galleries.

They are hyperrealistic artworks by Sam Jinks, created to challenge perceptions and question ‘Who is art for?’ Bradley Griffin the firefighter, Midori Hong the student and Wally Singh the ride share driver are his three real-life muses.

Griffin previously admitted in an interview that he “went past the Louvre to go to the pub” but said “if I understood it more, I’d probably appreciate it more”. At the sight of his sculpture? He exclaimed, “Bloody hell Sam, that’s awesome.”

Jinks’ project is tied to the Telstra initiative, ‘Into Art’, which aims to encourage more Aussies to engage with art. Its research with YouGov has found that two in five Aussies are open to more art experiences, but of these, 75% are unsure how to go about it and stick to their comfort zone.

All three of Jinks’ muses are not traditionally ‘art people’, but have found a new angle seeing sculptures meticulously made to their likeness.

Singh was tempted to touch the beard of his sculpture, then his own, after which he emotionally proclaimed, “Now I understand what’s art.”

Ride share driver Wally Singh next to a sculptural bust of him by Sam Jinks. Photo: Supplied.

Jinks says, “This partnership with Telstra allowed me to bring everyday people into the creative process – quite literally turning them into the art itself. From their initial scepticism to the surprise and joy I saw on their faces when we revealed their sculptures for the first time – that’s what art is all about.”

Visitors can view the sculptures positioned throughout The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia until 30 June.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Lady stands in front of exhibition of surf images hung on wall.
News

Flotsam Festival is surfing along the Gold Coast

The annual festival returns in May with a whirlpool of film, photography, and surf.

Allison Dickie
A steel installation with a video projection screen on the right hand side, resembling a ramp for motorcycle stunts. It is installed inside a dark gallery space.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Tina Stefanou, You Can't See Speed, ACCA

‘You Can’t See Speed’ is a cinematic roller-coaster by Tina Stefanou, featuring blind motorcyclist Matthew Cassar.

Celina Lei
Outdoor light installation at night of hanging blue illuminated rods. Illuminate Adelaide
News

Velvet Underground co-founder, 10-minute dance parties, drones: it’s all in for Illuminate Adelaide

Illuminate Adelaide has announced its 2025 program, including nine world premieres and plenty of winter immersive experiences.

Gina Fairley
A person looking into a mirrored cube. Around the figure every surface is filled with black polka dots on a yellow background.
News

Kusama breaks record to be crowned queen in Australian exhibition history

NGV’s ‘Yayoi Kusama’ breaks exhibition attendance record and opening hours are extended until midnight for final weekend.

ArtsHub
Five busts of humans heads with branch-offshoots growing out of them.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Rowena Hannan, Group Show: Passage, Liza Posar, SOL Gallery

Symbolism and universal themes are explored in SOL’s latest visual buffet.

Ash Brom
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login