5 Australian predictions for the Triple J Hottest 100

Triple J’s annual Hottest 100 has been Australia’s most popular music poll for a generation. Despite growing criticism of the platform’s lack of support for local artists, the Hottest 100 frequently skews towards Australian musicians.

In recent years, Australian artists have made up over half of the top five, featuring artists such as Spacey Jane, Flume, The Kid LAROI, The Wiggles, Dom Dolla and G Flip.

Votes remain open for this year’s poll, set to be broadcast on 25 January. There are several safe bets from international acts. The top 10 is likely to include previously high-ranking artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Hozier, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX, who all had considerable releases in 2024. New breakout performers like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are also likely to score well.

As for those on home turf, here are five predictions for Australian artists featuring prominently in the Triple J Hottest 100 for 2024.

‘Rush’ by Troye Sivan

Sivan had a huge year with his latest pop album release. Not only did he sweep the ARIA Awards in November, but his song ‘Rush’ and its accompanying cheeky video went viral. Other hits, such as ‘One of Your Girls’ and ‘Got Me Started’, are also likely to be rated highly.

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Royel Otis

Indie darlings Royel Otis have been inching their way up the Hottest 100 since 2022. This year, their cover of the Sophie Ellis-Bextor hit Murder On the Dancefloor recorded for Triple J’s Like a Version segment may place them in the top 10. It wouldn’t be the first time a cover has scored so highly. In 2021, The Wiggles won the top spot for their cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’.

‘girl$’ by Dom Dolla

In the early 2000s rave culture meant that dance and house music often scored highly. That trend’s declined in recent years, but Australian DJ Dom Dolla is one of the exceptions. ‘girl$’ toped the Australian Club Tracks chart in 2024 and was popular worldwide.

‘One Bad Day’ by Spacey Jane

Australian indie rock band Spacey Jane have been Hottest 100 darlings since 2020. Their single ‘Booster Seat’ was runner-up in 2020, and they had six tracks in the poll in 2022. Their January 2024 single ‘One Bad Day’ may suffer from having been released a year ago, but will almost certainly be featured in the count.

‘Cruel Summer’ by G Flip

Riding the wave of Taylor Swift mania, Aussie rocker G Flip gained the favourable attention of The Era diva herself with their cover of ‘Cruel Summer’ in January. The track features G Flip’s drumming and vocals. They have previously been a major favourite with Triple J listeners, occupying many places in the Hottest 100 in recent years.