This week’s arts news and trending topics

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? For our last news wrap of the year, it was dollars and all things visual arts…

159 organisations receive four-year funding from Creative Australia

Creative Australia says that the Four Year Investment for Organisations program has seen 45 more organisations supported than were funded in the 2021-2024 cycle, but those who missed out are heartbroken.

A new era for Artspace begins

With a secured future, Artspace reopens its Woolloomooloo space after a significant redevelopment, and fuses history and memory with contemporary art in its opening program.

Experiencing Jordan Wolfson’s $6.6 million robotic sculpture

ArtsHub takes a look at the new robotic sculpture by the often controversial, always thought-provoking Jordan Wolfson.

Tracey Emin’s five pieces of wisdom

One of the UK’s most acclaimed original YBAs was in Melbourne recently to deliver a talk as part of the NGV Triennial. The biggest takeaway from the world renowned artist? ‘I love art and I want to be happy.’

More arts news

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

From the bottom of her harp: contemporary women artists finding their song

Three artists share their insights on working with a traditional instrument to forge new collaborations and audiences.

Event review: ganbu marra runway, THE LUME. ★★★★★

The mesmerising ganbu marra runway, with THE LUME’s ‘Connections’ exhibition as its backdrop, highlighted cultural elegance and excellence.

And continuing to capture the attention of readers for a second week:

Melbourne gallery has artists seeing red

Artists speak up after frustrating dealings with long-standing RED Gallery.

More from the Amplify Collective

Top reviews for the week

Opera review: Aida, QPAC ★★★★

Musically first-rate and impressively sung, Verdi’s Aida rises above the idiosyncrasies of this 21st century production.

Music review: Eric Prydz, HOLO, ALWAYS LIVE, Rod Laver Arena ★★★★★

The acclaimed Swedish DJ and producer created an enticing, electronic dystopia and unique spectacle.

Exhibition review: Tacita Dean, MCA, Sydney ★★★★1/2

The celebrated artist forces us to slow down, and hones our eye to appreciate the everyday, in her stunning new survey exhibition.

Book review: Beatrix & Fred, Emily Spurr ★★★1/2

Two loners and their odd, off-kilter relationship.

Dance review: New Breed 2023, Carriageworks (Amplify Collective)★★★★

Unwavering talent with evocative works showcasing the newest developments in contemporary dance.

Exhibition review: Donna Marcus, Radiate, HOTA (Amplify Collective) ★★★★

An exhibition that reflects the integral role women have played in feeding the growth of Australia as a nation since the 1960s.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

Wesley Enoch criticises ‘an age of inarticulate leadership’

The celebrated practitioner and advocate shares some of his frustrations and reflections on the state of the Australian arts.

A burgeoning career path that links arts and law (Amplify Collective)

Why important career prospects are quickly emerging at the nexus between art and law.

Why university art museums play a vital role

The probable closure of GUAM reveals a fundamental misconception of the Gallery’s importance.

And the perennially popular…

More careers articles

