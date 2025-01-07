News

 > Features

5 Australian predictions for the Triple J Hottest 100

Who will take the coveted top spot in this year's Triple J poll?
7 Jan 2025 11:59
David Burton
The Triple J Hottest 100 is imminent. Will Australian stars like Royel Otis make the list?

Music

The Triple J Hottest 100 is imminent. Will Australian stars like Royel Otis make the list? Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Triple J’s annual Hottest 100 has been Australia’s most popular music poll for a generation. Despite growing criticism of the platform’s lack of support for local artists, the Hottest 100 frequently skews towards Australian musicians. 

In recent years, Australian artists have made up over half of the top five, featuring artists such as Spacey Jane, Flume, The Kid LAROI, The Wiggles, Dom Dolla and G Flip.

Votes remain open for this year’s poll, set to be broadcast on 25 January. There are several safe bets from international acts. The top 10 is likely to include previously high-ranking artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Hozier, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX, who all had considerable releases in 2024. New breakout performers like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are also likely to score well. 

As for those on home turf, here are five predictions for Australian artists featuring prominently in the Triple J Hottest 100 for 2024.

‘Rush’ by Troye Sivan

Sivan had a huge year with his latest pop album release. Not only did he sweep the ARIA Awards in November, but his song ‘Rush’ and its accompanying cheeky video went viral. Other hits, such as ‘One of Your Girls’ and ‘Got Me Started’, are also likely to be rated highly.

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Royel Otis

Indie darlings Royel Otis have been inching their way up the Hottest 100 since 2022. This year, their cover of the Sophie Ellis-Bextor hit Murder On the Dancefloor recorded for Triple J’s Like a Version segment may place them in the top 10. It wouldn’t be the first time a cover has scored so highly. In 2021, The Wiggles won the top spot for their cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’.

‘girl$’ by Dom Dolla

In the early 2000s rave culture meant that dance and house music often scored highly. That trend’s declined in recent years, but Australian DJ Dom Dolla is one of the exceptions. ‘girl$’ toped the Australian Club Tracks chart in 2024 and was popular worldwide. 

‘One Bad Day’ by Spacey Jane

Australian indie rock band Spacey Jane have been Hottest 100 darlings since 2020. Their single ‘Booster Seat’ was runner-up in 2020, and they had six tracks in the poll in 2022. Their January 2024 single ‘One Bad Day’ may suffer from having been released a year ago, but will almost certainly be featured in the count. 

‘Cruel Summer’ by G Flip

Riding the wave of Taylor Swift mania, Aussie rocker G Flip gained the favourable attention of The Era diva herself with their cover of ‘Cruel Summer’ in January. The track features G Flip’s drumming and vocals. They have previously been a major favourite with Triple J listeners, occupying many places in the Hottest 100 in recent years. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre News Features Dance Visual Arts Acting Cabaret Comedy
More
An Elvis impersonator in a red jump suit holds up his hands on the platform next to a blue train. Parkes Elvis Festival.

Sydney's Central Station to be transformed with live performances ahead of Parkes Elvis Festival

The station will welcome a train full of Elvis lovers and impersonators on their way to the 2025 Parkes Elvis…

Autumn Whiteman
Celebrated country music legend Chad Morgan passed away on New Year's Day.
News

Vale Chad Morgan

The beloved king of the country comedy genre has died at the age of 91.

David Burton
Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Associate Conductor, Dr Sarah Penicka-Smith conducting on a stage. She is a middle-aged Caucasian woman with pale skin and short blond hair, wearing a black blazer. Her left hand is raised and her head held high with a concentrated expression.
Sponsored

Make your year more musical with a star-studded orchestra line-up

Willoughby Symphony Orchestra’s 2025 subscription bundle includes a rarely performed Beethoven concerto, pieces from the composer of ‘The Godfather’, Oscar-winning…

Celina Lei
A sequence from Tra Mi Dinh’s 'Somewhere between ten and fourteen', which features in Sydney Dance Company's 2025 season. The photo depicts four barefoot dancers in blue coveralls dancing on a blue-lit stage. The dancer on the far left has their legs spread, their right arm raised and their left arm extended horizontally; the dancer on the right, who is the focus of the focus, stands in a half-crouch, her arms extended to the right and her right foot bent so that the side of the foot rather than her sole is touching the stage.
Features

ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Our rolling guide to the 2025 season announcements you may have missed.

Richard Watts
More international concerts will tour to Australia in 2025 thanks to the success of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. A photo of the concert with a massive crowd as Swift is pictured standing on top of an elevated stage and a big screen showing her singing up close.
News

Concerts touring to Australia January to March 2025: Billie Eilish, Cigarettes After Sex, Dua Lipa and more big names

Major international artists will tour Australia this year following last year's Swiftie effect – here is a go-to list of…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login