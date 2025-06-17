triple j launches Hottest 100 of Australian songs for 50th birthday celebrations

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, triple j has announced a special edition of its iconic music poll – the Hottest 100 of Australian Songs. The countdown will highlight homegrown tracks that have shaped the national music landscape over the decades. It leverages the renown of triple j’s immensely popular annual countdown, open to songs from around the world.

Set to broadcast from 10am AEST on Saturday 26 July, the countdown will air across the entire triple j network, including triple j, Double J, triple j Unearthed, and triple j Hottest. Voting is now open and will remain live until 5pm AEST on Wednesday 17 July.

The initiative aims to celebrate Australian songwriting and performance by inviting audiences to vote for their favourite local tracks of all time – provided they were released before 19 January 2025, the official date of triple j’s 50th birthday.

In a statement, triple j said the Hottest 100 of Australian Songs is about “championing the artists and tracks that have made a lasting impact and soundtracked the lives of our audience across generations”.

A broad line-up of presenters will host the countdown, including Ash McGregor, Dave Woodhead, Dylan Lewis, Yumi Stynes, Abby Butler, Tyrone Pynor, Concetta Caristo, Luka Muller, Zan Rowe and Lucy Smith – many of whom have been key figures in shaping the station’s voice across different eras.

Audiences are encouraged to explore a curated shortlist on the triple j website or nominate their own selections. Any Australian song released before the 50-year mark is eligible for the poll.

The full countdown will be available to stream via triple j’s website, app, and social media platforms.