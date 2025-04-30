Turning people with no interest in art, into art

Recent visitors to The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia will have noticed something different: a lifelike sculpture of a firefighter, a student frozen still gazing at an artwork and a large bust of a ride share driver could all be easily mistaken for real people inside the galleries.

They are hyperrealistic artworks by Sam Jinks, created to challenge perceptions and question ‘Who is art for?’ Bradley Griffin the firefighter, Midori Hong the student and Wally Singh the ride share driver are his three real-life muses.

Griffin previously admitted in an interview that he “went past the Louvre to go to the pub” but said “if I understood it more, I’d probably appreciate it more”. At the sight of his sculpture? He exclaimed, “Bloody hell Sam, that’s awesome.”

Jinks’ project is tied to the Telstra initiative, ‘Into Art’, which aims to encourage more Aussies to engage with art. Its research with YouGov has found that two in five Aussies are open to more art experiences, but of these, 75% are unsure how to go about it and stick to their comfort zone.

All three of Jinks’ muses are not traditionally ‘art people’, but have found a new angle seeing sculptures meticulously made to their likeness.

Singh was tempted to touch the beard of his sculpture, then his own, after which he emotionally proclaimed, “Now I understand what’s art.”

Ride share driver Wally Singh next to a sculptural bust of him by Sam Jinks. Photo: Supplied.

Jinks says, “This partnership with Telstra allowed me to bring everyday people into the creative process – quite literally turning them into the art itself. From their initial scepticism to the surprise and joy I saw on their faces when we revealed their sculptures for the first time – that’s what art is all about.”

Visitors can view the sculptures positioned throughout The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia until 30 June.