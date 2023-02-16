This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

The headlines and compelling arts news that caught our readers’ attention this week were varied, with the Kimberley mopping up post-floods, Perth Festival opening, and a swag of blockbuster exhibition announcements. This is what was top of your reading list:

How ethnic female artists are ringing their own bells

Shared knowledge and experience can help women from CALD backgrounds further their artistic practices.

Unmissable First Nations events in 2023

Contributor Monique Grbec takes a look at First Nation’s culture at these events in 2023 – in this referendum year that we vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament – making the point that, ‘the identity of this nation is embedded in Indigenous art’.

RISING Festival 2023: Melbourne Town Hall to host immersive 360 video

One of the major highlights of the Festival this year is the first major international commission, Euphoria, an exclusive cinematic presentation (and comment on capitalism) by the renowned Berlin-based artist and filmmaker Julian Rosefeldt.

What’s next for flood-affected Kimberley Art Centres?

Artist displacement and prolonged access issues are among major concerns for Kimberley Art Centres navigating flood recovery.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: Happy Meal, Perth Festival ★★★★

An uplifting and heartfelt production about growing up online.

Music review: Orchestra Unwrapped – Magic, Festival Theatre ★★★★1/2

Family-friendly and bite-sized musical offerings from the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra was a broad enough selection to please all.

Book review: The God of No Good, Sita Walker ★★★★

This debut book, a memoir, is about love above everything else.

Exhibition review: Ying Ang, CCP ★★★★★

‘The Quickening’ offers a poetic mood board of motherhood with unfiltered authenticity.

Theatre review: Seven Sisters, Perth Festival ★★★1/2

The latest WAYTCo production is a rich tapestry of story and self-reflection inspired by our connection to the stars.

Dance review: IN Cognito, Ballet at the Quarry ★★★★1/2

Four works celebrate the 30th anniversary of the West Australian Ballet’s performances at the Quarry.

Career chatter this week

ARTEXPRESS 2023: showstoppers and advice

While not strictly a career advice story, the article that caught people’s attention this week was about ARTEXPRESS celebrating 40 years. ArtsHub looks at the changes, this year’s highlights and its curator’s advice for emerging artists.

Exit interview: Michael Dagostino, Campbelltown Arts Centre

Showing you can ‘make’ your own career, Dagostino is soon to head up one of Australia’s leading university galleries … without having a degree himself.

How skills development in the performing arts can aid long-term recovery

Sticking in our top career reads this week, advice on how to put shows back on the stage and how to build back better is still interesting the sector.

